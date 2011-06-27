Estimated values
2003 Nissan Xterra XE 4WD 4dr SUV (3.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,467
|$2,302
|$2,738
|Clean
|$1,329
|$2,084
|$2,482
|Average
|$1,053
|$1,649
|$1,970
|Rough
|$777
|$1,213
|$1,459
Estimated values
2003 Nissan Xterra SE Rwd 4dr SUV (3.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,532
|$2,355
|$2,783
|Clean
|$1,387
|$2,132
|$2,523
|Average
|$1,099
|$1,686
|$2,003
|Rough
|$811
|$1,240
|$1,483
Estimated values
2003 Nissan Xterra SE S/C Rwd 4dr SUV (3.3L 6cyl S/C 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,375
|$1,966
|$2,273
|Clean
|$1,245
|$1,780
|$2,060
|Average
|$987
|$1,408
|$1,636
|Rough
|$728
|$1,036
|$1,211
Estimated values
2003 Nissan Xterra XE Rwd 4dr SUV (3.3L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,349
|$2,062
|$2,434
|Clean
|$1,222
|$1,867
|$2,206
|Average
|$968
|$1,477
|$1,752
|Rough
|$714
|$1,086
|$1,297
Estimated values
2003 Nissan Xterra XE 4WD 4dr SUV (3.3L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,117
|$1,564
|$1,795
|Clean
|$1,012
|$1,416
|$1,627
|Average
|$802
|$1,120
|$1,292
|Rough
|$591
|$824
|$956
Estimated values
2003 Nissan Xterra SE S/C 4WD 4dr SUV (3.3L 6cyl S/C 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,770
|$2,698
|$3,181
|Clean
|$1,603
|$2,443
|$2,883
|Average
|$1,270
|$1,932
|$2,289
|Rough
|$937
|$1,421
|$1,694
Estimated values
2003 Nissan Xterra XE Rwd 4dr SUV (3.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,498
|$2,412
|$2,890
|Clean
|$1,357
|$2,184
|$2,620
|Average
|$1,075
|$1,727
|$2,080
|Rough
|$793
|$1,270
|$1,539
Estimated values
2003 Nissan Xterra XE I4 Rwd 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,188
|$1,900
|$2,273
|Clean
|$1,076
|$1,720
|$2,060
|Average
|$852
|$1,361
|$1,636
|Rough
|$629
|$1,001
|$1,211
Estimated values
2003 Nissan Xterra SE 4WD 4dr SUV (3.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,639
|$2,519
|$2,977
|Clean
|$1,484
|$2,281
|$2,699
|Average
|$1,176
|$1,804
|$2,142
|Rough
|$867
|$1,327
|$1,586