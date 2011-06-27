Used 2004 Ford F-150 SuperCab Consumer Reviews
Drive it like you stole it
Simply put: best vehicle I have ever owned. I bought my '04 FX4 with 50k miles. After owning for 5 years, I sold it with 174k miles on it. Every mile was hard driven. I have a heavy foot, like to floor it, frequently jump curbs with it, drive it like I stole it. Towed a 19' boat from San Diego to Lake Havasu and back on multiple occasions. Previous owner replaced the transmission: he was towing a 26' cabin cruiser with it - something you need an f250 for. Only thing I did was replace alternator and serp belt. Oil changes every 5-7k miles with MobilOne 5-20 full synthetic. I sold the truck to buy a newer model. At 174k miles, excellent resale value. Felt like crying the next day. Best truck.
mixed feelings
I bought my 2004 F-150 supercab 4x4 lariat on black fiday 2005 with 45,000 miles already on it. This is basically my first truck. This is heavily optioned with everything you could get or want. With the automatic on the floor, I thought the interior was just the coolest. Needless to say, the looks and styling got me. I currently have just under 185,000 miles on the truck. I fully expect to get 300,000 miles or more before i get a new truck. Here is where the mixed feelings come in. I have spent an average of $1500 a year maintaining this truck! My recommendation is this... Do NOT buy the first model year of ANY vehicle when there has been a COMPLETE redesign. Wait until the bugs are out.
Love this truck but you will have issues along the way.
This is a wonderful truck to own. It looks good drives good and is dependable. However, expect one if not all of the window regulators to go out. Ford used cheap plastic parts so the gear will go bad eventually. Second, the spark plugs for 04-08 models were designed poorly and get seized into the heads. Expect a bill of anywhere from 800-2000 to replace them as Ford charges by hour to remove them because they break off. Last, the timing gears are plastic and break and result in thousands of dollars in repairs. VCT Solenoid & cam phasers also go bad. Google all the known issues with this truck first. These are the major ones to expect. If you're able to work through them it's a good truck.
Great truck! Poor MPG.
I've had this truck for 3 years now. I really enjoy how the cab just fits. I love having 7 cupholders within reach from the driver's seat. The vents look nice and are very easy to adjust without breaking. The power is good on this truck for what I need (pulling trailers, pulling out trees with a chain, squalling tires to be a show-off, accelerating, etc.). The back seat is fairly comfortable. We really enjoy the small supercab windows. They're perfect for our two dogs to put their heads out of. My biggest complaint would be the gas mileage. They say, "It's a truck! What do you expect?!" Mine gets 14 at best on the highway and 10-11mpg in the city. Doesn't touch the EPA 13/17.
222,460 miles, and runs and looks new.
this truck just looks awesome,i keep it because its unusual ,ext cab 4x4 5,4 3 valve, 300 hp,365 tourq,i have a 2012 chevy 1500 4x4 z71 with 5,3, gets better milage than the ford, power is just as good and rides great, and a 2012 chevy 2500 4x4 with 6.0 gas motor,tows my 22 ft skeeter bass boat and my heavy equipment, I have towed 16,500 lbs,my john deere 50 excavator and 3500lbs trailor with no problem and have a 9,3 ft boss v-plow,i keep the ford because its paid for and its mint, not 1 spot of rust, the fram -springs undercarage is like new,i love the Wedgwood blue and tan 2 tone,and the flair side is rair and I love it,somehow ford makes it feel and drive big,i love the captian chairs and big tow mirrors,with signal lights,its a little hard on gas in town ,not bad on highway,but the 5,3 chevy is better on feul,but there is a million of them,their not many flair side fords,so ill keep driving it, its the sharpest truck they made, and I had a 07 Lincoln mark lt , the chevy 2500 has its place in my company its a work horse,but I want to see if I can get 500,000 miles out of my o4 f 150,[fords best truck in a half ton] the new turbo v6 I don't trust,i think there a gimmick,lets see them at 220k,than talk to me,long live the v-8'
- Safety
- Technology
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the F-150
Related Used 2004 Ford F-150 SuperCab info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner