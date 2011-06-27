  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford F-250 Super Duty
  4. Used 2011 Ford F-250 Super Duty
  5. Appraisal value

2011 Ford F-250 Super Duty Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2011 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,664$13,473$15,501
Clean$10,051$12,692$14,577
Average$8,826$11,129$12,731
Rough$7,600$9,566$10,884
Sell my 2011 Ford F-250 Super Duty with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-250 Super Duty near you
Estimated values
2011 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,829$9,945$11,472
Clean$7,379$9,368$10,788
Average$6,480$8,215$9,422
Rough$5,580$7,061$8,055
Sell my 2011 Ford F-250 Super Duty with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-250 Super Duty near you
Estimated values
2011 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT 4dr SuperCab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,609$14,599$16,758
Clean$10,942$13,752$15,760
Average$9,608$12,059$13,763
Rough$8,274$10,366$11,767
Sell my 2011 Ford F-250 Super Duty with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-250 Super Duty near you
Estimated values
2011 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,796$14,326$16,862
Clean$10,176$13,495$15,858
Average$8,935$11,834$13,849
Rough$7,695$10,172$11,840
Sell my 2011 Ford F-250 Super Duty with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-250 Super Duty near you
Estimated values
2011 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,446$16,272$18,322
Clean$12,673$15,328$17,231
Average$11,128$13,441$15,048
Rough$9,583$11,553$12,866
Sell my 2011 Ford F-250 Super Duty with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-250 Super Duty near you
Estimated values
2011 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL 4dr SuperCab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,785$12,985$15,282
Clean$9,223$12,232$14,372
Average$8,098$10,725$12,551
Rough$6,974$9,219$10,731
Sell my 2011 Ford F-250 Super Duty with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-250 Super Duty near you
Estimated values
2011 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,035$15,233$17,538
Clean$11,344$14,349$16,494
Average$9,961$12,582$14,404
Rough$8,578$10,815$12,315
Sell my 2011 Ford F-250 Super Duty with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-250 Super Duty near you
Estimated values
2011 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT 4dr SuperCab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,206$13,849$15,760
Clean$10,562$13,046$14,822
Average$9,274$11,439$12,944
Rough$7,987$9,833$11,067
Sell my 2011 Ford F-250 Super Duty with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-250 Super Duty near you
Estimated values
2011 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat 4dr SuperCab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,472$17,879$21,043
Clean$12,698$16,842$19,789
Average$11,150$14,768$17,283
Rough$9,602$12,694$14,776
Sell my 2011 Ford F-250 Super Duty with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-250 Super Duty near you
Estimated values
2011 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,813$15,714$17,815
Clean$12,077$14,803$16,754
Average$10,605$12,980$14,632
Rough$9,132$11,157$12,509
Sell my 2011 Ford F-250 Super Duty with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-250 Super Duty near you
Estimated values
2011 Ford F-250 Super Duty King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,518$18,383$20,470
Clean$14,627$17,317$19,251
Average$12,843$15,185$16,812
Rough$11,060$13,052$14,374
Sell my 2011 Ford F-250 Super Duty with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-250 Super Duty near you
Estimated values
2011 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,337$15,044$17,707
Clean$10,686$14,172$16,652
Average$9,383$12,427$14,543
Rough$8,080$10,682$12,434
Sell my 2011 Ford F-250 Super Duty with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-250 Super Duty near you
Estimated values
2011 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,007$17,062$19,276
Clean$13,202$16,072$18,128
Average$11,593$14,093$15,832
Rough$9,983$12,114$13,535
Sell my 2011 Ford F-250 Super Duty with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-250 Super Duty near you
Estimated values
2011 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,655$17,250$19,844
Clean$12,871$16,250$18,662
Average$11,302$14,249$16,298
Rough$9,732$12,248$13,934
Sell my 2011 Ford F-250 Super Duty with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-250 Super Duty near you
Estimated values
2011 Ford F-250 Super Duty King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,740$24,986$28,769
Clean$18,606$23,537$27,056
Average$16,338$20,639$23,629
Rough$14,070$17,740$20,202
Sell my 2011 Ford F-250 Super Duty with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-250 Super Duty near you
Estimated values
2011 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,170$16,151$19,009
Clean$11,471$15,214$17,877
Average$10,073$13,341$15,612
Rough$8,674$11,467$13,348
Sell my 2011 Ford F-250 Super Duty with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-250 Super Duty near you
Estimated values
2011 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,450$15,780$18,183
Clean$11,734$14,865$17,100
Average$10,304$13,035$14,934
Rough$8,873$11,204$12,768
Sell my 2011 Ford F-250 Super Duty with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-250 Super Duty near you
Estimated values
2011 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL 4dr SuperCab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,643$12,796$15,061
