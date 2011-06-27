Estimated values
2003 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 4dr Quad Cab SLT 4WD LB DRW (5.7L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,696
|$10,763
|$12,889
|Clean
|$6,021
|$9,676
|$11,601
|Average
|$4,672
|$7,503
|$9,027
|Rough
|$3,322
|$5,329
|$6,453
Estimated values
2003 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 4dr Quad Cab SLT 4WD SB (5.9L 6cyl Turbodiesel 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,246
|$11,037
|$13,014
|Clean
|$6,516
|$9,923
|$11,714
|Average
|$5,055
|$7,694
|$9,115
|Rough
|$3,595
|$5,464
|$6,516
Estimated values
2003 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 2dr Regular Cab ST 4WD LB DRW (5.7L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,333
|$6,963
|$8,339
|Clean
|$3,896
|$6,260
|$7,506
|Average
|$3,023
|$4,854
|$5,841
|Rough
|$2,150
|$3,447
|$4,175
Estimated values
2003 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 2dr Regular Cab SLT Rwd LB DRW (5.7L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,733
|$5,999
|$7,185
|Clean
|$3,357
|$5,394
|$6,467
|Average
|$2,604
|$4,182
|$5,032
|Rough
|$1,852
|$2,970
|$3,597
Estimated values
2003 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 2dr Regular Cab ST Rwd LB DRW (5.7L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,841
|$6,174
|$7,393
|Clean
|$3,454
|$5,550
|$6,654
|Average
|$2,680
|$4,303
|$5,178
|Rough
|$1,906
|$3,057
|$3,701
Estimated values
2003 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 4dr Quad Cab ST 4WD SB (5.9L 6cyl Turbodiesel 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,615
|$10,633
|$12,733
|Clean
|$5,949
|$9,559
|$11,461
|Average
|$4,615
|$7,411
|$8,918
|Rough
|$3,282
|$5,264
|$6,375
Estimated values
2003 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 4dr Quad Cab ST 4WD LB DRW (5.7L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,194
|$11,563
|$13,846
|Clean
|$6,469
|$10,396
|$12,464
|Average
|$5,019
|$8,060
|$9,698
|Rough
|$3,569
|$5,725
|$6,933
Estimated values
2003 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 4dr Quad Cab SLT Rwd LB DRW (5.7L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,716
|$9,188
|$11,003
|Clean
|$5,140
|$8,260
|$9,905
|Average
|$3,988
|$6,405
|$7,707
|Rough
|$2,836
|$4,549
|$5,509
Estimated values
2003 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 4dr Quad Cab ST Rwd LB DRW (5.7L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,927
|$7,919
|$9,482
|Clean
|$4,430
|$7,119
|$8,535
|Average
|$3,437
|$5,520
|$6,641
|Rough
|$2,444
|$3,920
|$4,748
Estimated values
2003 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 4dr Quad Cab ST Rwd SB (5.9L 6cyl Turbodiesel 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,286
|$8,497
|$10,174
|Clean
|$4,753
|$7,639
|$9,158
|Average
|$3,688
|$5,923
|$7,126
|Rough
|$2,623
|$4,206
|$5,094
Estimated values
2003 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 4dr Quad Cab SLT Rwd SB (5.9L 6cyl Turbodiesel 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,291
|$8,505
|$10,184
|Clean
|$4,758
|$7,646
|$9,167
|Average
|$3,691
|$5,928
|$7,133
|Rough
|$2,625
|$4,211
|$5,099
Estimated values
2003 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 2dr Regular Cab SLT 4WD LB DRW (5.7L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,180
|$6,717
|$8,045
|Clean
|$3,758
|$6,039
|$7,241
|Average
|$2,916
|$4,682
|$5,635
|Rough
|$2,074
|$3,326
|$4,028