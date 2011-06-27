Used 2004 Ford F-150 SuperCab Consumer Reviews

Drive it like you stole it natureschild88 , 07/02/2013 20 of 21 people found this review helpful Simply put: best vehicle I have ever owned. I bought my '04 FX4 with 50k miles. After owning for 5 years, I sold it with 174k miles on it. Every mile was hard driven. I have a heavy foot, like to floor it, frequently jump curbs with it, drive it like I stole it. Towed a 19' boat from San Diego to Lake Havasu and back on multiple occasions. Previous owner replaced the transmission: he was towing a 26' cabin cruiser with it - something you need an f250 for. Only thing I did was replace alternator and serp belt. Oil changes every 5-7k miles with MobilOne 5-20 full synthetic. I sold the truck to buy a newer model. At 174k miles, excellent resale value. Felt like crying the next day. Best truck. Report Abuse

mixed feelings telcom48 , 01/30/2013 39 of 44 people found this review helpful I bought my 2004 F-150 supercab 4x4 lariat on black fiday 2005 with 45,000 miles already on it. This is basically my first truck. This is heavily optioned with everything you could get or want. With the automatic on the floor, I thought the interior was just the coolest. Needless to say, the looks and styling got me. I currently have just under 185,000 miles on the truck. I fully expect to get 300,000 miles or more before i get a new truck. Here is where the mixed feelings come in. I have spent an average of $1500 a year maintaining this truck! My recommendation is this... Do NOT buy the first model year of ANY vehicle when there has been a COMPLETE redesign. Wait until the bugs are out. Report Abuse

Love this truck but you will have issues along the way. bigbertha , 03/01/2012 31 of 35 people found this review helpful This is a wonderful truck to own. It looks good drives good and is dependable. However, expect one if not all of the window regulators to go out. Ford used cheap plastic parts so the gear will go bad eventually. Second, the spark plugs for 04-08 models were designed poorly and get seized into the heads. Expect a bill of anywhere from 800-2000 to replace them as Ford charges by hour to remove them because they break off. Last, the timing gears are plastic and break and result in thousands of dollars in repairs. VCT Solenoid & cam phasers also go bad. Google all the known issues with this truck first. These are the major ones to expect. If you're able to work through them it's a good truck. Report Abuse

Great truck! Poor MPG. greerdavidj , 12/04/2014 14 of 17 people found this review helpful I've had this truck for 3 years now. I really enjoy how the cab just fits. I love having 7 cupholders within reach from the driver's seat. The vents look nice and are very easy to adjust without breaking. The power is good on this truck for what I need (pulling trailers, pulling out trees with a chain, squalling tires to be a show-off, accelerating, etc.). The back seat is fairly comfortable. We really enjoy the small supercab windows. They're perfect for our two dogs to put their heads out of. My biggest complaint would be the gas mileage. They say, "It's a truck! What do you expect?!" Mine gets 14 at best on the highway and 10-11mpg in the city. Doesn't touch the EPA 13/17. Report Abuse