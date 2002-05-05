Used 1991 Ford Escort for Sale Near Me

5 listings
Escort Reviews & Specs
  • 1993 Ford Escort LX
    used

    1993 Ford Escort LX

    Not Provided

    $1,995

  • 1997 Ford Escort LX
    used

    1997 Ford Escort LX

    232,783 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,000

  • 2002 Ford Escort
    used

    2002 Ford Escort

    61,102 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Rental Use

    $3,901

  • 2003 Ford Escort ZX2 Premium in Gray
    used

    2003 Ford Escort ZX2 Premium

    69,720 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,990

  • 2003 Ford Escort ZX2 Deluxe in Silver
    used

    2003 Ford Escort ZX2 Deluxe

    102,051 miles

    $2,900

Consumer Reviews for the Ford Escort

Overall Consumer Rating
4.441 Reviews
ZOOM ZOOM ZOOM!!!
Lizbeth,05/05/2002
I bought my 1991 Escort GT new and still have her! She just turned 195,000 miles with just the usual wear and tear expenses. I love this car, the body is still in style, and I love blowing past the new cars with gutless engines! If you have a chance to get your hands on one of these terrific cars, DO IT!!! You won't be sorry.
