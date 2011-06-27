  1. Home
Used 1990 Ford Escort Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission4-speed manual5-speed manual4-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Combined MPG322732
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed manual5-speed manual4-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)28/38 mpg23/33 mpg28/38 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)322.0/437.0 mi.264.5/379.5 mi.322.0/437.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity11.5 gal.11.5 gal.11.5 gal.
Combined MPG322732
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque106 lb-ft @ 3400 rpm115 lb-ft @ 4200 rpm106 lb-ft @ 3400 rpm
Base engine size1.9 l1.9 l1.9 l
Horsepower90 hp @ 4600 rpm110 hp @ 5400 rpm90 hp @ 4600 rpm
Turning circle35.7 ft.37.3 ft.35.7 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.1 in.38.1 in.38.1 in.
Front leg room41.5 in.41.5 in.41.5 in.
Front hip room51.5 in.51.5 in.51.5 in.
Front shoulder room51.3 in.51.3 in.51.3 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.1 in.37.1 in.37.1 in.
Rear hip Room44.1 in.44.1 in.44.4 in.
Rear leg room35.1 in.35.1 in.35.1 in.
Rear shoulder room51.4 in.51.4 in.51.4 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity39 cu.ft.39 cu.ft.39 cu.ft.
Length169.4 in.169.0 in.169.4 in.
Curb weight2242 lbs.2242 lbs.2310 lbs.
Height53.7 in.53.7 in.53.7 in.
Wheel base94.2 in.94.2 in.94.2 in.
Width65.9 in.65.9 in.65.9 in.
