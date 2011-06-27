Used 2006 Ford Econoline Cargo Van Consumer Reviews
Excellent workhorse
This van I chose for cost and convenience. Compared it to the Chevy and the Dodge Sprinter. Even loaded and pulling a trailer this van still has power to move. The Chevy with the 4.3 litre 6 did not have it. Warranty, cost of ownership and the reliability of Ford Motor company. The fuel economy is no where near where they stated at 19. It's more like 12-15. It has a decent radio and to add cruise control costs an arm and a leg since it needs to be added by replacing the entire steering column. They told me differently at the dealer. Overall experience is excellent and i am very happy with this van. It's the best choice unless you want to pay $8k more for the Sprinter.
Clunky old van but very reliable
Pros - - Great power when needed, used this for hauling supplies and pulling trailers - Starts at first key even in zero degrees - The car can take a beating, great chassis and suspensions. The body is all steel, feels like a tank - Lots of room in the dashboard for tools, cups of coffee, etc - Great 360 degree visibility -smooth ride Cons- - gas milage, but for what i use it for i'll give it a pass - Doors, windows, mirrors are all clunky and terribly designed. Basically any moving parts will start to rattle or screetch, the back doors wont close right unless you SLAM them, which is bad if you have a night job or early morning shift where all your neighbors are sleeping. - Had a handful of electrical problems - tail lights going out, headlights, alternator, starter, battery corrosion - Replaced several fuel filters because the fuel tank rusted and kept getting rust in the filters - Steering is wobbly - Loud idle - Seating position is awkward which makes it hard to get in and out smoothly - lots of screws popping out in the cargo area will get your clothes ripped - The cargo floor needs to be thicker metal becasue it warped from the weight
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Solid truck
I bought this van for my landscape business. I looked at the Chevy too, and in fact was going to buy a Chevy until I test drove the Ford on a lark. The Ford felt better on the road, and I love it. It did take me a while to get used to the mushy steering, but now I like it over the sharper handling of the Chevy because it takes the road ruts better. The interior plastic gets filthy and stays filthy. The stock mirrors are terrible, huge blind area on the right side of truck. I had no complaint with the fit or finish of the vehicle at all. I would recommend this truck to anyone in some form of trade. That said, if Honda ever made a work van, I would so be there If I could afford it.
Toyota fan
I bought my van about a year and a half ago, and surprisingly, have not had any problems. I had to bring it in for recalls quite a few times, but other than that, it has held up quite well. The interior and exterior are obviously outdated, and need urgent attention, and the fuel economy is pretty bad. Also, I'd like to point out that when I took delivery of my van, I did not notice quite a few blemishes it had from the factory. Bumper was misaligned by a good inch or so, interior panels and roof liner needed to be cut to install the bin package (by the factory) and they cut them leaving frayed edges, smear marks, etc. Bad quality on the finish line of the factory. Waiting for a TOYOTA van.
Excellent Work Van
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the Econoline Cargo
Related Used 2006 Ford Econoline Cargo Van info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner