2017 Volkswagen Jetta Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2017 Volkswagen Jetta 1.8T Sport 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,935$12,899$15,041
Clean$10,602$12,512$14,565
Average$9,935$11,737$13,613
Rough$9,269$10,963$12,661
Estimated values
2017 Volkswagen Jetta 1.8T SEL Premium 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,537$14,788$17,245
Clean$12,155$14,344$16,700
Average$11,391$13,456$15,608
Rough$10,626$12,569$14,517
Estimated values
2017 Volkswagen Jetta 1.4T SE 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,644$11,847$14,231
Clean$9,350$11,491$13,781
Average$8,762$10,780$12,880
Rough$8,174$10,068$11,980
Estimated values
2017 Volkswagen Jetta 1.4T SE 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,614$12,520$14,600
Clean$10,291$12,144$14,138
Average$9,644$11,392$13,214
Rough$8,997$10,641$12,290
Estimated values
2017 Volkswagen Jetta 1.8T SEL 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,775$13,890$16,197
Clean$11,417$13,473$15,685
Average$10,699$12,639$14,660
Rough$9,981$11,805$13,635
Estimated values
2017 Volkswagen Jetta 1.4T S 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,276$10,247$12,377
Clean$8,024$9,939$11,985
Average$7,519$9,324$11,202
Rough$7,015$8,709$10,419
Estimated values
2017 Volkswagen Jetta 1.4T S 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,600$10,641$12,850
Clean$8,338$10,322$12,443
Average$7,813$9,683$11,630
Rough$7,289$9,044$10,817
Estimated values
2017 Volkswagen Jetta 2.0T GLI 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,963$16,471$19,207
Clean$13,537$15,977$18,599
Average$12,686$14,988$17,384
Rough$11,835$13,999$16,168
Estimated values
2017 Volkswagen Jetta 2.0T GLI 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,019$16,537$19,284
Clean$13,592$16,041$18,674
Average$12,737$15,048$17,454
Rough$11,883$14,055$16,233
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2017 Volkswagen Jetta on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level.
A number of factors will affect how much a Volkswagen Jetta is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2017 Volkswagen Jetta with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $8,024 for one in "Clean" condition and about $9,939 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2017 Volkswagen Jetta, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2017 Volkswagen Jetta with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $8,024 for one in "Clean" condition and about $9,939 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2017 Volkswagen Jetta. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2017 Volkswagen Jetta and see how it feels.
The value of a used 2017 Volkswagen Jetta ranges from $7,015 to $12,377, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2017 Volkswagen Jetta is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.