Used 2004 Ford F-150 SVT Lightning Consumer Reviews

Lightning strikes twice rinnels69 , 12/05/2004 2 of 2 people found this review helpful Although I have only had this Lightning a few days, I know I will love it. This is the 8th new Ford since 1989 and I am obviously a Ford fan. The power it has and the potential for more power is almost unlimited, but I will probally leave mine stock.....maybe. The interior is VERY comfortable for 2. Report Abuse

Beauty and the Beast...All in one "Commish" , 12/30/2008 3 of 4 people found this review helpful Bought this '04 SVT used. No regrets! This truck is a beast! You want a rush? Mash the pedal and if you can, hold on! You had better be ready! I get tons of looks and complements every time that I drive this beauty. Respectable MPG for such power (13/18.) Had it for 7 months now and no problems. The only complaint I have is that I don't have enough time to drive it more. I have only put 1000 miles on it. Report Abuse

Ford F150 Lightning Svt. Larry Z. Givens , 08/22/2004 1 of 1 people found this review helpful This is the best truck I''ve owned speed and power is awesome. It's Sonic Blue and I don't see any of the same color. Report Abuse

love my lightning kenmarriedguy , 09/11/2004 1 of 1 people found this review helpful i love to drive it and when you hear that supercharger whine it is a real rush Report Abuse