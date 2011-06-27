Used 2004 Ford Econoline Cargo Van Consumer Reviews

  1. Home
5(57%)4(29%)3(14%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.4
7 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

e-150 needs attention

johns painting, 11/10/2003
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

The van is reliable and is a very good looking van. it starts,runs,and rids very nice. HOWEVER, the brakes and the front end needs attention by ford.My van and many others i spoke with say the same but then its to late it's yours and not covered. 25,000mi and two break jobs with new everything rotors and pads. it,s now 30,000mi and its time again. $1,800 later.

Excellent while it lasted

Marc99GT, 01/04/2010
2 of 3 people found this review helpful

I purchased a 2004 E250 Cargo van in 2006 when I began my mobile automotive repair business. It had 29K miles when I bought it. I used it daily and it was very reliable. 3 years of hard driving and it only needed brakes, oil changes, wiper blades and a drive belt. Unfortunately, I was involved in a head on collision and the van was totaled with 60K miles. I walked away from the accident with a broken bone in my foot, and torn ligaments as well, but otherwise intact. They are great vans and I highly recommend them and a bulkhead if you are carrying tools.

Econoline

Charles Hatch, 05/17/2004
2 of 3 people found this review helpful

Have 7000, perfect performance, no faults, 20 mpg

The Best Large Van on the Market

Ron Johnson, 02/08/2004
1 of 2 people found this review helpful

Let's face, large vans are purely utilitarian vehicles. However, if you need one for whatever reason, Ford makes a far better product than its competitors. This is true whether the yardstick is reliability, drivability, build quality or passenger comfort.

Good for work

rowdytoolman, 06/20/2010
0 of 1 people found this review helpful

We have the E-350 Extended Cargo (Diesel) for a daily work van and it has been reliable and great for us. The air runs great, we've had very few issues with it over the years. We've always favored the diesel for its long life and so far it's been true with this vehicle as well.

