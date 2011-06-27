Estimated values
1997 Chevrolet Camaro Z28 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,457
|$3,159
|$3,545
|Clean
|$2,170
|$2,797
|$3,140
|Average
|$1,596
|$2,074
|$2,332
|Rough
|$1,022
|$1,351
|$1,524
Estimated values
1997 Chevrolet Camaro Z28 SS 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,691
|$4,218
|$5,046
|Clean
|$2,376
|$3,735
|$4,471
|Average
|$1,748
|$2,770
|$3,320
|Rough
|$1,119
|$1,804
|$2,169
Estimated values
1997 Chevrolet Camaro Z28 SS 2dr Convertible with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,004
|$4,556
|$5,400
|Clean
|$2,653
|$4,035
|$4,784
|Average
|$1,951
|$2,992
|$3,553
|Rough
|$1,249
|$1,949
|$2,321
Estimated values
1997 Chevrolet Camaro RS 2dr Convertible with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,794
|$3,866
|$4,452
|Clean
|$2,467
|$3,423
|$3,944
|Average
|$1,814
|$2,538
|$2,929
|Rough
|$1,162
|$1,653
|$1,914
Estimated values
1997 Chevrolet Camaro 2dr Convertible with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,026
|$2,990
|$3,516
|Clean
|$1,789
|$2,648
|$3,115
|Average
|$1,316
|$1,963
|$2,313
|Rough
|$842
|$1,279
|$1,512
Estimated values
1997 Chevrolet Camaro RS 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,109
|$2,989
|$3,470
|Clean
|$1,863
|$2,647
|$3,074
|Average
|$1,370
|$1,963
|$2,283
|Rough
|$877
|$1,278
|$1,492
Estimated values
1997 Chevrolet Camaro Z28 2dr Convertible with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,434
|$8,800
|$10,623
|Clean
|$4,799
|$7,793
|$9,412
|Average
|$3,529
|$5,778
|$6,989
|Rough
|$2,259
|$3,764
|$4,567
Estimated values
1997 Chevrolet Camaro 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,712
|$2,410
|$2,790
|Clean
|$1,512
|$2,134
|$2,472
|Average
|$1,112
|$1,582
|$1,836
|Rough
|$712
|$1,031
|$1,200