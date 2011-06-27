Estimated values
1996 Chrysler Sebring LXi 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$562
|$1,279
|$1,668
|Clean
|$494
|$1,128
|$1,471
|Average
|$359
|$826
|$1,077
|Rough
|$224
|$523
|$682
Estimated values
1996 Chrysler Sebring LX 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$562
|$1,279
|$1,668
|Clean
|$494
|$1,128
|$1,471
|Average
|$359
|$826
|$1,077
|Rough
|$224
|$523
|$682
Estimated values
1996 Chrysler Sebring JXi 2dr Convertible with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$596
|$1,357
|$1,770
|Clean
|$525
|$1,197
|$1,561
|Average
|$381
|$876
|$1,142
|Rough
|$237
|$555
|$724
Estimated values
1996 Chrysler Sebring JX 2dr Convertible with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$596
|$1,357
|$1,770
|Clean
|$525
|$1,197
|$1,561
|Average
|$381
|$876
|$1,142
|Rough
|$237
|$555
|$724