Used 2001 Ford Excursion XLT Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Total Seating9
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity44 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque350 lb-ft @ 2500 rpm
Base engine size5.4 l
Horsepower255 hp @ 4500 rpm
Turning circle46.8 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
Front center lap beltyes
4-wheel ABSyes
engine immobilizeryes
child seat anchorsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
anti-theft alarm systemyes
In-Car Entertainment
AM/FM stereoyes
80 watts stereo outputyes
Comfort & Convenience
overhead console with storageyes
cruise controlyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
cargo netyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Front and rear air conditioningyes
rear parking sensorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
Rear floor matsyes
12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
front door pocketsyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
tachometeryes
clockyes
Front Seats
Front head room41 in.
Front shoulder room68.3 in.
split-bench front seatsyes
Front leg room42.3 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room67.5 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room41 in.
Rear hip Room66.9 in.
Rear leg room40.5 in.
Rear shoulder room67 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
manual folding bench third row seatsyes
folding center armrestyes
Measurements
Length226.7 in.
Maximum towing capacity10000 lbs.
Curb weight3262 lbs.
Gross weight8900 lbs.
Ground clearance8.1 in.
Height77.2 in.
Maximum payload2185 lbs.
Wheel base137.1 in.
Width79.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Dark Satin Green CC Metallic
  • Deep Wedgewood Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Md Steel Blue CC Metallic
  • Toreador Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • Oxford White Clearcoat
  • Silver Clearcoat Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Medium Graphite
  • Medium Parchment
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
Null tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
LT265/75R D tiresyes
16 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
steel wheelsyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
