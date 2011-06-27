Estimated values
1990 Ford E-350 XL Econoline 3dr Ext Cargo Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$537
|$1,234
|$1,585
|Clean
|$491
|$1,129
|$1,456
|Average
|$399
|$917
|$1,196
|Rough
|$307
|$705
|$936
Estimated values
1990 Ford E-350 XLT Club Wagon 3dr Ext Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$537
|$1,234
|$1,585
|Clean
|$491
|$1,129
|$1,456
|Average
|$399
|$917
|$1,196
|Rough
|$307
|$705
|$936
Estimated values
1990 Ford E-350 Club Wagon 3dr Ext Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$537
|$1,234
|$1,585
|Clean
|$491
|$1,129
|$1,456
|Average
|$399
|$917
|$1,196
|Rough
|$307
|$705
|$936
Estimated values
1990 Ford E-350 Econoline 3dr Cargo Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$537
|$1,234
|$1,585
|Clean
|$491
|$1,129
|$1,456
|Average
|$399
|$917
|$1,196
|Rough
|$307
|$705
|$936
Estimated values
1990 Ford E-350 Econoline 3dr Ext Cargo Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$537
|$1,234
|$1,585
|Clean
|$491
|$1,129
|$1,456
|Average
|$399
|$917
|$1,196
|Rough
|$307
|$705
|$936