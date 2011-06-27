2021 Ford F-150 Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$28,940
|Engine Type
|Flex-fuel (ffv)
|Flex-fuel (ffv)
|Flex-fuel (ffv)
|Transmission
|10-speed shiftable automatic
|10-speed shiftable automatic
|10-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Four wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V6
|V6
|V6
|Total Seating
|3
|6
|6
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$28,940
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Four wheel drive
|Transmission
|10-speed shiftable automatic
|10-speed shiftable automatic
|10-speed shiftable automatic
|automatic locking hubs
|no
|no
|yes
|electronic hi-lo gear selection
|no
|no
|yes
|part time 4WD
|no
|no
|yes
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$28,940
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|0/0 mi.
|0/0 mi.
|0/0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|23.0 gal.
|26.0 gal.
|23.0 gal.
|Fuel type
|Flex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
|Flex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
|Flex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$28,940
|Torque
|265 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
|265 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
|265 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
|Base engine size
|3.3 l
|3.3 l
|3.3 l
|Horsepower
|290 hp @ 6500 rpm
|290 hp @ 6500 rpm
|290 hp @ 6500 rpm
|Turning circle
|41.2 ft.
|47.8 ft.
|47.8 ft.
|Valves
|24
|24
|24
|direct injection
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Base engine type
|Flex-fuel (ffv)
|Flex-fuel (ffv)
|Flex-fuel (ffv)
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Variable
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|V6
|V6
|V6
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$28,940
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|yes
|yes
|emergency braking preparation
|yes
|yes
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|yes
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front head airbags
|yes
|no
|no
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|yes
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|yes
|yes
|lane departure warning accident avoidance system
|yes
|no
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|yes
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|yes
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|yes
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|yes
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|pre-collision safety system
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front center 3-point belt
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|no
|yes
|no
|Rear center 3-point belt
|no
|yes
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|no
|yes
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|no
|yes
|no
|3 rear headrests
|no
|yes
|yes
|blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance system
|no
|yes
|no
|Packages
Starting MSRP
$28,940
|Trailer Tow Package
|yes
|yes
|yes
|CNG/Propane Gaseous Engine Prep Pack
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Tow Tech Package
|yes
|yes
|yes
|XL Chrome Appearance Package
|yes
|no
|yes
|Equipment Group 101A
|yes
|no
|yes
|XL Chrome Appearance Package (Fleet)
|yes
|no
|yes
|XL Power Equipment Group
|yes
|no
|yes
|Equipment Group 100A
|yes
|no
|yes
|Max Trailer Tow Package
|no
|yes
|no
|2.7L V6 EcoBoost Payload Package
|no
|yes
|yes
|XLT Chrome Appearance Package
|no
|yes
|no
|Equipment Group 302A
|no
|yes
|no
|XLT Sport Appearance Package
|no
|yes
|no
|Equipment Group 300A
|no
|yes
|no
|Equipment Group 301A
|no
|yes
|no
|Snow Plow Prep
|no
|no
|yes
|STX Appearance Package
|no
|no
|yes
|FX4 Off-Road Package
|no
|no
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$28,940
|auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|yes
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|yes
|yes
|4 total speakers
|yes
|no
|no
|6 total speakers
|no
|yes
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$28,940
|Air conditioning
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Passenger vanity mirror
|yes
|no
|yes
|power steering
|yes
|yes
|yes
|rear view camera
|yes
|yes
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|yes
|yes
|rear parking sensors
|no
|yes
|no
|cruise control
|no
|yes
|no
|Cruise controls on steering wheel
|no
|yes
|no
|front door pockets
|no
|yes
|no
|Dual vanity mirrors
|no
|yes
|no
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$28,940
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|2 one-touch power windows
|no
|yes
|no
|remote keyless power door locks
|no
|yes
|no
|Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$28,940
|Cruise Control (Fleet)
|yes
|no
|yes
|8-Way Power Driver Seat (Fleet)
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Trailer Brake Controller
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Interior Work Surface
|yes
|yes
|yes
|SYNC 4 w/Digital Assistant
|yes
|no
|yes
|Carpeting and Floor Mats (Fleet)
|yes
|no
|yes
|Carpeting and Floor Mats
|yes
|no
|yes
|SYNC 4 w/Digital Assistant (Fleet)
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Partitioned Lockable Underseat Storage
|no
|yes
|no
|KICKER Subwoofer
|no
|yes
|yes
|Driver's Side SecuriCode Keyless Entry Keypad
|no
|yes
|no
|Power Adjustable Pedals
|no
|yes
|no
|Tray Style Rubber Floor Liners w/Carpeted Matching Floor Mats (Fleet)
|no
|yes
|yes
|Connected Built-In Navigation (Fleet)
|no
|yes
|no
|Tray Style Rubber Floor Liners w/Carpeted Matching Floor Mats
|no
|yes
|yes
|Cloth 40/Console/40 Front Seat
|no
|yes
|yes
|Connected Built-In Navigation
|no
|yes
|no
|110V/400W Outlet
|no
|yes
|yes
|B&O Sound System by Bang & Olufsen w/HD Radio
|no
|yes
|no
|Tray Style Rubber Floor Liners
|no
|yes
|yes
|110V/400W Outlet (Fleet)
|no
|no
|yes
|Sport Cloth 40/Console/40 Front Seats
|no
|no
|yes
|Cloth 40/Console/40 Front Seat (Fleet)
|no
|no
|yes
|Tray Style Rubber Floor Liners (Fleet)
|no
|no
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$28,940
|compass
|yes
|yes
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|yes
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$28,940
|Front head room
|40.8 in.
