Estimated values
2017 Volkswagen Jetta 1.8T Sport 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,935
|$12,899
|$15,041
|Clean
|$10,602
|$12,512
|$14,565
|Average
|$9,935
|$11,737
|$13,613
|Rough
|$9,269
|$10,963
|$12,661
Estimated values
2017 Volkswagen Jetta 1.8T SEL Premium 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,537
|$14,788
|$17,245
|Clean
|$12,155
|$14,344
|$16,700
|Average
|$11,391
|$13,456
|$15,608
|Rough
|$10,626
|$12,569
|$14,517
Estimated values
2017 Volkswagen Jetta 1.4T SE 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,644
|$11,847
|$14,231
|Clean
|$9,350
|$11,491
|$13,781
|Average
|$8,762
|$10,780
|$12,880
|Rough
|$8,174
|$10,068
|$11,980
Estimated values
2017 Volkswagen Jetta 1.4T SE 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,614
|$12,520
|$14,600
|Clean
|$10,291
|$12,144
|$14,138
|Average
|$9,644
|$11,392
|$13,214
|Rough
|$8,997
|$10,641
|$12,290
Estimated values
2017 Volkswagen Jetta 1.8T SEL 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,775
|$13,890
|$16,197
|Clean
|$11,417
|$13,473
|$15,685
|Average
|$10,699
|$12,639
|$14,660
|Rough
|$9,981
|$11,805
|$13,635
Estimated values
2017 Volkswagen Jetta 1.4T S 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,276
|$10,247
|$12,377
|Clean
|$8,024
|$9,939
|$11,985
|Average
|$7,519
|$9,324
|$11,202
|Rough
|$7,015
|$8,709
|$10,419
Estimated values
2017 Volkswagen Jetta 1.4T S 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,600
|$10,641
|$12,850
|Clean
|$8,338
|$10,322
|$12,443
|Average
|$7,813
|$9,683
|$11,630
|Rough
|$7,289
|$9,044
|$10,817
Estimated values
2017 Volkswagen Jetta 2.0T GLI 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,963
|$16,471
|$19,207
|Clean
|$13,537
|$15,977
|$18,599
|Average
|$12,686
|$14,988
|$17,384
|Rough
|$11,835
|$13,999
|$16,168
Estimated values
2017 Volkswagen Jetta 2.0T GLI 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,019
|$16,537
|$19,284
|Clean
|$13,592
|$16,041
|$18,674
|Average
|$12,737
|$15,048
|$17,454
|Rough
|$11,883
|$14,055
|$16,233