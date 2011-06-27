Estimated values
1990 Ford Bronco Custom 2dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$584
|$1,366
|$1,789
|Clean
|$522
|$1,222
|$1,600
|Average
|$399
|$933
|$1,222
|Rough
|$275
|$644
|$844
Estimated values
1990 Ford Bronco XLT 2dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$584
|$1,397
|$1,836
|Clean
|$522
|$1,249
|$1,642
|Average
|$399
|$954
|$1,254
|Rough
|$275
|$659
|$866
Estimated values
1990 Ford Bronco Eddie Bauer 2dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$747
|$2,029
|$2,719
|Clean
|$668
|$1,814
|$2,432
|Average
|$510
|$1,385
|$1,857
|Rough
|$353
|$957
|$1,282