Used 2007 Ford Escape Hybrid SUV Consumer Reviews

Vehicle surpasses my expectations Jason in Milw/WI , 12/04/2006 22 of 22 people found this review helpful I truly enjoy driving this vehicle. Used to drive a four door sedan, which had a decent amount of room and with the traction control, it was a great winter vehicle. This hybrid has greatly surpassed my expectations, and I'm only a week into driving it! Comfortable ride on the bumpy/potholed roads in my neighborhood. Weather conditions we experienced with the recent snowstorm and the handling of this vehicle quickly convinced me this was the right purchase. This vehicle feels more in contact with the road and accelerates better than I had anticipated. Overall, I'm very pleased with this purchase and what's even better, the wife is fast growing accustomed to riding in it. Report Abuse

Still a good car at 139,000 miles flprof , 10/03/2014 17 of 17 people found this review helpful I bought my 2007 Escape Hybrid 4x4 brand new in November of 2006. It has been a great car to my family. I was a former Mustang driver owning a '96GT and a '04GT so it took me a while to get used to the car. I have traveled through the Sierra Nevada and Siskiyou Mountain ranges in the dead of winter and never had a problem. I like the maneuverability and it runs great in the snow. The fan that keeps the hybrid battery cool went out on me at 95,000 miles. Other than that I have had normal maintence repair. I am glad I bought this car even if the engine is a little loud. The engine has decent pickup for only having 155hp. Overall, a nice car that handles well in bad weather and great mileage! Report Abuse

Love the 2007 Design vs 2008 Design KarlS , 12/17/2006 13 of 13 people found this review helpful We looked at the 2008 sneak-peek pics and the LA auto show write-ups & pics, but we decided we liked the 2007 interior/exterior design best because it looks less truck-like than the new designs. My wife's the primary driver, and she loves this vehicle. In the first 500 miles, neither of us have any buyer's remorse. Report Abuse

2007 Ford Escape Hybrid FWD w/ leather and navigation keremnathan , 01/15/2007 13 of 13 people found this review helpful We just purchased a new FEH in Houston. We went with the premium package with the silver exterior. Overall, it looks great inside and out. The ride is comfortable, great at handling the uneven and unpredictable city streets. I wouldn't recommend it for off-road use or for towing. We traded in a 2.8L Audi A4 which was a great drivers car, very difficult to accelerate modestly. The FEH actually encourages the driver to accelerate and brake slowly to keep the gas engine off and reduce fuel consumption. Overall, our initial impression has been positive. Report Abuse