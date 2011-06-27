Used 2016 Ford F-150 SuperCab Consumer Reviews

Motor blown at 7500 miles. J anderson , 06/23/2017 Lariat 4dr SuperCab 6.5 ft. SB (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 6A) 72 of 78 people found this review helpful 2.7 ecoboost. My first oil change was done by the dealer, then my truck often smoked a lot. I had the same dealer make sure they put enough oil in it. They said the oil level was fine and the smoke was normal and gave some silly reason. Then only a couple thousand miles later my low oil pressure alarm went off. I called a different dealer and they asked me to wait. I took it to them anyway because the motor sounded awful. TSB 17-0007. Excessive oil consumption issue with 6 months worth of build dates effected. I got a new motor and they reinstalled the old turbos which I'm concerned about. My hood no longer lines up, and my steering is off. So back to the dealer it goes on Monday. Now I have a new $43,000 truck that I'm not happy with, and it's got a carfax that shows a motor replacement which devalues the truck significantly. In addition, my doors rattle and shake when going over bumps. If you are thinking about buying one of these trucks it's a risk in my opinion. Ford refused to buy it back. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Awesome small turbo engine / good gas mileage Jorge , 04/30/2016 XLT 4dr SuperCab 8 ft. LB (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 6A) 22 of 25 people found this review helpful The small twin turbo motor (2.7) is great---really good acceleration, responsive, and good gas mileage. So far, my gas mileage has been 21 - 22 MPG in combined highway and local driving reasonably conservatively---for true mileage calculate it yourself---the truck computer ends up displaying 2 - 5 miles per gallon more than you are really getting). Cabin is very quiet. Ride is quite comfortable, except when you go over bumps of course. Good seating position in the front---rear seats are better than I thought they would be---actually tolerable for adults of average height for short rides. Wish Ford would sell an accessory lockable gas plug for the truck. Alas, the huge annoyance with this truck is the auto-engine-off. Although Ford gives you an override button, deactivating the auto-engine-off is only good for one driving cycle, so you have to push it every time you get in the truck if you don´t want the engine shutting down every time you come to a stop. You might come to a stop for just one second, and the engine shuts down! Also, make sure you want a large truck---this thing is big. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Flagship of the Junkyard Dan the former Ford owner , 07/07/2016 XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) 74 of 90 people found this review helpful As the Flagship product for Ford, all I can say is: RUN AWAY! I have owned this truck for less than three months and have already seen my dealer service center more times than I have my barber, my grocer, and my reverend, combined! The truck is a mechanical and technological nightmare. We'll start with the least-offensive items first and build from there. On day two, the tire monitor started going off. Seeing it down to 27 psi, I pulled in to the local tire store right off the road (later would find out that Ford would have preferred I drive it to a dealer--apparently they don't mind driving on rims and shredding tires). The teenager at the store told me that the tire simply hadn't been "sealed all the way around". 30 minutes and $22 later, back on the road. A week or so later, the dashboard console screens went out. After restarting the car, back on they came. So, I have the equivalent of Windows 10 in my truck--just reboot at the blue screen, I thought. Then, mid-May the same console issue happened again, except this time I also lost the engine gauges (oil pressure, trans. temp). While driving the car home (a Sunday), the radio came back on, but it was tuned to 87.5 (not a station in Minnesota) at about 28 out of 30 volume. None of the buttons work on the consoles, and none of the screens are available either. So, there I am driving down the highway with all of the windows down to drown out the white-noise of the radio. I proceed to log in to the SYNC website (thinking it's a SYNC problem). The wonderful call center specialist actually had me call the SYNC 800-number and walked me through a manual update of the SYNC software from a USB drive. She was a delight to work with, and one of the few positive highlights through this process. The SYNC update worked...for about 4 weeks. Then, the F150 world went black again. The dealer tried to help and performed a software update. Ford has since claimed that they cannot replace any relays or controller modules because, "the systems are not