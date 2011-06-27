Estimated values
2019 Nissan 370Z Touring 2dr Convertible (3.7L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$35,905
|$36,958
|$38,262
|Clean
|$35,343
|$36,367
|$37,631
|Average
|$34,218
|$35,185
|$36,368
|Rough
|$33,094
|$34,003
|$35,106
Estimated values
2019 Nissan 370Z 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,898
|$26,542
|$28,566
|Clean
|$24,508
|$26,117
|$28,095
|Average
|$23,728
|$25,269
|$27,152
|Rough
|$22,949
|$24,420
|$26,210
Estimated values
2019 Nissan 370Z Sport 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$28,612
|$29,179
|$29,884
|Clean
|$28,164
|$28,712
|$29,391
|Average
|$27,268
|$27,779
|$28,405
|Rough
|$26,372
|$26,846
|$27,419
Estimated values
2019 Nissan 370Z 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,717
|$27,824
|$29,190
|Clean
|$26,298
|$27,379
|$28,708
|Average
|$25,462
|$26,489
|$27,745
|Rough
|$24,625
|$25,599
|$26,782
Estimated values
2019 Nissan 370Z 2dr Convertible (3.7L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$33,315
|$34,419
|$35,784
|Clean
|$32,794
|$33,868
|$35,193
|Average
|$31,750
|$32,767
|$34,013
|Rough
|$30,707
|$31,667
|$32,832
Estimated values
2019 Nissan 370Z Sport Touring 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$32,853
|$33,503
|$34,312
|Clean
|$32,338
|$32,967
|$33,746
|Average
|$31,310
|$31,896
|$32,614
|Rough
|$30,281
|$30,824
|$31,482
Estimated values
2019 Nissan 370Z NISMO 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$37,721
|$38,514
|$39,500
|Clean
|$37,130
|$37,898
|$38,848
|Average
|$35,949
|$36,666
|$37,545
|Rough
|$34,767
|$35,435
|$36,242
Estimated values
2019 Nissan 370Z Sport Touring 2dr Convertible (3.7L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$36,662
|$37,492
|$38,523
|Clean
|$36,088
|$36,892
|$37,887
|Average
|$34,939
|$35,693
|$36,616
|Rough
|$33,791
|$34,494
|$35,345
Estimated values
2019 Nissan 370Z NISMO 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$38,504
|$39,267
|$40,215
|Clean
|$37,902
|$38,639
|$39,552
|Average
|$36,696
|$37,383
|$38,225
|Rough
|$35,490
|$36,128
|$36,898
Estimated values
2019 Nissan 370Z Sport Touring 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$32,098
|$32,956
|$34,017
|Clean
|$31,596
|$32,429
|$33,456
|Average
|$30,591
|$31,375
|$32,334
|Rough
|$29,585
|$30,321
|$31,211