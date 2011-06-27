  1. Home
Estimated values
2003 Nissan Xterra XE 4WD 4dr SUV (3.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,467$2,302$2,738
Clean$1,329$2,084$2,482
Average$1,053$1,649$1,970
Rough$777$1,213$1,459
Estimated values
2003 Nissan Xterra SE Rwd 4dr SUV (3.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,532$2,355$2,783
Clean$1,387$2,132$2,523
Average$1,099$1,686$2,003
Rough$811$1,240$1,483
Estimated values
2003 Nissan Xterra SE S/C Rwd 4dr SUV (3.3L 6cyl S/C 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,375$1,966$2,273
Clean$1,245$1,780$2,060
Average$987$1,408$1,636
Rough$728$1,036$1,211
Estimated values
2003 Nissan Xterra XE Rwd 4dr SUV (3.3L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,349$2,062$2,434
Clean$1,222$1,867$2,206
Average$968$1,477$1,752
Rough$714$1,086$1,297
Estimated values
2003 Nissan Xterra XE 4WD 4dr SUV (3.3L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,117$1,564$1,795
Clean$1,012$1,416$1,627
Average$802$1,120$1,292
Rough$591$824$956
Estimated values
2003 Nissan Xterra SE S/C 4WD 4dr SUV (3.3L 6cyl S/C 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,770$2,698$3,181
Clean$1,603$2,443$2,883
Average$1,270$1,932$2,289
Rough$937$1,421$1,694
Estimated values
2003 Nissan Xterra XE Rwd 4dr SUV (3.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,498$2,412$2,890
Clean$1,357$2,184$2,620
Average$1,075$1,727$2,080
Rough$793$1,270$1,539
Estimated values
2003 Nissan Xterra XE I4 Rwd 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,188$1,900$2,273
Clean$1,076$1,720$2,060
Average$852$1,361$1,636
Rough$629$1,001$1,211
Estimated values
2003 Nissan Xterra SE 4WD 4dr SUV (3.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,639$2,519$2,977
Clean$1,484$2,281$2,699
Average$1,176$1,804$2,142
Rough$867$1,327$1,586
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2003 Nissan Xterra on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2003 Nissan Xterra with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,076 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,720 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels.
