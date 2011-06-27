Estimated values
2019 Acura RDX Technology Package 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 10A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$32,500
|$34,681
|$37,375
|Clean
|$31,926
|$34,065
|$36,698
|Average
|$30,779
|$32,833
|$35,346
|Rough
|$29,631
|$31,601
|$33,993
Estimated values
2019 Acura RDX 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 10A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$30,334
|$32,532
|$35,244
|Clean
|$29,799
|$31,954
|$34,606
|Average
|$28,727
|$30,799
|$33,331
|Rough
|$27,656
|$29,643
|$32,055
Estimated values
2019 Acura RDX SH-AWD 4dr SUV AWD w/Advance Package (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 10A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$37,094
|$39,210
|$41,825
|Clean
|$36,439
|$38,513
|$41,068
|Average
|$35,130
|$37,121
|$39,554
|Rough
|$33,820
|$35,728
|$38,041
Estimated values
2019 Acura RDX SH-AWD A-Spec 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 10A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$36,399
|$38,541
|$41,191
|Clean
|$35,756
|$37,857
|$40,446
|Average
|$34,471
|$36,488
|$38,955
|Rough
|$33,186
|$35,119
|$37,464
Estimated values
2019 Acura RDX Advance Package 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 10A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$35,832
|$37,943
|$40,553
|Clean
|$35,199
|$37,270
|$39,820
|Average
|$33,934
|$35,922
|$38,352
|Rough
|$32,669
|$34,574
|$36,884
Estimated values
2019 Acura RDX A-Spec 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 10A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$34,715
|$36,948
|$39,708
|Clean
|$34,102
|$36,292
|$38,990
|Average
|$32,876
|$34,980
|$37,553
|Rough
|$31,650
|$33,667
|$36,116
Estimated values
2019 Acura RDX SH-AWD 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 10A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$31,580
|$33,818
|$36,581
|Clean
|$31,022
|$33,218
|$35,919
|Average
|$29,907
|$32,017
|$34,596
|Rough
|$28,792
|$30,815
|$33,272
Estimated values
2019 Acura RDX SH-AWD 4dr SUV AWD w/Technology Package (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 10A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$33,852
|$36,013
|$38,683
|Clean
|$33,254
|$35,373
|$37,983
|Average
|$32,059
|$34,094
|$36,583
|Rough
|$30,863
|$32,815
|$35,183