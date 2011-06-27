Estimated values
1990 Toyota Tercel 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$628
|$1,432
|$1,846
|Clean
|$553
|$1,262
|$1,632
|Average
|$402
|$923
|$1,205
|Rough
|$250
|$585
|$777
Estimated values
1990 Toyota Tercel Deluxe 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$628
|$1,432
|$1,846
|Clean
|$553
|$1,262
|$1,632
|Average
|$402
|$923
|$1,205
|Rough
|$250
|$585
|$777
Estimated values
1990 Toyota Tercel 2dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$628
|$1,432
|$1,846
|Clean
|$553
|$1,262
|$1,632
|Average
|$402
|$923
|$1,205
|Rough
|$250
|$585
|$777
Estimated values
1990 Toyota Tercel EZ 2dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$628
|$1,432
|$1,846
|Clean
|$553
|$1,262
|$1,632
|Average
|$402
|$923
|$1,205
|Rough
|$250
|$585
|$777