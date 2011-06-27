Estimated values
2001 Ford Excursion XLT 2WD 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,507
|$4,071
|$4,915
|Clean
|$2,252
|$3,658
|$4,417
|Average
|$1,744
|$2,832
|$3,420
|Rough
|$1,235
|$2,007
|$2,423
Estimated values
2001 Ford Excursion XLT 4WD 4dr SUV (6.8L 10cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,223
|$3,239
|$3,787
|Clean
|$1,997
|$2,910
|$3,403
|Average
|$1,546
|$2,253
|$2,635
|Rough
|$1,095
|$1,597
|$1,867
Estimated values
2001 Ford Excursion Limited 4WD 4dr SUV (6.8L 10cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,886
|$5,993
|$7,130
|Clean
|$3,492
|$5,385
|$6,407
|Average
|$2,703
|$4,170
|$4,961
|Rough
|$1,914
|$2,954
|$3,515
Estimated values
2001 Ford Excursion Limited 2WD 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,554
|$4,196
|$5,081
|Clean
|$2,294
|$3,770
|$4,565
|Average
|$1,776
|$2,919
|$3,535
|Rough
|$1,258
|$2,068
|$2,504