Used 2005 Ford Excursion Diesel Consumer Reviews
Love these Trucks
My 2004 is the second Excursion we have owned. We tow a 10,000 lb. trailer and it has no problem handling the trailer. We get 21 mpg on the interstate when not towing, and 11 mpg when towing. Factoring what we tow, 6 adults, and gear, we are getting fantastic mileage. Hope Ford continues to build this great truck.
Bigger and Better
As with another reviewer, this is my second 'Ex' (also had an '01). Replaced after transmission had repeated problems ending in new transmission (fortunately it was still under warranty). I actually liked the 7.0 engine better, but this one does have better mileage and I can carry my entire extended family and tow a boat when we go on vacation. Towing and carrying full load, can cross Snoqualmie Pass in worst winter conditions with just winter tires, no problems. I love this car and am glad I got one of the last ones - will care for it and probably replace the engine if it ever fails. Oh, and by the way - runs great on Biodiesel - I've had it up to B100 but B5-B20 is best for coldest winter weather.
Awesome Truck BEFORE
I had a 2001 Excursion and loved it. I have kids, parents,horses, etc. and it has always worked well. Love the vehicle but have had a lot of problems with the 2005 model. Wish they would go back to old engine. A lot of problems with exhaust. It is in the shop now and I am torn, keep fixing problems or buy Suburban. Hate that idea. Miss old Excursion, lets rebuild that one and get back on track!
Heavy 8,045 pounds on Truck Scales
I bought this 2005 vehicle new in 2004. I have driven it back and forth from FL to MA and back again hauling a trailer or a boat. The power this engine puts out is fantastic. The mileage around home is about 17mpg and over the road about 19 mpg. Pulling the trailer or boat it dropped to 12 mpg. It is comfortable to drive. The only negative I would have is that the steering circumference is not great due to the long wheel base. It holds the road very well. You are sitting up over the roofs of most cars so you never get the boxed in feeling if you are in traffic. Since you are higher than most traffic you can foresee events happening ahead of you and take evasive action if necessary. The vehicle was built off the Ford 250 truck frame. The shift into four wheel drive on the fly serves you well in slippery conditions. Since you have a lot of steel around you and are higher up than most vehicles, I believe you are safer than the small vehicles ("vegetable makers") that the auto industry is trying to shove down our throats. If Ford still made this vehicle I would buy another one for my wife in a heart beat.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
We love it!
We don't tow but carry larger loads and the space is amazing. But, it's the comfort we enjoy. The SUV is so fun to drive and the Powerstroke 6.0L diesel has to be driven to be believed. The acceleration is like a big V8 but we are getting 18 mpg on the highway--and only have 6,500 miles. I feel my wife is VERY safe in the vehicle and long trips are a dream for my whole family. We have the DVD player which is truly fun for our two boys on trips. Looks large, drives like an Explorer.
Sponsored cars related to the Excursion
Related Used 2005 Ford Excursion Diesel info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner