Used 1991 Ford Escort Consumer Reviews

ZOOM ZOOM ZOOM!!! Lizbeth , 05/05/2002 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I bought my 1991 Escort GT new and still have her! She just turned 195,000 miles with just the usual wear and tear expenses. I love this car, the body is still in style, and I love blowing past the new cars with gutless engines! If you have a chance to get your hands on one of these terrific cars, DO IT!!! You won't be sorry.

I love this car Karla in PA , 07/24/2008 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I bought this car as a high school junior because I needed my own transportation to work. I had limited funds and the Escort seemed just perfect at $750. I have had the car for almost 1.5 years now and I have not been disappointed at all. This car is small and cute. I get wonderful gas mileage (~29/35) and there's little maintenance. My friends are all jealous of my car! It has almost 100,000 (or 200,000; I can't tell because of the 6 digit odometer) and still runs better than my father's '05 Pontiac. The only problem is that the A/C doesn't run very cold, but hey, at least it runs. I would recommend this car to anyone. It runs like new and will never leave you stranded. Surely a great buy!

My $100 Escort pevey2469 , 12/24/2009 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I obtained my Escort from it's grave. It had a broken timing belt, which in turn means it need a cylinder head. I put one on it at 145k and that was all. Ever since I have driven my "Little Go-Cart" over 10,000 miles with out a hitch. Engine is original and will probably need replacement around 165-180k but since I am a journeyman mechanic for 20 plus years,I believe it is worth it and a good all around runabout. Ford Rules!

It takes a lickin and keeps on tickin scortman , 04/27/2008 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I love my Escort LX. I drive 80 mi. per day round trip and get 33mpg city. The car was given to me by a friend in 8-06. It sat for 9 mo. Before I put a new battery in it started it up. I've replaced the starter, tiresstruts, brakes recently the timing belt broke and I was told it was beyond repair because the camshaft was locked and possible piston and valve damage. It would cost more than the car was worth to repair. With nothing to lose, I managed to turn the camshaft backward and free it, put a new timing belt on and away we go. Runs like a champ. With gas prices rising every day (currently 3.60) my Escort is not for sale. It's a tough little car. With routine care it should run for ever.