Estimated values
2011 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,664
|$13,473
|$15,501
|Clean
|$10,051
|$12,692
|$14,577
|Average
|$8,826
|$11,129
|$12,731
|Rough
|$7,600
|$9,566
|$10,884
Estimated values
2011 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,829
|$9,945
|$11,472
|Clean
|$7,379
|$9,368
|$10,788
|Average
|$6,480
|$8,215
|$9,422
|Rough
|$5,580
|$7,061
|$8,055
Estimated values
2011 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT 4dr SuperCab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,609
|$14,599
|$16,758
|Clean
|$10,942
|$13,752
|$15,760
|Average
|$9,608
|$12,059
|$13,763
|Rough
|$8,274
|$10,366
|$11,767
Estimated values
2011 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,796
|$14,326
|$16,862
|Clean
|$10,176
|$13,495
|$15,858
|Average
|$8,935
|$11,834
|$13,849
|Rough
|$7,695
|$10,172
|$11,840
Estimated values
2011 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,446
|$16,272
|$18,322
|Clean
|$12,673
|$15,328
|$17,231
|Average
|$11,128
|$13,441
|$15,048
|Rough
|$9,583
|$11,553
|$12,866
Estimated values
2011 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL 4dr SuperCab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,785
|$12,985
|$15,282
|Clean
|$9,223
|$12,232
|$14,372
|Average
|$8,098
|$10,725
|$12,551
|Rough
|$6,974
|$9,219
|$10,731
Estimated values
2011 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,035
|$15,233
|$17,538
|Clean
|$11,344
|$14,349
|$16,494
|Average
|$9,961
|$12,582
|$14,404
|Rough
|$8,578
|$10,815
|$12,315
Estimated values
2011 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT 4dr SuperCab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,206
|$13,849
|$15,760
|Clean
|$10,562
|$13,046
|$14,822
|Average
|$9,274
|$11,439
|$12,944
|Rough
|$7,987
|$9,833
|$11,067
Estimated values
2011 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat 4dr SuperCab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,472
|$17,879
|$21,043
|Clean
|$12,698
|$16,842
|$19,789
|Average
|$11,150
|$14,768
|$17,283
|Rough
|$9,602
|$12,694
|$14,776
Estimated values
2011 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,813
|$15,714
|$17,815
|Clean
|$12,077
|$14,803
|$16,754
|Average
|$10,605
|$12,980
|$14,632
|Rough
|$9,132
|$11,157
|$12,509
Estimated values
2011 Ford F-250 Super Duty King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,518
|$18,383
|$20,470
|Clean
|$14,627
|$17,317
|$19,251
|Average
|$12,843
|$15,185
|$16,812
|Rough
|$11,060
|$13,052
|$14,374
Estimated values
2011 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,337
|$15,044
|$17,707
|Clean
|$10,686
|$14,172
|$16,652
|Average
|$9,383
|$12,427
|$14,543
|Rough
|$8,080
|$10,682
|$12,434
Estimated values
2011 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,007
|$17,062
|$19,276
|Clean
|$13,202
|$16,072
|$18,128
|Average
|$11,593
|$14,093
|$15,832
|Rough
|$9,983
|$12,114
|$13,535
Estimated values
2011 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,655
|$17,250
|$19,844
|Clean
|$12,871
|$16,250
|$18,662
|Average
|$11,302
|$14,249
|$16,298
|Rough
|$9,732
|$12,248
|$13,934
Estimated values
2011 Ford F-250 Super Duty King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,740
|$24,986
|$28,769
|Clean
|$18,606
|$23,537
|$27,056
|Average
|$16,338
|$20,639
|$23,629
|Rough
|$14,070
|$17,740
|$20,202
Estimated values
2011 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,170
|$16,151
|$19,009
|Clean
|$11,471
|$15,214
|$17,877
|Average
|$10,073
|$13,341
|$15,612
