2021 Ford F-150 Features & Specs

More about the 2021 F-150
Overview
Starting MSRP
$28,940
Starting MSRP
$40,310
Starting MSRP
$36,455
Engine TypeFlex-fuel (ffv)Flex-fuel (ffv)Flex-fuel (ffv)
Transmission10-speed shiftable automatic10-speed shiftable automatic10-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveFour wheel drive
CylindersV6V6V6
Total Seating366
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$28,940
Starting MSRP
$40,310
Starting MSRP
$36,455
Drive typeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveFour wheel drive
Transmission10-speed shiftable automatic10-speed shiftable automatic10-speed shiftable automatic
automatic locking hubsnonoyes
electronic hi-lo gear selectionnonoyes
part time 4WDnonoyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$28,940
Starting MSRP
$40,310
Starting MSRP
$36,455
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.0/0 mi.0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity23.0 gal.26.0 gal.23.0 gal.
Fuel typeFlex-fuel (unleaded/e85)Flex-fuel (unleaded/e85)Flex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$28,940
Starting MSRP
$40,310
Starting MSRP
$36,455
Torque265 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm265 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm265 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.3 l3.3 l3.3 l
Horsepower290 hp @ 6500 rpm290 hp @ 6500 rpm290 hp @ 6500 rpm
Turning circle41.2 ft.47.8 ft.47.8 ft.
Valves242424
direct injectionyesyesyes
Base engine typeFlex-fuel (ffv)Flex-fuel (ffv)Flex-fuel (ffv)
Valve timingVariableVariableVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6V6V6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$28,940
Starting MSRP
$40,310
Starting MSRP
$36,455
4-wheel ABSyesyesyes
emergency braking preparationyesyesyes
daytime running lightsyesyesyes
engine immobilizeryesyesyes
front head airbagsyesnono
post-collision safety systemyesyesyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyesyesyes
lane departure warning accident avoidance systemyesnoyes
stability controlyesyesyes
Emergency braking assistyesyesyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyesyesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyesyesyes
auto delay off headlampsyesyesyes
tire pressure monitoringyesyesyes
traction controlyesyesyes
pre-collision safety systemyesyesyes
Front center 3-point beltyesyesyes
front fog/driving lightsnoyesno
Rear center 3-point beltnoyesyes
front and rear head airbagsnoyesyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemnoyesno
3 rear headrestsnoyesyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemnoyesno
Packages
Starting MSRP
$28,940
Starting MSRP
$40,310
Starting MSRP
$36,455
Trailer Tow Packageyesyesyes
CNG/Propane Gaseous Engine Prep Packyesyesyes
Tow Tech Packageyesyesyes
XL Chrome Appearance Packageyesnoyes
Equipment Group 101Ayesnoyes
XL Chrome Appearance Package (Fleet)yesnoyes
XL Power Equipment Groupyesnoyes
Equipment Group 100Ayesnoyes
Max Trailer Tow Packagenoyesno
2.7L V6 EcoBoost Payload Packagenoyesyes
XLT Chrome Appearance Packagenoyesno
Equipment Group 302Anoyesno
XLT Sport Appearance Packagenoyesno
Equipment Group 300Anoyesno
Equipment Group 301Anoyesno
Snow Plow Prepnonoyes
STX Appearance Packagenonoyes
FX4 Off-Road Packagenonoyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$28,940
Starting MSRP
$40,310
Starting MSRP
$36,455
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyesyesyes
USB connectionyesyesyes
AM/FM stereoyesyesyes
4 total speakersyesnono
6 total speakersnoyesyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$28,940
Starting MSRP
$40,310
Starting MSRP
$36,455
Air conditioningyesyesyes
Passenger vanity mirroryesnoyes
power steeringyesyesyes
rear view camerayesyesyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyesyesyes
rear parking sensorsnoyesno
cruise controlnoyesno
Cruise controls on steering wheelnoyesno
front door pocketsnoyesno
Dual vanity mirrorsnoyesno
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$28,940
Starting MSRP
$40,310
Starting MSRP
$36,455
Heated mirrorsyesyesyes
2 one-touch power windowsnoyesno
remote keyless power door locksnoyesno
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$28,940
Starting MSRP
$40,310
