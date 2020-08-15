Used 1998 Ford Crown Victoria for Sale Near Me

20 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Crown Victoria Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 20 listings
  • 1999 Ford Crown Victoria
    used

    1999 Ford Crown Victoria

    149,006 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,998

    Details
  • 1999 Ford Crown Victoria LX
    used

    1999 Ford Crown Victoria LX

    99,139 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $6,999

    Details
  • 2000 Ford Crown Victoria LX
    used

    2000 Ford Crown Victoria LX

    211,704 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,400

    Details
  • 2001 Ford Crown Victoria LX in Light Blue
    used

    2001 Ford Crown Victoria LX

    163,119 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,490

    Details
  • 2001 Ford Crown Victoria LX in Light Brown
    used

    2001 Ford Crown Victoria LX

    148,050 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,995

    Details
  • 1995 Ford Crown Victoria LX
    used

    1995 Ford Crown Victoria LX

    123,657 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $4,999

    Details
  • 2002 Ford Crown Victoria LX Sport in Light Blue
    used

    2002 Ford Crown Victoria LX Sport

    107,878 miles
    Title issue, 6 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,699

    Details
  • 2002 Ford Crown Victoria in Silver
    used

    2002 Ford Crown Victoria

    78,000 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $7,560

    Details
  • 2003 Ford Crown Victoria LX
    used

    2003 Ford Crown Victoria LX

    126,743 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,449

    Details
  • 2003 Ford Crown Victoria
    used

    2003 Ford Crown Victoria

    195,785 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,000

    Details
  • 2003 Ford Crown Victoria in Light Brown
    used

    2003 Ford Crown Victoria

    65,000 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $7,950

    Details
  • 2003 Ford Crown Victoria LX
    used

    2003 Ford Crown Victoria LX

    174,255 miles
    1 Accident, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,500

    Details
  • 2004 Ford Crown Victoria LX in White
    used

    2004 Ford Crown Victoria LX

    136,915 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $5,290

    Details
  • 2004 Ford Crown Victoria LX
    used

    2004 Ford Crown Victoria LX

    115,196 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,995

    Details
  • 2004 Ford Crown Victoria
    used

    2004 Ford Crown Victoria

    120,501 miles

    $1,999

    Details
  • 2006 Ford Crown Victoria LX in Silver
    used

    2006 Ford Crown Victoria LX

    120,115 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Rental Use

    $5,990

    Details
  • 2011 Ford Crown Victoria LX Fleet
    used

    2011 Ford Crown Victoria LX Fleet

    39,712 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $10,995

    Details
  • 2011 Ford Crown Victoria LX Fleet in Black
    used

    2011 Ford Crown Victoria LX Fleet

    58,213 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $4,495

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Ford Crown Victoria searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 20 listings
  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford Crown Victoria
  4. Used 1998 Ford Crown Victoria

Consumer Reviews for the Ford Crown Victoria

Read recent reviews for the Ford Crown Victoria
Overall Consumer Rating
4.424 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 24 reviews
  • 5
    (58%)
  • 4
    (29%)
  • 3
    (4%)
  • 2
    (8%)
LUV MY '98 VICKY
sally5266,08/08/2014
I luv my CV, bought it new in 98 and have had so little trouble with it except for batteries / tires. but since 2009 the check engine keeps coming on. i have a great mechanic but i just picked car up from a week at mechanic and the check engine lite came on an hour after we left. i hardly drive the car but in the heat in TX id rather not ride the bus. Ford has GREAT! a/c!!! i wanted a car w/ that was cheap to fix if any problems and i got the most comfy driving car ever! I really wish Ford would remake the CV b/c for large ppl or just a comfy ride this is the car! :) Ive been in a few scraps so car not perf on outside but I only have 70,000 miles on the car.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Ford
Crown Victoria
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to