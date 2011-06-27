  1. Home
1997 Chevrolet Camaro Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
1997 Chevrolet Camaro Z28 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,457$3,159$3,545
Clean$2,170$2,797$3,140
Average$1,596$2,074$2,332
Rough$1,022$1,351$1,524
Estimated values
1997 Chevrolet Camaro Z28 SS 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,691$4,218$5,046
Clean$2,376$3,735$4,471
Average$1,748$2,770$3,320
Rough$1,119$1,804$2,169
Estimated values
1997 Chevrolet Camaro Z28 SS 2dr Convertible with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,004$4,556$5,400
Clean$2,653$4,035$4,784
Average$1,951$2,992$3,553
Rough$1,249$1,949$2,321
Estimated values
1997 Chevrolet Camaro RS 2dr Convertible with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,794$3,866$4,452
Clean$2,467$3,423$3,944
Average$1,814$2,538$2,929
Rough$1,162$1,653$1,914
Estimated values
1997 Chevrolet Camaro 2dr Convertible with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,026$2,990$3,516
Clean$1,789$2,648$3,115
Average$1,316$1,963$2,313
Rough$842$1,279$1,512
Estimated values
1997 Chevrolet Camaro RS 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,109$2,989$3,470
Clean$1,863$2,647$3,074
Average$1,370$1,963$2,283
Rough$877$1,278$1,492
Estimated values
1997 Chevrolet Camaro Z28 2dr Convertible with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,434$8,800$10,623
Clean$4,799$7,793$9,412
Average$3,529$5,778$6,989
Rough$2,259$3,764$4,567
Estimated values
1997 Chevrolet Camaro 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,712$2,410$2,790
Clean$1,512$2,134$2,472
Average$1,112$1,582$1,836
Rough$712$1,031$1,200
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 1997 Chevrolet Camaro on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 1997 Chevrolet Camaro with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,467 for one in "Clean" condition and about $3,423 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
The value of a used 1997 Chevrolet Camaro ranges from $1,162 to $4,452, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 1997 Chevrolet Camaro is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.