Used 1992 Ford Escort for Sale Near Me
5 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- Not Provided
$1,995
- 232,783 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$3,000
- used
2002 Ford Escort61,102 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Rental UseFive Star Dealer
$3,901
- 69,720 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$4,990
- 102,051 miles
$2,900
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Ford Escort searches:
Showing 1 - 5 out of 5 listings
Consumer Reviews for the Ford Escort
Read recent reviews for the Ford Escort
Write a reviewSee all 22 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.322 Reviews
Report abuse
baks,09/16/2005
We bought this car with 115,000 miles for my husband. Works road construction and has the car has approximately 387,000 or 487,000 miles; he can't remember if he flipped it two or three times so far. We have only replace the alternator once, and a hose. Wonderful car, and fun to drive. Has some good get up and go!