|Rough
|$8,674
|$11,467
|$13,348
Estimated values
2011 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,450
|$15,780
|$18,183
|Clean
|$11,734
|$14,865
|$17,100
|Average
|$10,304
|$13,035
|$14,934
|Rough
|$8,873
|$11,204
|$12,768
Estimated values
2011 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL 4dr SuperCab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,643
|$12,796
|$15,061
|Clean
|$9,089
|$12,054
|$14,164
|Average
|$7,981
|$10,570
|$12,370
|Rough
|$6,873
|$9,086
|$10,576
Estimated values
2011 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,496
|$13,929
|$16,395
|Clean
|$9,893
|$13,122
|$15,418
|Average
|$8,687
|$11,506
|$13,465
|Rough
|$7,481
|$9,890
|$11,512
Estimated values
2011 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,119
|$25,372
|$29,862
|Clean
|$18,021
|$23,901
|$28,083
|Average
|$15,824
|$20,958
|$24,526
|Rough
|$13,627
|$18,015
|$20,968
Estimated values
2011 Ford F-250 Super Duty King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,281
|$22,383
|$25,353
|Clean
|$17,231
|$21,085
|$23,843
|Average
|$15,130
|$18,489
|$20,823
|Rough
|$13,029
|$15,892
|$17,803
Estimated values
2011 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,133
|$13,447
|$15,827
|Clean
|$9,551
|$12,667
|$14,884
|Average
|$8,386
|$11,107
|$12,999
|Rough
|$7,222
|$9,547
|$11,114
Estimated values
2011 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,531
|$21,719
|$24,749
|Clean
|$16,523
|$20,460
|$23,275
|Average
|$14,509
|$17,940
|$20,327
|Rough
|$12,495
|$15,421
|$17,378
Estimated values
2011 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat 4dr SuperCab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,855
|$22,367
|$26,325
|Clean
|$15,887
|$21,070
|$24,757
|Average
|$13,950
|$18,476
|$21,621
|Rough
|$12,013
|$15,881
|$18,485
Estimated values
2011 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,433
|$21,360
|$24,203
|Clean
|$16,431
|$20,121
|$22,761
|Average
|$14,428
|$17,644
|$19,878
|Rough
|$12,425
|$15,166
|$16,995
Estimated values
2011 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat 4dr SuperCab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,583
|$15,278
|$17,234
|Clean
|$11,860
|$14,392
|$16,207
|Average
|$10,415
|$12,620
|$14,154
|Rough
|$8,969
|$10,848
|$12,101
Estimated values
2011 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,692
|$15,516
|$18,261
|Clean
|$11,020
|$14,616
|$17,174
|Average
|$9,677
|$12,816
|$14,998
|Rough
|$8,333
|$11,017
|$12,823
Estimated values
2011 Ford F-250 Super Duty King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,360
|$21,092
|$23,798
|Clean
|$16,362
|$19,869
|$22,380
|Average
|$14,367
|$17,422
|$19,545
|Rough
|$12,373
|$14,976
|$16,710
Estimated values
2011 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,734
|$18,097
|$20,532
|Clean
|$13,888
|$17,048
|$19,309
|Average
|$12,195
|$14,948
|$16,863
|Rough
|$10,502
|$12,849
|$14,417
Estimated values
2011 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,297
|$12,948
|$14,863
|Clean
|$9,705
|$12,197
|$13,978
|Average
|$8,522
|$10,696
|$12,208
|Rough
|$7,339
|$9,194
|$10,437
Estimated values
2011 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,628
|$13,511
|$15,589
|Clean
|$10,017
|$12,727
|$14,661
|Average
|$8,796
|$11,160
|$12,804
|Rough
|$7,575
|$9,593
|$10,947
Estimated values
2011 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,456
|$15,202
|$17,894
|Clean
|$10,798
|$14,321
|$16,828
|Average
|$9,482
|$12,557
|$14,696
|Rough
|$8,165
|$10,794
|$12,565