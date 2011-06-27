  1. Home
Used 2003 Ford Excursion Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$39,690
Starting MSRP
$48,540
Starting MSRP
$44,935
Engine TypeGasDieselGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel driveFour wheel driveFour wheel drive
CylindersV10V8V10
Total Seating988
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$39,690
Starting MSRP
$48,540
Starting MSRP
$44,935
automatic locking hubsyesyesyes
Drive typeFour wheel driveFour wheel driveFour wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyesyesyes
part time 4WDyesyesyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$39,690
Starting MSRP
$48,540
Starting MSRP
$44,935
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.0/0 mi.0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity44 gal.44 gal.44 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleadedDiesel fuelRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$39,690
Starting MSRP
$48,540
Starting MSRP
$44,935
Torque425 lb-ft @ 3250 rpm525 lb-ft @ 1600 rpm425 lb-ft @ 3250 rpm
Base engine size6.8 l7.3 l6.8 l
Horsepower310 hp @ 4250 rpm250 hp @ 2600 rpm310 hp @ 4250 rpm
Turning circle50.4 ft.50.4 ft.50.4 ft.
Valves201620
Base engine typeGasDieselGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)Overhead valves (ohv)Single overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV10V8V10
Safety
Starting MSRP
$39,690
Starting MSRP
$48,540
Starting MSRP
$44,935
2 rear headrestsyesyesyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyesyesyes
4-wheel ABSyesyesyes
Rear door child safety locksyesyesyes
engine immobilizeryesyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyesyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyesyesyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyesyesyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyesyesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyesyesyes
auto delay off headlampsyesyesyes
Rear center lap beltyesyesyes
Turn signal mirrorsnoyesyes
front fog/driving lightsnoyesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$39,690
Starting MSRP
$48,540
Starting MSRP
$44,935
80 watts stereo outputyesyesyes
AM/FM CD-controller stereoyesnono
mast antennayesyesyes
6 total speakersyesyesyes
rear volume controlsnoyesyes
AM/FM stereonoyesyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$39,690
Starting MSRP
$48,540
Starting MSRP
$44,935
front seatback storageyesyesyes
cruise controlyesyesyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyesyesyes
cargo area lightyesyesyes
leather steering wheelyesyesyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyesnono
cargo netyesyesyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyesyesyes
power steeringyesyesyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyesyesyes
Front and rear air conditioningyesnono
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryesyesyes
retained accessory poweryesyesyes
Rear floor matsyesnono
12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yesyesyes
front door pocketsyesyesyes
front and rear reading lightsyesyesyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelnoyesyes
overhead console with storagenoyesyes
Climate controlnoyesyes
turn signal in mirrorsnoyesyes
rear parking sensorsnoyesyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)noyesyes
adjustable pedalsnoyesyes
Rear and cargo floor matsnoyesyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$39,690
Starting MSRP
$48,540
Starting MSRP
$44,935
1 one-touch power windowsyesyesyes
digital keypad power door locksyesyesyes
Power mirrorsyesyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyesyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$39,690
Starting MSRP
$48,540
Starting MSRP
$44,935
low fuel level warningyesyesyes
clockyesyesyes
tachometeryesyesyes
trip computernoyesyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$39,690
Starting MSRP
$48,540
Starting MSRP
$44,935
Front head room41 in.41 in.41 in.
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyesyesyes
Front shoulder room68.3 in.68.3 in.68.3 in.
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyesnono
Front leg room42.3 in.42.3 in.42.3 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyesyesyes
Front hip room67.5 in.67.5 in.67.5 in.
clothyesnono
height adjustable passenger seatnoyesyes
heated passenger seatnoyesyes
captains chairs front seatsnoyesyes
leathernoyesyes
height adjustable driver seatnoyesyes
heated driver seatnoyesyes
6 -way power driver seatnoyesyes
6 -way power passenger seatnoyesyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$39,690
Starting MSRP
$48,540
Starting MSRP
$44,935
Rear head room41.1 in.41.1 in.41.1 in.
Rear hip Room66.9 in.66.9 in.66.9 in.
Rear leg room40.5 in.40.5 in.40.5 in.
Rear shoulder room67 in.67 in.67 in.
folding with storage center armrestyesyesyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyesyesyes
manual folding bench third row seatsyesyesyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$39,690
Starting MSRP
$48,540
Starting MSRP
$44,935
Front track68.4 in.68.4 in.68.4 in.
Maximum cargo capacity146.4 cu.ft.146.4 cu.ft.146.4 cu.ft.
Curb weight7190 lbs.7688 lbs.7190 lbs.
Gross weight8900 lbs.no8900 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place48 cu.ft.48 cu.ft.48 cu.ft.
Angle of approach25 degrees25 degrees25 degrees
Maximum payload1710 lbs.1800 lbs.1710 lbs.
Angle of departure15.1 degrees15.1 degrees15.1 degrees
Length226.7 in.226.7 in.226.7 in.
Maximum towing capacity9600 lbs.10000 lbs.9600 lbs.
Ground clearance8.1 in.8.1 in.8.1 in.
Height80.2 in.80.2 in.80.2 in.
Wheel base137.1 in.137.1 in.137.1 in.
Width79.9 in.79.9 in.79.9 in.
Rear track68.1 in.68.1 in.68.1 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$39,690
Starting MSRP
$48,540
Starting MSRP
$44,935
Exterior Colors
  • Silver Birch Metallic
  • True Blue Metallic
  • Red Fire Metallic
  • Black
  • Oxford White
  • Medium Wedgewood Blue Metallic
  • Aspen Green Metallic
  • Mineral Grey Metallic
  • Black
  • Aspen Green Metallic
  • Mineral Grey Metallic
  • Black
  • Aspen Green Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Medium Parchment
  • Medium Flint
  • Medium Parchment
  • Medium Parchment
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$39,690
Starting MSRP
$48,540
Starting MSRP
$44,935
chrome steel wheelsyesnono
inside mounted spare tireyesyesyes
Steel spare wheelyesyesyes
fullsize matching spare tireyesyesyes
16 x 7 in. wheelsyesyesyes
LT265/75R16 tiresyesyesyes
All terrain tiresyesyesyes
alloy wheelsnoyesyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$39,690
Starting MSRP
$48,540
Starting MSRP
$44,935
solid live axle front suspensionyesyesyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyesyesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$39,690
Starting MSRP
$48,540
Starting MSRP
$44,935
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
