Estimated values
1999 Ford Crown Victoria LX 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,292
|$2,243
|$2,734
|Clean
|$1,139
|$1,983
|$2,424
|Average
|$835
|$1,465
|$1,805
|Rough
|$531
|$946
|$1,186
Estimated values
1999 Ford Crown Victoria S 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,317
|$2,127
|$2,544
|Clean
|$1,162
|$1,881
|$2,256
|Average
|$852
|$1,389
|$1,680
|Rough
|$542
|$898
|$1,104
Estimated values
1999 Ford Crown Victoria 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,320
|$2,086
|$2,479
|Clean
|$1,165
|$1,845
|$2,199
|Average
|$854
|$1,363
|$1,637
|Rough
|$543
|$880
|$1,076