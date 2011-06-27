Estimated values
1998 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 Laramie SLT 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.9L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,461
|$2,737
|$3,384
|Clean
|$1,304
|$2,443
|$3,029
|Average
|$989
|$1,854
|$2,321
|Rough
|$675
|$1,265
|$1,612
Estimated values
1998 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 Laramie SLT 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.9L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,362
|$4,427
|$5,471
|Clean
|$2,108
|$3,951
|$4,898
|Average
|$1,600
|$2,998
|$3,752
|Rough
|$1,091
|$2,046
|$2,606
Estimated values
1998 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 ST 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.9L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,119
|$2,095
|$2,590
|Clean
|$999
|$1,870
|$2,318
|Average
|$758
|$1,419
|$1,776
|Rough
|$517
|$968
|$1,233
Estimated values
1998 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 Laramie SLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.9L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,636
|$3,065
|$3,788
|Clean
|$1,460
|$2,735
|$3,391
|Average
|$1,108
|$2,076
|$2,598
|Rough
|$756
|$1,417
|$1,804
Estimated values
1998 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 ST 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.9L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,250
|$2,341
|$2,893
|Clean
|$1,115
|$2,089
|$2,590
|Average
|$846
|$1,586
|$1,984
|Rough
|$577
|$1,082
|$1,378
Estimated values
1998 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 Laramie SLT 4dr Extended Cab LB (5.9L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,016
|$3,777
|$4,668
|Clean
|$1,799
|$3,370
|$4,179
|Average
|$1,365
|$2,558
|$3,201
|Rough
|$931
|$1,746
|$2,223
Estimated values
1998 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 ST 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.9L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,367
|$4,434
|$5,481
|Clean
|$2,113
|$3,957
|$4,907
|Average
|$1,603
|$3,004
|$3,759
|Rough
|$1,094
|$2,050
|$2,610
Estimated values
1998 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 ST 4dr Extended Cab LB (5.9L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,436
|$2,690
|$3,326
|Clean
|$1,282
|$2,401
|$2,978
|Average
|$973
|$1,822
|$2,281
|Rough
|$663
|$1,244
|$1,584