Starting MSRP
$36,455
Cruise Control (Fleet)yesnoyes
8-Way Power Driver Seat (Fleet)yesyesyes
Trailer Brake Controlleryesyesyes
Interior Work Surfaceyesyesyes
SYNC 4 w/Digital Assistantyesnoyes
Carpeting and Floor Mats (Fleet)yesnoyes
Carpeting and Floor Matsyesnoyes
SYNC 4 w/Digital Assistant (Fleet)yesyesyes
Partitioned Lockable Underseat Storagenoyesno
KICKER Subwoofernoyesyes
Driver's Side SecuriCode Keyless Entry Keypadnoyesno
Power Adjustable Pedalsnoyesno
Tray Style Rubber Floor Liners w/Carpeted Matching Floor Mats (Fleet)noyesyes
Connected Built-In Navigation (Fleet)noyesno
Tray Style Rubber Floor Liners w/Carpeted Matching Floor Matsnoyesyes
Cloth 40/Console/40 Front Seatnoyesyes
Connected Built-In Navigationnoyesno
110V/400W Outletnoyesyes
B&O Sound System by Bang & Olufsen w/HD Radionoyesno
Tray Style Rubber Floor Linersnoyesyes
110V/400W Outlet (Fleet)nonoyes
Sport Cloth 40/Console/40 Front Seatsnonoyes
Cloth 40/Console/40 Front Seat (Fleet)nonoyes
Tray Style Rubber Floor Liners (Fleet)nonoyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$28,940
Starting MSRP
$40,310
Starting MSRP
$36,455
compassyesyesyes
external temperature displayyesyesyes
tachometeryesyesyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$28,940
Starting MSRP
$40,310
Starting MSRP
$36,455
Front head room40.8 in.40.8 in.40.8 in.
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyesyesyes
Front shoulder room66.7 in.66.7 in.66.7 in.
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyesyesyes
Front leg room43.9 in.43.9 in.43.9 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyesyesyes
Front hip room62.5 in.62.5 in.62.5 in.
clothyesyesyes
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportnoyesno
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportnoyesno
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$28,940
Starting MSRP
$40,310
Starting MSRP
$36,455
Split-folding rear seatbacknoyesyes
Rear head roomno40.4 in.40.3 in.
Rear hip Roomno62.6 in.62.6 in.
Rear leg roomno43.6 in.33.5 in.
Rear shoulder roomno66.0 in.66.1 in.
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$28,940
Starting MSRP
$40,310
Starting MSRP
$36,455
BoxLinkyesyesyes
Front License Plate Bracketyesyesyes
Aluminum Crossbed Toolbox by Weather Guardyesyesyes
Fog Lamps (Fleet)yesnoyes
Plastic Drop-In Bedlineryesyesyes
Fog Lampsyesnoyes
Manual-Folding, Dual Power Glass Heated Sideview Mirrorsyesyesyes
LED Side-Mirror Spotlightsyesyesyes
Retractable Tonneau Pickup Box Coveryesyesyes
Amber LED Warning Strobes by Sound Off Signal (Fleet)yesyesyes
Bed Divideryesyesyes
Class IV Trailer Hitchyesyesyes
Soft Folding Tonneau Pickup Box Coveryesyesyes
Black Platform Running Boardsyesyesyes
Hard Folding Tonneau Pickup Box Coveryesyesyes
Amber/White LED Warning Strobes by Sound Off Signal (Fleet)yesyesyes
Bed Rampsyesyesyes
Front and Rear Chrome Bumpers (Fleet)yesnoyes
Tough Bed Spray-In Bedlineryesyesyes
Rear Window Defrosteryesnoyes
Rear Privacy Glassyesnoyes
Tailgate Step w/Tailgate Work Surfaceyesyesyes
Twin Panel Moonroofnoyesno
Two-Tone Paintnoyesno
Pro Power Onboard - 7.2kWnoyesno
20" Six-Spoke Dark Alloy Painted Aluminum Wheelsnoyesno
Pickup Box LED Lighting w/Zone Lightingnoyesno
18" Silver Aluminum Wheelsnoyesno
Chrome Tubular Running Boards (Fleet)noyesno
Two-Tone Paint (Fleet)noyesno
Pro Power Onboard - 2kWnoyesyes
6" Extended Running Boardsnoyesno
Foldable Pickup Box Bed Extendernoyesno
Chrome Tubular Running Boardsnoyesno
Power Sliding Rear Windownoyesno
Manual-Folding, Dual Manual Glass Mirrorsnoyesyes
LT245/70R17E Black Side Wall All-Terrain Tires (Fleet)noyesyes
Wheel Well Linernoyesno
6" Extended Chrome Running Boardsnoyesno
Tailgate Step w/Tailgate Work Surface (Fleet)noyesno
Power Sliding Rear Window (Fleet)noyesno
20" Chrome-Like PVD Wheelsnoyesno
LT245/70R17E Black Side Wall All-Terrain Tiresnonoyes
Skid Plates (Fleet)nonoyes
Skid Platesnonoyes
20" Six-Spoke Machined Aluminum Wheels w/Magnetic Painted Pocketsnonoyes
Pro Power Onboard - 2kW (Fleet)nonoyes
Manual-Folding, Dual Manual Glass Mirrors (Fleet)nonoyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$28,940
Starting MSRP
$40,310
Starting MSRP
$36,455
Angle of departure23.9 degrees22.9 degrees25.4 degrees
Length209.1 in.231.7 in.231.7 in.
