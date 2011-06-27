Used 2005 Ford Excursion Diesel Consumer Reviews

Love these Trucks Patrick , 06/24/2005 9 of 10 people found this review helpful My 2004 is the second Excursion we have owned. We tow a 10,000 lb. trailer and it has no problem handling the trailer. We get 21 mpg on the interstate when not towing, and 11 mpg when towing. Factoring what we tow, 6 adults, and gear, we are getting fantastic mileage. Hope Ford continues to build this great truck. Report Abuse

Bigger and Better Beowulf , 06/28/2010 4 of 4 people found this review helpful As with another reviewer, this is my second 'Ex' (also had an '01). Replaced after transmission had repeated problems ending in new transmission (fortunately it was still under warranty). I actually liked the 7.0 engine better, but this one does have better mileage and I can carry my entire extended family and tow a boat when we go on vacation. Towing and carrying full load, can cross Snoqualmie Pass in worst winter conditions with just winter tires, no problems. I love this car and am glad I got one of the last ones - will care for it and probably replace the engine if it ever fails. Oh, and by the way - runs great on Biodiesel - I've had it up to B100 but B5-B20 is best for coldest winter weather.

Awesome Truck BEFORE AAP , 03/09/2010 7 of 9 people found this review helpful I had a 2001 Excursion and loved it. I have kids, parents,horses, etc. and it has always worked well. Love the vehicle but have had a lot of problems with the 2005 model. Wish they would go back to old engine. A lot of problems with exhaust. It is in the shop now and I am torn, keep fixing problems or buy Suburban. Hate that idea. Miss old Excursion, lets rebuild that one and get back on track!

Heavy 8,045 pounds on Truck Scales Captcapo , 09/27/2018 XLT 4WD 4dr SUV (6.0L 8cyl Turbodiesel 5A) 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I bought this 2005 vehicle new in 2004. I have driven it back and forth from FL to MA and back again hauling a trailer or a boat. The power this engine puts out is fantastic. The mileage around home is about 17mpg and over the road about 19 mpg. Pulling the trailer or boat it dropped to 12 mpg. It is comfortable to drive. The only negative I would have is that the steering circumference is not great due to the long wheel base. It holds the road very well. You are sitting up over the roofs of most cars so you never get the boxed in feeling if you are in traffic. Since you are higher than most traffic you can foresee events happening ahead of you and take evasive action if necessary. The vehicle was built off the Ford 250 truck frame. The shift into four wheel drive on the fly serves you well in slippery conditions. Since you have a lot of steel around you and are higher up than most vehicles, I believe you are safer than the small vehicles ("vegetable makers") that the auto industry is trying to shove down our throats. If Ford still made this vehicle I would buy another one for my wife in a heart beat. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value