Clean$9,089$12,054$14,164
Average$7,981$10,570$12,370
Rough$6,873$9,086$10,576
Sell my 2011 Ford F-250 Super Duty with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-250 Super Duty near you
Estimated values
2011 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,496$13,929$16,395
Clean$9,893$13,122$15,418
Average$8,687$11,506$13,465
Rough$7,481$9,890$11,512
Sell my 2011 Ford F-250 Super Duty with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-250 Super Duty near you
Estimated values
2011 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,119$25,372$29,862
Clean$18,021$23,901$28,083
Average$15,824$20,958$24,526
Rough$13,627$18,015$20,968
Sell my 2011 Ford F-250 Super Duty with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-250 Super Duty near you
Estimated values
2011 Ford F-250 Super Duty King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,281$22,383$25,353
Clean$17,231$21,085$23,843
Average$15,130$18,489$20,823
Rough$13,029$15,892$17,803
Sell my 2011 Ford F-250 Super Duty with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-250 Super Duty near you
Estimated values
2011 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,133$13,447$15,827
Clean$9,551$12,667$14,884
Average$8,386$11,107$12,999
Rough$7,222$9,547$11,114
Sell my 2011 Ford F-250 Super Duty with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-250 Super Duty near you
Estimated values
2011 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,531$21,719$24,749
Clean$16,523$20,460$23,275
Average$14,509$17,940$20,327
Rough$12,495$15,421$17,378
Sell my 2011 Ford F-250 Super Duty with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-250 Super Duty near you
Estimated values
2011 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat 4dr SuperCab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,855$22,367$26,325
Clean$15,887$21,070$24,757
Average$13,950$18,476$21,621
Rough$12,013$15,881$18,485
Sell my 2011 Ford F-250 Super Duty with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-250 Super Duty near you
Estimated values
2011 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,433$21,360$24,203
Clean$16,431$20,121$22,761
Average$14,428$17,644$19,878
Rough$12,425$15,166$16,995
Sell my 2011 Ford F-250 Super Duty with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-250 Super Duty near you
Estimated values
2011 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat 4dr SuperCab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,583$15,278$17,234
Clean$11,860$14,392$16,207
Average$10,415$12,620$14,154
Rough$8,969$10,848$12,101
Sell my 2011 Ford F-250 Super Duty with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-250 Super Duty near you
Estimated values
2011 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,692$15,516$18,261
Clean$11,020$14,616$17,174
Average$9,677$12,816$14,998
Rough$8,333$11,017$12,823
Sell my 2011 Ford F-250 Super Duty with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-250 Super Duty near you
Estimated values
2011 Ford F-250 Super Duty King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,360$21,092$23,798
Clean$16,362$19,869$22,380
Average$14,367$17,422$19,545
Rough$12,373$14,976$16,710
Sell my 2011 Ford F-250 Super Duty with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-250 Super Duty near you
Estimated values
2011 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,734$18,097$20,532
Clean$13,888$17,048$19,309
Average$12,195$14,948$16,863
Rough$10,502$12,849$14,417
Sell my 2011 Ford F-250 Super Duty with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-250 Super Duty near you
Estimated values
2011 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,297$12,948$14,863
Clean$9,705$12,197$13,978
Average$8,522$10,696$12,208
Rough$7,339$9,194$10,437
Sell my 2011 Ford F-250 Super Duty with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-250 Super Duty near you
Estimated values
2011 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,628$13,511$15,589
Clean$10,017$12,727$14,661
Average$8,796$11,160$12,804
Rough$7,575$9,593$10,947
Sell my 2011 Ford F-250 Super Duty with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-250 Super Duty near you
Estimated values
2011 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,456$15,202$17,894
Clean$10,798$14,321$16,828
Average$9,482$12,557$14,696
Rough$8,165$10,794$12,565
Sell my 2011 Ford F-250 Super Duty with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-250 Super Duty near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2011 Ford F-250 Super Duty on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2011 Ford F-250 Super Duty with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $7,379 for one in "Clean" condition and about $9,368 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Ford F-250 Super Duty is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2011 Ford F-250 Super Duty with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $7,379 for one in "Clean" condition and about $9,368 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2011 Ford F-250 Super Duty, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2011 Ford F-250 Super Duty with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $7,379 for one in "Clean" condition and about $9,368 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2011 Ford F-250 Super Duty. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2011 Ford F-250 Super Duty and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2011 Ford F-250 Super Duty ranges from $5,580 to $11,472, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2011 Ford F-250 Super Duty is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.