Used 2010 Ford F-150 SuperCab Consumer Reviews
Great truck that should have come with boat oars..
I purchased this truck new on May 31, 2010. It now has 31600 miles. I have not had any issues with it in terms of mechanical or electrical. I love how the truck feels when I drive it, it is very comfortable, and roomy. The mileage sucks, but if I was concerned about mileage I would not have bought it. In Mar 2015, I noticed moisture on the inside of the windshield, and since my windshield had been replaced I thought the new one had a leak... so had the windshield replaced again.. but again months later I had moisture on the inside of the windshield. I finally started doing some research online and found out that Ford has known for years that the sat antenna, and third brake lights leak into the cab. According to TSB 10-4-7 Ford F150's made before Jan 18, 2010, have the antenna problem. The technical bulletin calls for a bead of silicone around the gasket of the sat antenna. Once the brake light leaks, the only fix is a bead of silicone or replacement since Ford decided not to make a separate gasket for the lens. The cost of fixing both problems is $740.00 if you take it to a Ford dealer. My dealer refused to follow the guidelines of the TSB for the antenna since when they removed the old one, it had a bead of silicone around the gasket direct from the factory ( my vehicle was made in Mar 2010) so it appears that once Ford discovered the problems and published the TB, they decided to use the same antennas on all the vehicles that came out after the publication of the TB, and following the TB, just placed silicone on the gaskets as the trucks were being built. This fix does not work, as I can attest by my repair bill of $440.00 just for replacement of the antenna. I replaced the third brake light for $100. but an after marked brake light can be purchased for $35.00. I don't mind spending money on my truck due to fail wear and tear or normal maintenance, but I am really pissed about the cost of these repairs. If these problems showed up prior to the basic 3 year, 36000 mile warranty, Ford would be required to fix them under the basic warranty, even if you purchased the Extended warranty you are not covered for these problems. Ford used faulty parts on this truck and many others, they should have issued a recall and paid to fix all the problems. This is as much a health and safety hazard as it is an inconvenience. When water enters the truck over time mold and mildew will grow. The water also gets into the channels and door thresholds were the wiring is run for lights, windows etc., causing a safety and fire hazard. And the leaks are going to stain your rear seats, and headlined , and destroy your carpet. Ford has known of these problems back to 1998, based on the information I have found on the internet. I contacted Ford about this problem and they did listen and give me a case number, telling me they would contact my dealer and see if there was a program to help pay for cost of the repairs.. I don't expect Ford to do anything. I would not recommend any one buy a Ford F150 new or used until Ford can prove the problems are solved.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Outstanding truck after 16250 miles (26000 KM's)
We purchased this truck new in mid-Aug 2010 for around $35K, for our general contracting business. Having high expectations after reading all the reviews on this truck, and in our opinion, the only truck that successfully integrated reliability (one of the top requirements) functionality, comfort, fuel efficiency (relative to the size of engine in this case the 292HP, 3V 4.6 V8) and value for the money. GM trucks are good trucks no doubt, but they just can't compare to the F-150 in terms of refinement and overall long-term durability. After 7.5 months of ownership and hardwork this truck has proven to be extremely reliable, refined (very quite and smooth) and is helping our company make $.
This Truck SAVED my life I love it.
Update: My truck and I were in a massive crash with another vehicle. It hit me from the right side. Both side curtain airbags deployed perfectly. The Driver Side one SAVED MY LIFE!! Even though my truck may be a total loss, I am alive and with minor injuries and NO Head Injuries. You can rest assured that you are safe in this truck. Front brakes don't last long. Even expensive ones. Mostly due to the weight. It is super comfy for long road trips. Gas mileage is decent. I don't like the 6 speed automatic. Engine has plenty of power for whatever you need. Huge bed in this one.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Value
Mighty Ford F150
I bought my truck new in 2010, the dealer had added not stock leather seats and chrome touches to the truck. I have driven this truck 87.000 miles in 8.5 years. Regular maintenance done now on 3rd set of tires. Only issues have been the steering pump needed flushing after getting stiff and hard to steer 80k. The flushing fixed that. The passenger side exhaust manifold broke two studs and the manifold and studs were changed as a kit 85k. And the rear cab mounted tail light broke and leaked staining the head liner, I bought an after market and that did the trick for $75. Love my truck. It's fast with the 5.4 L 6- speed trans. It drives through snow very well. Mileage now 94,500 with 10 years age 2020 Last year I added new Michelin tires 1” taller over regular tires on 20” rims Best truck ever, looks good, performance excellent...
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
8,000 Miles Update
Beware if you park this truck on a sloped driveway. Or a side street for that matter if you're in the mountains. The location of the fuel sensor in the tank is a huge issue to me. This has happened since purchase, and local dealer refuses to address it other than "park it in the street". At just above the half-way mark on the fuel gauge, parking it nose down on a slight incline causes the gauge to read "E" and "0 Miles To Empty" the next startup. Gauge may creep up 1/4 tank or so, but not to the original level; that's after 25 miles or so. This is hugely inconvenient if my wife takes the truck and is unaware of how much fuel is in the tank. For $35,000 +, this seems ridiculous.
Sponsored cars related to the F-150
Related Used 2010 Ford F-150 SuperCab info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner