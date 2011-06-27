  1. Home
Estimated values
1998 Ford Explorer XLT 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,261$1,989$2,353
Clean$1,131$1,783$2,116
Average$870$1,372$1,644
Rough$609$961$1,171
Estimated values
1998 Ford Explorer Eddie Bauer 4dr SUV AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,376$2,226$2,650
Clean$1,234$1,996$2,384
Average$949$1,536$1,852
Rough$664$1,076$1,319
Estimated values
1998 Ford Explorer Eddie Bauer 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,323$2,133$2,538
Clean$1,186$1,913$2,283
Average$912$1,472$1,773
Rough$638$1,031$1,263
Estimated values
1998 Ford Explorer XL 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,046$1,764$2,125
Clean$938$1,582$1,911
Average$721$1,217$1,485
Rough$505$853$1,058
Estimated values
1998 Ford Explorer XLT 4dr SUV AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$987$1,474$1,716
Clean$885$1,322$1,544
Average$681$1,017$1,199
Rough$476$712$854
Estimated values
1998 Ford Explorer Limited 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,407$2,226$2,636
Clean$1,261$1,996$2,371
Average$970$1,536$1,841
Rough$679$1,076$1,312
Estimated values
1998 Ford Explorer Limited 4dr SUV AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,244$1,864$2,172
Clean$1,115$1,671$1,954
Average$858$1,286$1,518
Rough$600$901$1,081
Estimated values
1998 Ford Explorer Limited 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,505$2,360$2,788
Clean$1,349$2,116$2,508
Average$1,037$1,629$1,948
Rough$726$1,141$1,388
Estimated values
1998 Ford Explorer Sport 2dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$948$1,518$1,804
Clean$849$1,362$1,623
Average$653$1,048$1,261
Rough$457$734$898
Estimated values
1998 Ford Explorer Sport 2dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,125$1,723$2,021
Clean$1,009$1,545$1,818
Average$776$1,189$1,412
Rough$543$833$1,006
Estimated values
1998 Ford Explorer XLT 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,177$1,884$2,238
Clean$1,055$1,689$2,013
Average$812$1,300$1,564
Rough$568$910$1,114
Estimated values
1998 Ford Explorer Eddie Bauer 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,280$2,031$2,405
Clean$1,147$1,821$2,164
Average$882$1,401$1,680
Rough$617$981$1,197
Estimated values
1998 Ford Explorer XL 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$924$1,617$1,966
Clean$828$1,450$1,769
Average$637$1,116$1,374
Rough$446$782$979
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 1998 Ford Explorer on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 1998 Ford Explorer with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,261 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,996 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Ford Explorer is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 1998 Ford Explorer with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,261 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,996 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 1998 Ford Explorer, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 1998 Ford Explorer with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,261 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,996 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 1998 Ford Explorer. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 1998 Ford Explorer and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 1998 Ford Explorer ranges from $679 to $2,636, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 1998 Ford Explorer is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.