throwing off codes. Well, go on Youtube and search around for 'F150 console issues', and you'll find plenty of recent issues like this. The best part--Ford has claimed that the SYNC group is not really part of Ford, and they can't pull the records of my chat session or phone calls in May. Now, it's no secret that Ford is running away from the SYNC platform as fast as it can, but it's nice to see they're tossing their customers into the tailwind too--no concern at all. At this stage, I get the equivalent of jingling a few wires together to reset things; Ford won't authorize any repairs because the Code Fairy has yet to swoop down and convince Ford corporate that there is a problem. The dealer even took pictures of the malfunctioning dashboard--Ford disregarded it; good to see they really believe their service teams! The icing on this junk cake? In the midst of all of this, the turbo charger relief valve on the Ecoboost charger went out in mid-June. No warning lights or anything, just a hissing/pop sound like an old steam vent. I find out after driving my car home that drivers shouldn't go over 50 miles an hour with the relief valve out because it can damage the turbo...and the fuel injectors! Glad to see the Ford engineers put all kinds of concerns into the tail pipe emissions (the dash goes off like a Christmas tree when there's condensation in the tailpipe), but problems with a major engine component--we don't need to warn drivers about that... I know that every manufacturer turns out the occasional dud. Issues can happen. What burns me about this is that Ford has over-engineered a vehicle platform to the point of being unusable. Then, they make no effort to actually REPAIR the problems (just unhooking the battery cables for 10 mins. is not a repair). Heck, the service managers told me they wouldn't tow anything with it because, if the console goes out, you lose the towing control functions and the gauges needed for towing. It's an FX4 off-road model for pity's sake--that's what it was built to do! Ford has walked away on a loyal customer (leasing Fords for over 20 years). I have already turned two potential customers away from Ford, and I will do so as long as I walk this earth. Next weekend I'm leasing a Nissan and putting the F150 in my garage until my lease is up (in 33 mos.). I've got two words for the folks at Ford: Pontiac & Oldsmobile; nobody thought they'd go away either. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Not Ford Tough Scott , 02/28/2017 XL 4dr SuperCab 6.5 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) 8 of 9 people found this review helpful Recently purchased my 2016 F150 in January. Going from a Jeep Wrangler Unlimited, but have owned and still own older versions of the F150. The decision to go to aluminum body panels, based upon my current experience, should steer potential buyers away. Within two months of owning my truck I am already in the process of having a door skin replaced due to parking lot damage. I have never seen a vehicle exterior take as much damage as I have with this vehicle. In 30+ years of driving and being a car guy it's unacceptable to me. The fit and finish of the body panels, and the fact that I can fart in the general direction of this truck and cause it to dent blows my mind. The bluetooth connectivity also drives me nuts with its on/off, poor voice recognition, etc... I rarely call the number I want on the first try. How the system comes up with the name/numbers is beyond me, and my full-time job is in data and analytics. Also not a fan of the dash instruments, and radio. Feels like everything is just out of reach, and the controls aren't as intuitive as they should be (placement and overall functionality). I don't need and have never asked for all the technology in the truck. It's all one big distraction. Plus how annoying is the auto shut off? For christ sake, when I step on the pedal I don't need to now learn I need to allow for another two or 3 seconds of lead time before pulling out onto the highway! As someone who grew up in a Ford truck family I'm very disappointed with their overall product. In all honesty, my bone stock 1951 Ford F1 is a far better version of what a Ford truck should be. I can see why there are current class action lawsuits against the aluminum on other models. Ford leadership and their engineers should be ashamed of what they'very done to the brand. I got rid of this blasphemy after 5 months. I'd rather go find a 20 to 30 year old version of this truck that still runs and drive it till it falls apart than waste another dime on anything new. I don't need nor will support Ford learning what it's going to take to build a self driving vehicle that I don't need nor want. Give me a vehicle I can freely control that gets me from point A to B with some minimal comfort and that's good enough for me. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse