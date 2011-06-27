Estimated values
2004 Buick LeSabre Custom 4dr Sedan (3.8L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,747
|$2,487
|$2,888
|Clean
|$1,562
|$2,227
|$2,588
|Average
|$1,192
|$1,709
|$1,988
|Rough
|$821
|$1,190
|$1,388
Estimated values
2004 Buick LeSabre Limited 4dr Sedan (3.8L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,984
|$2,828
|$3,285
|Clean
|$1,773
|$2,533
|$2,944
|Average
|$1,353
|$1,943
|$2,261
|Rough
|$932
|$1,353
|$1,579