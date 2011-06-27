  1. Home
Used 2004 Ford F-150 SVT Lightning Consumer Reviews

More about the 2004 F-150
5(93%)4(7%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.9
56 reviews
Lightning strikes twice

rinnels69, 12/05/2004
Although I have only had this Lightning a few days, I know I will love it. This is the 8th new Ford since 1989 and I am obviously a Ford fan. The power it has and the potential for more power is almost unlimited, but I will probally leave mine stock.....maybe. The interior is VERY comfortable for 2.

Beauty and the Beast...All in one

"Commish", 12/30/2008
Bought this '04 SVT used. No regrets! This truck is a beast! You want a rush? Mash the pedal and if you can, hold on! You had better be ready! I get tons of looks and complements every time that I drive this beauty. Respectable MPG for such power (13/18.) Had it for 7 months now and no problems. The only complaint I have is that I don't have enough time to drive it more. I have only put 1000 miles on it.

Ford F150 Lightning Svt.

Larry Z. Givens, 08/22/2004
This is the best truck I''ve owned speed and power is awesome. It's Sonic Blue and I don't see any of the same color.

love my lightning

kenmarriedguy, 09/11/2004
i love to drive it and when you hear that supercharger whine it is a real rush

Great Truck

Dave, 08/21/2005
This is a great vehicle. I drove some 2002-2003 Corvettes looking for a good performance vehicle. This SVT is as good a performer as the Corvette in a straight line unless you get the ZO6 option. This has been a pleasure to drive and have had a ton of good feed back on the truck.

