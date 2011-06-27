Used 2006 Ford Econoline Cargo Van Consumer Reviews

Excellent workhorse rgold28 , 11/18/2006 11 of 11 people found this review helpful This van I chose for cost and convenience. Compared it to the Chevy and the Dodge Sprinter. Even loaded and pulling a trailer this van still has power to move. The Chevy with the 4.3 litre 6 did not have it. Warranty, cost of ownership and the reliability of Ford Motor company. The fuel economy is no where near where they stated at 19. It's more like 12-15. It has a decent radio and to add cruise control costs an arm and a leg since it needs to be added by replacing the entire steering column. They told me differently at the dealer. Overall experience is excellent and i am very happy with this van. It's the best choice unless you want to pay $8k more for the Sprinter. Report Abuse

Clunky old van but very reliable Chris , 02/21/2016 E-250 3dr Van (4.6L 8cyl 4A) 8 of 8 people found this review helpful Pros - - Great power when needed, used this for hauling supplies and pulling trailers - Starts at first key even in zero degrees - The car can take a beating, great chassis and suspensions. The body is all steel, feels like a tank - Lots of room in the dashboard for tools, cups of coffee, etc - Great 360 degree visibility -smooth ride Cons- - gas milage, but for what i use it for i'll give it a pass - Doors, windows, mirrors are all clunky and terribly designed. Basically any moving parts will start to rattle or screetch, the back doors wont close right unless you SLAM them, which is bad if you have a night job or early morning shift where all your neighbors are sleeping. - Had a handful of electrical problems - tail lights going out, headlights, alternator, starter, battery corrosion - Replaced several fuel filters because the fuel tank rusted and kept getting rust in the filters - Steering is wobbly - Loud idle - Seating position is awkward which makes it hard to get in and out smoothly - lots of screws popping out in the cargo area will get your clothes ripped - The cargo floor needs to be thicker metal becasue it warped from the weight Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Solid truck lastlion , 12/28/2008 5 of 5 people found this review helpful I bought this van for my landscape business. I looked at the Chevy too, and in fact was going to buy a Chevy until I test drove the Ford on a lark. The Ford felt better on the road, and I love it. It did take me a while to get used to the mushy steering, but now I like it over the sharper handling of the Chevy because it takes the road ruts better. The interior plastic gets filthy and stays filthy. The stock mirrors are terrible, huge blind area on the right side of truck. I had no complaint with the fit or finish of the vehicle at all. I would recommend this truck to anyone in some form of trade. That said, if Honda ever made a work van, I would so be there If I could afford it.

Toyota fan Tom , 02/24/2007 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I bought my van about a year and a half ago, and surprisingly, have not had any problems. I had to bring it in for recalls quite a few times, but other than that, it has held up quite well. The interior and exterior are obviously outdated, and need urgent attention, and the fuel economy is pretty bad. Also, I'd like to point out that when I took delivery of my van, I did not notice quite a few blemishes it had from the factory. Bumper was misaligned by a good inch or so, interior panels and roof liner needed to be cut to install the bin package (by the factory) and they cut them leaving frayed edges, smear marks, etc. Bad quality on the finish line of the factory. Waiting for a TOYOTA van.