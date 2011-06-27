Used 2000 Ford Explorer Consumer Reviews

Shockingly Good Bob Coviello , 02/22/2016 Limited 4dr SUV AWD 16 of 16 people found this review helpful I purchased this vehicle while hoping to find a good used 4Runner of the same vintage, but this one-owner SUV appeared with 166,000mi with a nearly new remanufactured engine (owner felt a new engine was better value than replacing both head gaskets, one of which was leaking) that looked exceptionally good, outside (not even a door ding) and with an interior that looked amazing, showing no real wear at all. A comparable 4Runner of the same mileage and year would have cost at least $2000 more than the $3300 I paid for this V8 AWD Limited that cost $41,000+ new (I have the window sticker). If I am careful I can get 18 city and 24 highway (Interstate) which I consider nothing short of outstanding for a V8 SUV. A former 6cyl Cherokee I once had only managed 16 city and 20 highway. The AWD with limited slip rear differential model does not have a 4WD Low transfer case, so I expected nothing off-road, but I easily followed a friend w/ a 4X4 4Runner through Arizona backcountry that looked impossible for an AWD, but the Explorer easily went up no drama and with zero wheel spin on any tire, whereas the 4Runner was skipping and intermittently slipping one tire or another. Even w/out a low range, it climbed with little throttle, and the temp gauge never moved. I don't plan going on expeditions with the vehicle, but I was amazed at how it did in conditions I thought it would fail at. Overall, given its high chassis mileage especially, it's tight and rattle-free and has been extremely reliable (I have the service records since new), and except for the head gasket problem, only the front shocks and upper ball joints were replaced (except for normal wear items like brake pads, wiper blades, etc.). Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

KEEP OIL CHANGED EVERY 4K miles and TIRES ROTATED woodinva , 02/23/2014 Eddie Bauer 4dr SUV 4WD 23 of 24 people found this review helpful We are original owners of this car being our 2nd Eddie Bauer Ford EXPLORER 4X4 . Wife uses it as a commuter vehicle, I get it when anything is wrong with it....lol. We have 326k miles on the car. She commutes 30 miles daily 4 miles city 26 miles highway daily with vehicle. We got 350k miles out of the previous generation car before someone hit it and totaled it. You can get good mileage out of these cars if you dutifully maintain them. Husband has Ford Explorer Sport Trac for work around the farm and grounds. We also own VOLVO sedan Maintain these vehicles and they will last as long as we have had them. find a good mechanic after you have finished your first 100k with dealer service. Update February 2017 Mileage now 343K and still going... Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Report Abuse

Fantastic Vehicle for Family Fun TrailThunder , 12/01/2015 Eddie Bauer 4dr SUV AWD 19 of 20 people found this review helpful I bought this vehicle used and currently have 130,000 miles on it. It needs a little front end work right now, but nothing that isn't expected at the 130,000 mile mark. The Explorer handles great in winter weather and also does surprisingly well off road for an AWD vehicle. I am an offroad hobbyist and use this to tow both a Jeep and a camper at various times. There is plenty of room for me, my wife and our three kids. I am most impressed with the ride quality while towing. It tows my 3000 lb camper like there is nothing there. We do have a class III towing hitch which helps. The 5.0 motor is awesome! Love that engine. Overall I love this vehicle and have been very impressed with its durability and reliability. Take care of it and it will take care of you. Every vehicle requires maintenance with aging. Just do the maintenance and you will drive an Explorer for a long time. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Where did you get your SUV? inquisitive , 04/09/2002 14 of 15 people found this review helpful An SUV is not a mercades benz. If you want comfort, buy a car not a truck. I love my Explorer and have had several in the past 5 years. No breakdowns, no problems and great maintenance plan. As for offroad, it handles perfectly fine and has plenty of clearance. If you want to bounce around like a kangaroo, buy a Monster Truck with poofy tires. I stand 6'2" and get claustraphoic in vehicles. The Ford Explorer has more room in the cab compared to the Chevy-Blazer and Jeep- Cherokee. As for carrying room. We have 2 large dogs and the truck area is plenty of space for travelling gear as well as dogs. Report Abuse