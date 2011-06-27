Used 2004 Ford F-150 SVT Lightning Consumer Reviews
Lightning strikes twice
Although I have only had this Lightning a few days, I know I will love it. This is the 8th new Ford since 1989 and I am obviously a Ford fan. The power it has and the potential for more power is almost unlimited, but I will probally leave mine stock.....maybe. The interior is VERY comfortable for 2.
Beauty and the Beast...All in one
Bought this '04 SVT used. No regrets! This truck is a beast! You want a rush? Mash the pedal and if you can, hold on! You had better be ready! I get tons of looks and complements every time that I drive this beauty. Respectable MPG for such power (13/18.) Had it for 7 months now and no problems. The only complaint I have is that I don't have enough time to drive it more. I have only put 1000 miles on it.
Ford F150 Lightning Svt.
This is the best truck I''ve owned speed and power is awesome. It's Sonic Blue and I don't see any of the same color.
love my lightning
i love to drive it and when you hear that supercharger whine it is a real rush
Great Truck
This is a great vehicle. I drove some 2002-2003 Corvettes looking for a good performance vehicle. This SVT is as good a performer as the Corvette in a straight line unless you get the ZO6 option. This has been a pleasure to drive and have had a ton of good feed back on the truck.
