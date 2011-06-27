2005 Ford Excursion Review
Type:
Pros & Cons
- Substantial passenger and cargo capacity, impressive towing ability, diesel engine option.
- Unwieldy size, trucklike driving characteristics, poor fuel economy, high sticker price.
Other years
List Price Range
$10,900 - $29,495
Used Excursion for SaleSee all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In
See your car's value
Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
Edmunds' Expert Review
Unless you really need the Excursion's towing ability and huge interior, you're better off with the smaller Expedition or GM's Suburban/Yukon XL twins.
2005 Highlights
Alloy wheels replace chrome steel wheels on XLS models, and the front fascia appearance has been slightly revised.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2005 Ford Excursion.
Most helpful consumer reviews
BK,11/11/2004
My experience with the Excursion is that it is extremely reliable. The only negative thing that I have to say about it is the interior design, whereby the spare tire is inside. I'm sure it could have been placed outside like most other vehicles. That would enable us to utilize that "dead space" which is created by having a tire inside of the vehicle. As for fuel economy, I've never seen a rating, but we average anywhere between 18-21 mph on the highway, and 16-18 in the city! I think that is awesome for a vehicle of its size. Thanks for your time.
Rick Salinas,07/22/2009
I had wanted an Excursion since they first arived on the showroom floor. I finally got one nine years later, as a replacement for two vehicles. It now takes the place of my Lincoln Town Car and a 4wd 15 passenger van, which was a hard thing to do. I wanted all the luxury inside an suv just like my Lincoln Cartier, the room, rugedness,and 4wd go anywhere of my van. It has replaced them both with flying colors, and made me very happy. It is very comfortable and ride hieght is excelent. I use this vehicle for work, family and play.
James,07/04/2009
Unlike the Towncars little or no road and wind noise. Most miles are annual trips between Florida and New Jersey. Loaded to the roof, it has more than adequate power. At 14,062 every aspect of it is dependable and holding up better than any other car I have owned.
Patrick,06/24/2005
My 2004 is the second Excursion we have owned. We tow a 10,000 lb. trailer and it has no problem handling the trailer. We get 21 mpg on the interstate when not towing, and 11 mpg when towing. Factoring what we tow, 6 adults, and gear, we are getting fantastic mileage. Hope Ford continues to build this great truck.
Features & Specs
See all Used 2005 Ford Excursion features & specs
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 9
4-speed automatic
Gas
310 hp @ 4250 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 8
4-speed automatic
Gas
310 hp @ 4250 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 8
4-speed automatic
Gas
310 hp @ 4250 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 9
4-speed automatic
Gas
255 hp @ 4500 rpm
Sponsored cars related to the Excursion
Related Used 2005 Ford Excursion info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Subaru Impreza 2008
- Used Chevrolet Tahoe 2007
- Used Acura ILX 2016
- Used Subaru WRX 2013
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2008
- Used BMW i3 2017
- Used Certified Pre Owned Honda
- Used Volkswagen Beetle 2012
- Used Toyota 4Runner 2012
- Used Nissan Kicks 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2022 Ford F-150 News
- Jaguar E-PACE 2019
- BMW 8 Series 2019
- 2021 EcoSport
- Ram 1500 Classic 2020
- 2019 Alfa Romeo Giulia
- 2021 Porsche 718 Cayman News
- 2019 GLE-Class
- 2020 Bentley Mulsanne
- Nissan Titan 2019
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2020 Ford F-250 Super Duty
- 2020 Ford Shelby GT500
- Ford Transit Passenger Van 2020
- 2019 Taurus
- 2020 Ranger
- 2019 Ford EcoSport
- Ford F-250 Super Duty 2019
- Ford F-450 Super Duty 2020
- 2019 Mustang
- 2020 Edge