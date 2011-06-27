Estimated values
1992 Ford E-250 Econoline 3dr Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$499
|$1,148
|$1,474
|Clean
|$456
|$1,049
|$1,353
|Average
|$371
|$852
|$1,112
|Rough
|$285
|$656
|$871
