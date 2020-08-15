Used 1998 Ford Crown Victoria for Sale Near Me

I luv my CV, bought it new in 98 and have had so little trouble with it except for batteries / tires. but since 2009 the check engine keeps coming on. i have a great mechanic but i just picked car up from a week at mechanic and the check engine lite came on an hour after we left. i hardly drive the car but in the heat in TX id rather not ride the bus. Ford has GREAT! a/c!!! i wanted a car w/ that was cheap to fix if any problems and i got the most comfy driving car ever! I really wish Ford would remake the CV b/c for large ppl or just a comfy ride this is the car! :) Ive been in a few scraps so car not perf on outside but I only have 70,000 miles on the car.

