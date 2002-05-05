Used 1991 Ford Escort for Sale Near Me
Lizbeth,05/05/2002
I bought my 1991 Escort GT new and still have her! She just turned 195,000 miles with just the usual wear and tear expenses. I love this car, the body is still in style, and I love blowing past the new cars with gutless engines! If you have a chance to get your hands on one of these terrific cars, DO IT!!! You won't be sorry.