Ground clearance8.7 in.8.5 in.9.4 in.
Angle of approach21.7 degrees21.8 degrees24.6 degrees
Height75.6 in.75.6 in.77.2 in.
Wheel base122.8 in.145.4 in.145.4 in.
Width79.9 in.79.9 in.79.9 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$28,940
Starting MSRP
$40,310
Starting MSRP
$36,455
Exterior Colors
  • Velocity Blue Metallic
  • Race Red
  • Oxford White
  • Green (Fleet)
  • Iconic Silver Metallic
  • Stone Gray Metallic
  • Agate Black Metallic
  • Yellow (Fleet)
  • Orange (Fleet)
  • Vermillion Red (Fleet)
  • School Bus Yellow (Fleet)
  • Carbonized Gray Metallic
  • Antimatter Blue Metallic
  • Velocity Blue Metallic/Carbonized Gray Metallic
  • Oxford White/Carbonized Gray Metallic
  • Race Red/Carbonized Gray Metallic
  • Velocity Blue Metallic
  • Antimatter Blue Metallic/Carbonized Gray Metallic
  • Iconic Silver Metallic/Carbonized Gray Metallic
  • Lead Foot Gray
  • Guard Metallic/Carbonized Gray Metallic
  • Race Red
  • Agate Black Metallic/Carbonized Gray Metallic
  • Rapid Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat/Carbonized Gray Metallic
  • Oxford White
  • Green (Fleet)
  • Iconic Silver Metallic
  • Rapid Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
  • Stone Gray Metallic
  • Agate Black Metallic
  • Yellow (Fleet)
  • Orange (Fleet)
  • Vermillion Red (Fleet)
  • School Bus Yellow (Fleet)
  • Space White Metallic
  • Carbonized Gray Metallic
  • Antimatter Blue Metallic
  • Guard Metallic
  • Velocity Blue Metallic
  • Lead Foot Gray
  • Race Red
  • Oxford White
  • Green (Fleet)
  • Iconic Silver Metallic
  • Stone Gray Metallic
  • Agate Black Metallic
  • Yellow (Fleet)
  • Orange (Fleet)
  • Vermillion Red (Fleet)
  • School Bus Yellow (Fleet)
  • Space White Metallic
  • Carbonized Gray Metallic
  • Antimatter Blue Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Black/Medium Dark Slate, cloth
  • Black/Medium Dark Slate, vinyl
  • Black, premium cloth
  • Black/Medium Dark Slate, cloth
  • Black/Baja Tan, cloth
  • Black, premium cloth
  • Black/Medium Dark Slate, cloth
  • Black/Medium Dark Slate, vinyl
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$28,940
Starting MSRP
$40,310
Starting MSRP
$36,455
painted steel wheelsyesnoyes
245/70R17 tiresyesyesno
All season tiresyesyesno
fullsize non-matching spare tireyesyesyes
17 in. wheelsyesyesyes
underbody mounted spare tireyesyesyes
painted alloy wheelsnoyesno
All terrain tiresnonoyes
265/70R17 tiresnonoyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$28,940
Starting MSRP
$40,310
Starting MSRP
$36,455
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryesyesyes
front independent suspensionyesyesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$28,940
Starting MSRP
$40,310
Starting MSRP
$36,455
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.