|40.8 in.
|40.8 in.
|4 -way manual driver seat adjustments
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|66.7 in.
|66.7 in.
|66.7 in.
|40-20-40 split bench front seats
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front leg room
|43.9 in.
|43.9 in.
|43.9 in.
|4 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front hip room
|62.5 in.
|62.5 in.
|62.5 in.
|cloth
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar support
|no
|yes
|no
|Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar support
|no
|yes
|no
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$28,940
|Split-folding rear seatback
|no
|yes
|yes
|Rear head room
|no
|40.4 in.
|40.3 in.
|Rear hip Room
|no
|62.6 in.
|62.6 in.
|Rear leg room
|no
|43.6 in.
|33.5 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|no
|66.0 in.
|66.1 in.
|Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$28,940
|BoxLink
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front License Plate Bracket
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Aluminum Crossbed Toolbox by Weather Guard
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Fog Lamps (Fleet)
|yes
|no
|yes
|Plastic Drop-In Bedliner
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Fog Lamps
|yes
|no
|yes
|Manual-Folding, Dual Power Glass Heated Sideview Mirrors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|LED Side-Mirror Spotlights
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Retractable Tonneau Pickup Box Cover
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Amber LED Warning Strobes by Sound Off Signal (Fleet)
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Bed Divider
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Class IV Trailer Hitch
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Soft Folding Tonneau Pickup Box Cover
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Black Platform Running Boards
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Hard Folding Tonneau Pickup Box Cover
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Amber/White LED Warning Strobes by Sound Off Signal (Fleet)
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Bed Ramps
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front and Rear Chrome Bumpers (Fleet)
|yes
|no
|yes
|Tough Bed Spray-In Bedliner
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear Window Defroster
|yes
|no
|yes
|Rear Privacy Glass
|yes
|no
|yes
|Tailgate Step w/Tailgate Work Surface
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Twin Panel Moonroof
|no
|yes
|no
|Two-Tone Paint
|no
|yes
|no
|Pro Power Onboard - 7.2kW
|no
|yes
|no
|20" Six-Spoke Dark Alloy Painted Aluminum Wheels
|no
|yes
|no
|Pickup Box LED Lighting w/Zone Lighting
|no
|yes
|no
|18" Silver Aluminum Wheels
|no
|yes
|no
|Chrome Tubular Running Boards (Fleet)
|no
|yes
|no
|Two-Tone Paint (Fleet)
|no
|yes
|no
|Pro Power Onboard - 2kW
|no
|yes
|yes
|6" Extended Running Boards
|no
|yes
|no
|Foldable Pickup Box Bed Extender
|no
|yes
|no
|Chrome Tubular Running Boards
|no
|yes
|no
|Power Sliding Rear Window
|no
|yes
|no
|Manual-Folding, Dual Manual Glass Mirrors
|no
|yes
|yes
|LT245/70R17E Black Side Wall All-Terrain Tires (Fleet)
|no
|yes
|yes
|Wheel Well Liner
|no
|yes
|no
|6" Extended Chrome Running Boards
|no
|yes
|no
|Tailgate Step w/Tailgate Work Surface (Fleet)
|no
|yes
|no
|Power Sliding Rear Window (Fleet)
|no
|yes
|no
|20" Chrome-Like PVD Wheels
|no
|yes
|no
|LT245/70R17E Black Side Wall All-Terrain Tires
|no
|no
|yes
|Skid Plates (Fleet)
|no
|no
|yes
|Skid Plates
|no
|no
|yes
|20" Six-Spoke Machined Aluminum Wheels w/Magnetic Painted Pockets
|no
|no
|yes
|Pro Power Onboard - 2kW (Fleet)
|no
|no
|yes
|Manual-Folding, Dual Manual Glass Mirrors (Fleet)
|no
|no
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$28,940
|Angle of departure
|23.9 degrees
|22.9 degrees
|25.4 degrees
|Length
|209.1 in.
|231.7 in.
|231.7 in.
|Ground clearance
|8.7 in.
|8.5 in.
|9.4 in.
|Angle of approach
|21.7 degrees
|21.8 degrees
|24.6 degrees
|Height
|75.6 in.
|75.6 in.
|77.2 in.
|Wheel base
|122.8 in.
|145.4 in.
|145.4 in.
|Width
|79.9 in.
|79.9 in.
|79.9 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$28,940
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$28,940
|painted steel wheels
|yes
|no
|yes
|245/70R17 tires
|yes
|yes
|no
|All season tires
|yes
|yes
|no
|fullsize non-matching spare tire
|yes
|yes
|yes
|17 in. wheels
|yes
|yes
|yes
|underbody mounted spare tire
|yes
|yes
|yes
|painted alloy wheels
|no
|yes
|no
|All terrain tires
|no
|no
|yes
|265/70R17 tires
|no
|no
|yes
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$28,940
|Stabilizer bar stabilizer bar
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front independent suspension
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$28,940
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
