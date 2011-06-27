2019 Ford Edge Consumer Reviews

Great thus far! Alan Hawk , 04/27/2019 ST 4dr SUV AWD (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 8A) 21 of 21 people found this review helpful Previously I had driven a 2014 Ford Focus ST for five years and a bit over 33,000 miles. After getting older, putting on size (avid heavy weight lifter) and wanting something nicer (Focus ST was not stock) I wanted something that fit me and my current lifestyle. Getting seats that fit me was very important, along with a larger vehicle since for work I occasionally will have several co-workers riding with me. My requirements were sporty, roomy, safe and comfortable; something that the Edge ST checks all the boxes for. The acceleration off the line is great and using the Sport mode really makes a difference. Longer drives are much easier and the adaptive cruise control is awesome (managed to trust it through stop and go traffic). Seat fits me and is comfortable, though I wish it had just a smidge more side bolstering. At this point I've had zero issues with it and I'm happy with my experience to this point. Also, coming from an incredibly small gas tank (Focus ST when empty usually took about 10.5 gallons) that I like being able to go as much further as I can in the Edge while still getting about the same gas mileage. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Surprisingly not enjoying. Edge Owner , 05/08/2019 SEL 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) 44 of 46 people found this review helpful This is my third Edge, and wish I would have kept my 2015. The good: The 2019 drives and handles well. It has a very solid feel but still soft and compliant. Ride is very quiet. This is my first experience with the Ecoboost, and it really has good power and acceleration. The bad: Beginning at 400 miles, had issues with heavy clunking from under vehicle under acceleration. After 24 days in the shop without answer, Ford engineers determined it was a bad PTU, and since being replaced, only had it happen a couple more times. Also having issues with sluggish acceleration. If driving steady and lift off throttle, when I pick it back up, the vehicle doesn't respond quickly to the throttle. Like there is a lag. Still working to demonstrate this to dealer, but frustrating and a safety concern. Also some issues where the Sync screen backlight doesn't turn off. Bottom line is that I really want to like the vehicle, but just can't get past the issues with it compared to previous models. At this point, I'm disappointed.

AWD malfuntion!!! Ruben Contreras , 04/16/2019 ST 4dr SUV AWD (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 8A) 87 of 93 people found this review helpful So I bought this car on 11/23 but it came from the factory with a broken touchscreen. 1 week later, new one installed and had problems with Apple car play. They replaced the screen and still had the same problem. Next they replaced a module and then Apple car play worked about 80% of the time. Then the AWD Malfunction warning occurred on a Saturday, dropped it at service on Monday, picked it up on Wednesday by Saturday I got the same AWD Malfunction light. Took it back to service on Feb 25, 2019. Today is day 51 straight that it has been in the shop at Ford dealer. They've replaced at least a rear end differential, the rear end wiring harness, some modules and still the problem exists. They even sent an engineer from Ford and it sits in the shop with no estimate on when it will be fixed. I keep asking for my money back or a replacement vehicle but Ford keeps refusing. It's been in for repairs 61 days of its less-than 5 months of being on the road. That is well within the qualifications as a LEMON in the state of Texas but they won't acknowledge that fact. So FED UP with Ford. NEVER AGAIN.

ST is a worthy upgrade over the Sport Gregerst , 03/04/2019 ST 4dr SUV AWD (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 8A) 62 of 66 people found this review helpful I went from a 17 Sport to the ST with brake package. Ford did a great job with the suspension and brakes on this vehicle. It rides and handles better than the outgoing Sport model. The brakes are fantastic for vehicle of this size and weight. The new 8 speed transmission is an nice improvement as well. Off the line acceleration feels quicker and smoother than the old 6 speed. As far as the exterior styling goes, I love it. Ford really nailed it with the updated front and rear fascia's. Optioned with the 21" inch wheels and brake package, I think it is one of the best looking 2 row SUV's on the market right now. It gets a lot of looks and people asking me how fast it goes. The safety features and technology you get with the co-pilot 360 is pretty good as well. I'm glad to see Ford bringing it to more models and trims. As far as the interior goes, the B&O play sound system is a noticeable improvement over the Sony system that it replaced in the Sport. The seats look great, are comfortable with just the right amount of bolstering. The updated center console with rotary shifter definitely looks better and allows for more functional use of the center console space. I wasn't sure how I would like using the rotary shifter but after a couple weeks of using it I wouldn't want to go back to using the gear shift knob. Surprisingly, using a gear shift knob seems clunky and antiquated to me now. Now, If i was going to ding the Edge for something it would be the blah looking dash. Functionally, there's nothing wrong with it, all the buttons you'd expect to have are there and the 8" screen with Sync 3 is good. But the instrument cluster and dash could use a styling and refinement upgrade, something similar to what they did to the 2020 Explorer would be great. All in all, I really think the Ford Edge ST is a fantastic vehicle and a very nice upgrade over the Sport.