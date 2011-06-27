Used 2006 Ford Explorer SUV Consumer Reviews
2006 radiator/trans issues
I'm reluctant to write this review but after the heartache and expensive repairs...I'm compelled to share. I've been a proud fan of the Ford brand for years...and have even sold Ford/Lincoln/Mercury's for two years. With that confidence I purchased a 2006 4x4 Eddie Explorer. Since then I've replaced the radiator twice and now the trans is slipping in drive and reverse. The radiator continues to leak and now the trans drips slowly. There's no place to add trans fluid...must be done at an OEM shop. I can't continue to drive this vehicle. I have a teen driver and will not let her drive this truck for the sincere concern over her safety. Ford do the right thing and recall. Thanks!
Common long term problems related to poor design
I've experience the following problems in owning this vehicle during the last 7 years; - Paint peeling off of the roof - Leaky cowl seal which leaks rain water into spar plug holes which shorts out the coils, fowls the spark plugs, causing the engine to run rich, overheating the exhaust, warping the exhaust manifolds, breaking the exhaust manifold studs and frying out the catalytic converters. To top it off, the spark plugs get stuck in the head and break off when changing them. - Cracked plastic radiator tank - Transmission leaks when parked on a hill and the fluid level can't be checked or topped off from the engine compartment. - Oxidizing plastic door panels - Bad moon roof switch caused moon roof to open at random and unable to close. - CD's stuck in the changer - Broken e-brake handle - Broken lumbar adjuster
Buyer Beware
Experienced many of the quality issues others are describing around the radiator and transmission. All under 75k and only 5 years old. Recently traded it in and do not regret it. Fun to drive but way too expensive to keep on the road long term.
4 radiators
OK, I feel your pain. The problem with the 06-07 V6 Eddie Bauer edition is the lower brackets that the radiator sits in. They are 1/4 "to far forward, this puts the radiator in a bind. After thermal expansion and contraction the the welds in the core give up. This causes a ever so slight leak in the core. Hard to find at first , but eventually becomes much larger. You lose enough coolant to cause a over heating problem which is hard to detect because the coolant level is dropping ever so slightly. The temperature of the engine is rising at the same rate, along with the transmission, remember the trans is cooled through the same radiator. hot motor, hot trans lube breaks down.
Bad Radiator
2006 Ford Explorer From what i am reading it looks like our 2006 explorers are having radiator problems. I got the truck new in 2006 and in less then 1 year had to have the radiator replaced. the 2nd radiator is starting to give me problems now at about 40k miles. i notice my recovery tank getting low on coolant. I don't see any leaks but i can smell it. I took it to the dealer for a pressure test but they say they can't find a problem. Over all i don't have any other problems so far with the truck. I was at a Lowe's store and i parked my explorer next to another explorer. I asked the owner if his was a 2006 and if he had any problems. he said yes a 2006 and the radiator was replaced
