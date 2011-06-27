Used 1990 Ford Escort Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
|4-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|4-speed manual
|Drive Type
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Combined MPG
|32
|27
|32
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Transmission
|4-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|4-speed manual
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|28/38 mpg
|23/33 mpg
|28/38 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|322.0/437.0 mi.
|264.5/379.5 mi.
|322.0/437.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|11.5 gal.
|11.5 gal.
|11.5 gal.
|Combined MPG
|32
|27
|32
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|106 lb-ft @ 3400 rpm
|115 lb-ft @ 4200 rpm
|106 lb-ft @ 3400 rpm
|Base engine size
|1.9 l
|1.9 l
|1.9 l
|Horsepower
|90 hp @ 4600 rpm
|110 hp @ 5400 rpm
|90 hp @ 4600 rpm
|Turning circle
|35.7 ft.
|37.3 ft.
|35.7 ft.
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Not available
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|38.1 in.
|38.1 in.
|38.1 in.
|Front leg room
|41.5 in.
|41.5 in.
|41.5 in.
|Front hip room
|51.5 in.
|51.5 in.
|51.5 in.
|Front shoulder room
|51.3 in.
|51.3 in.
|51.3 in.
|Rear Seats
|Rear head room
|37.1 in.
|37.1 in.
|37.1 in.
|Rear hip Room
|44.1 in.
|44.1 in.
|44.4 in.
|Rear leg room
|35.1 in.
|35.1 in.
|35.1 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|51.4 in.
|51.4 in.
|51.4 in.
|Measurements
|Maximum cargo capacity
|39 cu.ft.
|39 cu.ft.
|39 cu.ft.
|Length
|169.4 in.
|169.0 in.
|169.4 in.
|Curb weight
|2242 lbs.
|2242 lbs.
|2310 lbs.
|Height
|53.7 in.
|53.7 in.
|53.7 in.
|Wheel base
|94.2 in.
|94.2 in.
|94.2 in.
|Width
|65.9 in.
|65.9 in.
|65.9 in.
