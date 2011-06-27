  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford Escort
  4. Used 1992 Ford Escort
  5. Used 1992 Ford Escort Hatchback
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 1992 Ford Escort Hatchback Consumer Reviews

More about the 1992 Escort
5(29%)4(57%)3(14%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.1
14 reviews
Write a review
See all Escorts for sale
List Price Estimate
$773 - $1,826
Used Escort for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
123

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

GT raves

baks, 09/16/2005
5 of 5 people found this review helpful

We bought this car with 115,000 miles for my husband. Works road construction and has the car has approximately 387,000 or 487,000 miles; he can't remember if he flipped it two or three times so far. We have only replace the alternator once, and a hose. Wonderful car, and fun to drive. Has some good get up and go!

Report Abuse

Very good first car

that guy, 04/04/2007
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

This car was a gift from my parents as a first car. The car is great. It gets good gas mileage and is fun to drive. For being only a 2-door the back seats are still roomy and I was able to fit my friends who are over 6 feet tall in it. But it's a good car and recommend it to first drivers because it's safe.

Report Abuse

Unbelievably Reliable

TLIY, 09/13/2002
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

While not the best looking car on the road, I cannot believe how long this car has lasted me. I have 210,000 miles on this thing and it's still going. It still has the original muffler for cripes sake. I've been wanting to buy a new car for a couple years now but can't justify it because this thing simply won't die.

Report Abuse

Zippy little thing

JAmes, 09/25/2002
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

I just got the car a few days ago with 120k on it.. Though i Owned a 1984 ford thunderbird before with over 200 hp, the 88 hp of the escort is suprisingly more then enough to zip around town..I give this car 2 thumbs up

Report Abuse

Strong as a billy goat

jim7heaven7, 10/10/2002
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

I recently got rid of my 1992 Ford Escort LX with Auto trans. My wife burned out the tranny, it had 118,000 miles on it and running strong. I had purchased it for college commutes and it worked great and I love hatchs. This car took me through cold winters and blistering hot summers. I decided to let it go because they were wanting to put a re-built tranny on her and it would cost more than the car was worth, so I gave it to my father in-law and he fixed the tranny and is now driveing again.

Report Abuse
123
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Escorts for sale

Related Used 1992 Ford Escort Hatchback info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles