Estimated values
1998 Ford Explorer XLT 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,261
|$1,989
|$2,353
|Clean
|$1,131
|$1,783
|$2,116
|Average
|$870
|$1,372
|$1,644
|Rough
|$609
|$961
|$1,171
Estimated values
1998 Ford Explorer Eddie Bauer 4dr SUV AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,376
|$2,226
|$2,650
|Clean
|$1,234
|$1,996
|$2,384
|Average
|$949
|$1,536
|$1,852
|Rough
|$664
|$1,076
|$1,319
Estimated values
1998 Ford Explorer Eddie Bauer 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,323
|$2,133
|$2,538
|Clean
|$1,186
|$1,913
|$2,283
|Average
|$912
|$1,472
|$1,773
|Rough
|$638
|$1,031
|$1,263
Estimated values
1998 Ford Explorer XL 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,046
|$1,764
|$2,125
|Clean
|$938
|$1,582
|$1,911
|Average
|$721
|$1,217
|$1,485
|Rough
|$505
|$853
|$1,058
Estimated values
1998 Ford Explorer XLT 4dr SUV AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$987
|$1,474
|$1,716
|Clean
|$885
|$1,322
|$1,544
|Average
|$681
|$1,017
|$1,199
|Rough
|$476
|$712
|$854
Estimated values
1998 Ford Explorer Limited 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,407
|$2,226
|$2,636
|Clean
|$1,261
|$1,996
|$2,371
|Average
|$970
|$1,536
|$1,841
|Rough
|$679
|$1,076
|$1,312
Estimated values
1998 Ford Explorer Limited 4dr SUV AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,244
|$1,864
|$2,172
|Clean
|$1,115
|$1,671
|$1,954
|Average
|$858
|$1,286
|$1,518
|Rough
|$600
|$901
|$1,081
Estimated values
1998 Ford Explorer Limited 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,505
|$2,360
|$2,788
|Clean
|$1,349
|$2,116
|$2,508
|Average
|$1,037
|$1,629
|$1,948
|Rough
|$726
|$1,141
|$1,388
Estimated values
1998 Ford Explorer Sport 2dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$948
|$1,518
|$1,804
|Clean
|$849
|$1,362
|$1,623
|Average
|$653
|$1,048
|$1,261
|Rough
|$457
|$734
|$898
Estimated values
1998 Ford Explorer Sport 2dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,125
|$1,723
|$2,021
|Clean
|$1,009
|$1,545
|$1,818
|Average
|$776
|$1,189
|$1,412
|Rough
|$543
|$833
|$1,006
Estimated values
1998 Ford Explorer XLT 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,177
|$1,884
|$2,238
|Clean
|$1,055
|$1,689
|$2,013
|Average
|$812
|$1,300
|$1,564
|Rough
|$568
|$910
|$1,114
Estimated values
1998 Ford Explorer Eddie Bauer 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,280
|$2,031
|$2,405
|Clean
|$1,147
|$1,821
|$2,164
|Average
|$882
|$1,401
|$1,680
|Rough
|$617
|$981
|$1,197
Estimated values
1998 Ford Explorer XL 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$924
|$1,617
|$1,966
|Clean
|$828
|$1,450
|$1,769
|Average
|$637
|$1,116
|$1,374
|Rough
|$446
|$782
|$979