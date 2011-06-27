  1. Home
1997 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
1997 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 Laramie SLT 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.9L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,156$2,245$2,797
Clean$1,031$2,003$2,503
Average$782$1,519$1,916
Rough$532$1,035$1,329
Estimated values
1997 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 ST 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.9L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$874$1,696$2,113
Clean$779$1,513$1,892
Average$591$1,147$1,448
Rough$402$782$1,004
Estimated values
1997 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 ST 2dr Extended Cab LB (5.9L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,179$2,289$2,852
Clean$1,052$2,043$2,552
Average$798$1,549$1,954
Rough$543$1,055$1,355
Estimated values
1997 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 Laramie SLT 2dr Extended Cab LB (5.9L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,545$2,999$3,737
Clean$1,378$2,676$3,345
Average$1,045$2,029$2,560
Rough$711$1,382$1,776
Estimated values
1997 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 LT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.9L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,409$2,288$2,728
Clean$1,257$2,041$2,441
Average$953$1,548$1,869
Rough$649$1,054$1,296
Estimated values
1997 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 LT 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.9L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,239$2,035$2,435
Clean$1,105$1,816$2,179
Average$838$1,377$1,668
Rough$570$938$1,157
Estimated values
1997 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 Laramie SLT 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.9L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,799$3,492$4,350
Clean$1,605$3,115$3,893
Average$1,217$2,362$2,980
Rough$828$1,609$2,067
Estimated values
1997 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 Laramie SLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.9L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,297$2,517$3,136
Clean$1,157$2,246$2,807
Average$877$1,703$2,148
Rough$597$1,160$1,490
Estimated values
1997 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 ST 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.9L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,010$1,960$2,442
Clean$901$1,749$2,186
Average$683$1,326$1,673
Rough$465$903$1,160
Estimated values
1997 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 ST 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.9L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,826$3,545$4,415
Clean$1,629$3,163$3,952
Average$1,235$2,398$3,025
Rough$841$1,634$2,098
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 1997 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 1997 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $779 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,513 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 1997 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 1997 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 1997 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 ranges from $402 to $2,113, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 1997 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.