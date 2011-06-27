Estimated values
1997 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 Laramie SLT 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.9L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,156
|$2,245
|$2,797
|Clean
|$1,031
|$2,003
|$2,503
|Average
|$782
|$1,519
|$1,916
|Rough
|$532
|$1,035
|$1,329
Estimated values
1997 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 ST 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.9L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$874
|$1,696
|$2,113
|Clean
|$779
|$1,513
|$1,892
|Average
|$591
|$1,147
|$1,448
|Rough
|$402
|$782
|$1,004
Estimated values
1997 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 ST 2dr Extended Cab LB (5.9L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,179
|$2,289
|$2,852
|Clean
|$1,052
|$2,043
|$2,552
|Average
|$798
|$1,549
|$1,954
|Rough
|$543
|$1,055
|$1,355
Estimated values
1997 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 Laramie SLT 2dr Extended Cab LB (5.9L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,545
|$2,999
|$3,737
|Clean
|$1,378
|$2,676
|$3,345
|Average
|$1,045
|$2,029
|$2,560
|Rough
|$711
|$1,382
|$1,776
Estimated values
1997 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 LT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.9L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,409
|$2,288
|$2,728
|Clean
|$1,257
|$2,041
|$2,441
|Average
|$953
|$1,548
|$1,869
|Rough
|$649
|$1,054
|$1,296
Estimated values
1997 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 LT 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.9L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,239
|$2,035
|$2,435
|Clean
|$1,105
|$1,816
|$2,179
|Average
|$838
|$1,377
|$1,668
|Rough
|$570
|$938
|$1,157
Estimated values
1997 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 Laramie SLT 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.9L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,799
|$3,492
|$4,350
|Clean
|$1,605
|$3,115
|$3,893
|Average
|$1,217
|$2,362
|$2,980
|Rough
|$828
|$1,609
|$2,067
Estimated values
1997 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 Laramie SLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.9L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,297
|$2,517
|$3,136
|Clean
|$1,157
|$2,246
|$2,807
|Average
|$877
|$1,703
|$2,148
|Rough
|$597
|$1,160
|$1,490
Estimated values
1997 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 ST 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.9L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,010
|$1,960
|$2,442
|Clean
|$901
|$1,749
|$2,186
|Average
|$683
|$1,326
|$1,673
|Rough
|$465
|$903
|$1,160
Estimated values
1997 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 ST 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.9L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,826
|$3,545
|$4,415
|Clean
|$1,629
|$3,163
|$3,952
|Average
|$1,235
|$2,398
|$3,025
|Rough
|$841
|$1,634
|$2,098