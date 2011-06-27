My experience with the Excursion is that it is extremely reliable. The only negative thing that I have to say about it is the interior design, whereby the spare tire is inside. I'm sure it could have been placed outside like most other vehicles. That would enable us to utilize that "dead space" which is created by having a tire inside of the vehicle. As for fuel economy, I've never seen a rating, but we average anywhere between 18-21 mph on the highway, and 16-18 in the city! I think that is awesome for a vehicle of its size. Thanks for your time.

