Used 1992 Ford Escort Hatchback Consumer Reviews

GT raves baks , 09/16/2005 5 of 5 people found this review helpful We bought this car with 115,000 miles for my husband. Works road construction and has the car has approximately 387,000 or 487,000 miles; he can't remember if he flipped it two or three times so far. We have only replace the alternator once, and a hose. Wonderful car, and fun to drive. Has some good get up and go! Report Abuse

Very good first car that guy , 04/04/2007 1 of 1 people found this review helpful This car was a gift from my parents as a first car. The car is great. It gets good gas mileage and is fun to drive. For being only a 2-door the back seats are still roomy and I was able to fit my friends who are over 6 feet tall in it. But it's a good car and recommend it to first drivers because it's safe. Report Abuse

Unbelievably Reliable TLIY , 09/13/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful While not the best looking car on the road, I cannot believe how long this car has lasted me. I have 210,000 miles on this thing and it's still going. It still has the original muffler for cripes sake. I've been wanting to buy a new car for a couple years now but can't justify it because this thing simply won't die. Report Abuse

Zippy little thing JAmes , 09/25/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful I just got the car a few days ago with 120k on it.. Though i Owned a 1984 ford thunderbird before with over 200 hp, the 88 hp of the escort is suprisingly more then enough to zip around town..I give this car 2 thumbs up Report Abuse