2005 Ford Excursion Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Substantial passenger and cargo capacity, impressive towing ability, diesel engine option.
  • Unwieldy size, trucklike driving characteristics, poor fuel economy, high sticker price.
List Price Range
$10,900 - $29,495
Edmunds' Expert Review

Unless you really need the Excursion's towing ability and huge interior, you're better off with the smaller Expedition or GM's Suburban/Yukon XL twins.

2005 Highlights

Alloy wheels replace chrome steel wheels on XLS models, and the front fascia appearance has been slightly revised.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2005 Ford Excursion.

5(87%)
4(10%)
3(2%)
2(1%)
1(0%)
4.8
92 reviews
See all 92 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

My Toradore Review
BK,11/11/2004
My experience with the Excursion is that it is extremely reliable. The only negative thing that I have to say about it is the interior design, whereby the spare tire is inside. I'm sure it could have been placed outside like most other vehicles. That would enable us to utilize that "dead space" which is created by having a tire inside of the vehicle. As for fuel economy, I've never seen a rating, but we average anywhere between 18-21 mph on the highway, and 16-18 in the city! I think that is awesome for a vehicle of its size. Thanks for your time.
THE BIG REPLACEMENT
Rick Salinas,07/22/2009
I had wanted an Excursion since they first arived on the showroom floor. I finally got one nine years later, as a replacement for two vehicles. It now takes the place of my Lincoln Town Car and a 4wd 15 passenger van, which was a hard thing to do. I wanted all the luxury inside an suv just like my Lincoln Cartier, the room, rugedness,and 4wd go anywhere of my van. It has replaced them both with flying colors, and made me very happy. It is very comfortable and ride hieght is excelent. I use this vehicle for work, family and play.
Better Than Two Previous Towncars
James,07/04/2009
Unlike the Towncars little or no road and wind noise. Most miles are annual trips between Florida and New Jersey. Loaded to the roof, it has more than adequate power. At 14,062 every aspect of it is dependable and holding up better than any other car I have owned.
Love these Trucks
Patrick,06/24/2005
My 2004 is the second Excursion we have owned. We tow a 10,000 lb. trailer and it has no problem handling the trailer. We get 21 mpg on the interstate when not towing, and 11 mpg when towing. Factoring what we tow, 6 adults, and gear, we are getting fantastic mileage. Hope Ford continues to build this great truck.
Features & Specs

MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 9
4-speed automatic
Gas
310 hp @ 4250 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 8
4-speed automatic
Gas
310 hp @ 4250 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 8
4-speed automatic
Gas
310 hp @ 4250 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 9
4-speed automatic
Gas
255 hp @ 4500 rpm
Used 2005 Ford Excursion Overview

The Used 2005 Ford Excursion is offered in the following submodels: Excursion SUV, Excursion Diesel. Available styles include XLS Rwd 4dr SUV (6.8L 10cyl 4A), Limited Rwd 4dr SUV (6.8L 10cyl 4A), XLT Rwd 4dr SUV (6.8L 10cyl 4A), XLS Rwd 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 4A), Eddie Bauer Rwd 4dr SUV (6.8L 10cyl 4A), XLS Rwd 4dr SUV (6.0L 8cyl Turbodiesel 5A), Eddie Bauer Rwd 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 4A), XLS 4WD 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 4A), XLT Rwd 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 4A), XLT 4WD 4dr SUV (6.8L 10cyl 4A), Limited Rwd 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 4A), XLT 4WD 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 4A), XLS 4WD 4dr SUV (6.8L 10cyl 4A), Eddie Bauer 4WD 4dr SUV (6.0L 8cyl Turbodiesel 5A), Limited Rwd 4dr SUV (6.0L 8cyl Turbodiesel 5A), XLS 4WD 4dr SUV (6.0L 8cyl Turbodiesel 5A), Eddie Bauer Rwd 4dr SUV (6.0L 8cyl Turbodiesel 5A), Limited 4WD 4dr SUV (6.8L 10cyl 4A), XLT Rwd 4dr SUV (6.0L 8cyl Turbodiesel 5A), Limited 4WD 4dr SUV (6.0L 8cyl Turbodiesel 5A), XLT 4WD 4dr SUV (6.0L 8cyl Turbodiesel 5A), and Eddie Bauer 4WD 4dr SUV (6.8L 10cyl 4A).

What's a good price on a Used 2005 Ford Excursion?

Price comparisons for Used 2005 Ford Excursion trim styles:

  • The Used 2005 Ford Excursion Limited is priced between $29,495 and$29,495 with odometer readings between 82798 and82798 miles.
  • The Used 2005 Ford Excursion Limited is priced between $10,900 and$10,900 with odometer readings between 177366 and177366 miles.

