Used 1998 Ford Crown Victoria for Sale Near Me

- 149,006 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$2,998
Toyota of Corvallis - Corvallis / Oregon
Recent Arrival! 4D Sedan, 4.6L V8 SEFI, 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive, RWD, Silver Gray Clearcoat Metallic, Light Graphite w/Cloth Front Buckets w/Cloth Rear Seats, 4 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Dual front impact airbags, Front anti-roll bar, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering.As a premier Oregon dealer, we have a huge selection of new and used vehicles from which to choose. Online and offline customers enjoy special vehicle offers every day. We offer excellent service & parts, an online inventory, and outstanding financing options, making us a preferred dealer in Corvallis. Ready to set up a test drive? Visit our dealership in Corvallis, OR today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1999 Ford Crown Victoria .
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2FAFP73W0XX158547
Stock: S20137C
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- 99,139 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,999
Honda of Abilene - Abilene / Texas
CARFAX 1-Owner. LX trim. LUXURY CLOTH FRONT SPLIT BENCH SEAT, 4.6L SMPI V8 ENGINE, 4-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION W/OD. 5 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. CLICK ME! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: . Keyless Entry, Remote Trunk Release, Child Safety Locks, 4-Wheel ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes. OPTION PACKAGES: LUXURY CLOTH FRONT SPLIT BENCH SEAT (STD), 4.6L SMPI V8 ENGINE (STD), 4-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION W/OD (STD). EXPERTS ARE SAYING: 5 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. 5 Star Passenger Front Crash Rating. SHOP WITH CONFIDENCE: CARFAX 1-Owner OUR OFFERINGS: Honda of Abilene sells new and used Honda cars, Honda trucks & Honda SUVs in Abilene, TX. We have a strong and committed sales staff with many years of experience satisfying our customers' needs. Feel free to browse our inventory online, request more information about vehicles, set up a test drive or inquire about financing! Plus TT&L and fees. See dealer for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1999 Ford Crown Victoria LX.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2FAFP74W4XX102061
Stock: 19575HV
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- 211,704 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$3,400
Coyle Chevrolet Buick GMC - Clarksville / Indiana
CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. 2000 Ford Crown Victoria LX RWD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 4.6L V8 SEFI FOR A LIMITED TIME COYLE CHEVROLET BUICK GMC IS AWARDING CUSTOMERS A MINIMUM OF $2,000 FOR ANY TRADE IN TOWARDS THE PURCHASE OF ANY PRE-OWNED CHEVROLET BUICK GMC. SEE DEALER FOR DETAILS. Recent Arrival! At Coyle Chevrolet Buick GMC we are committed to providing excellent service and great prices! Call, text, or come by today and see for yourself. Conveniently located off of I-65 at Exit 5 under the American Flag. We Proudly serve, Clarksville, Jeffersonville, New Albany, Louisville, Frankfort, Salem, Corydon, Sellersburg, Memphis, Lexington, Elizabethtown, Evansville, Elkhart, Columbus, Carmel, Fort Wayne, Indianapolis.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2000 Ford Crown Victoria LX.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2FAFP74W1YX178516
Stock: G20059C
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-25-2020
- 163,119 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$2,490
Kruse Buick GMC - Marshall / Minnesota
2001 Ford Crown Victoria LX RWD Service Record Available, Good Tires, Non-Smoker, Locally Owned, Courtesy Shuttle Driven, **New Rear Brakes**, Very Reliable Motor, 4D Sedan, 4.6L V8 SEFI, Light Graphite w/Cloth Split Bench w/Cloth Rear Seat. Ask about our Free Oil for Life Program! See more at www.krusemotors.com!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Ford Crown Victoria LX with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2FAFP74W41X146424
Stock: P1067
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-18-2020
- 148,050 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,995
Ciocca Hyundai - Quakertown / Pennsylvania
Excellent Condition. 4.6L SEFI OHC V8 ENGINE, Keyless Entry, LUXURY CLOTH FRONT SPLIT BENCH SEAT, 4-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION W/OD, New State Inspection. AND MORE!KEY FEATURES INCLUDEKeyless Entry. Remote Trunk Release, Child Safety Locks, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Vehicle Anti-Theft System.OPTION PACKAGESLUXURY CLOTH FRONT SPLIT BENCH SEAT (STD), 4.6L SEFI OHC V8 ENGINE (STD), 4-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION W/OD (STD). Ford LX with Arizona Beige Metallic exterior and Medium Parchment interior features a 8 Cylinder Engine with 220 HP at 4750 RPM*.EXPERTS RAVEEdmunds Editors' Most Wanted Large Sedan Under $30,000. 5 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. 4 Star Driver Side Crash Rating.Pricing analysis performed on 8/15/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Ford Crown Victoria LX with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2FAFP74W71X110873
Stock: B010873
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- 123,657 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$4,999
Griffin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram - Rockingham / North Carolina
The Griffin Automotive Group has been serving customers in North and South Carolina since 1948. Each and every one of our customers has become part of the Griffin family. That explains our tremendous success after all these years. Let us work with you and remember that financing is never a problem!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1995 Ford Crown Victoria LX.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2FALP74W4SX205427
Stock: 955427
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-03-2020
- 107,878 milesTitle issue, 6 Owners, Personal Use
$4,699
Raptor Automotive - Fort Wayne / Indiana
** LEATHER SEATS ** **NON-SMOKER** ** AUTOMATIC ** ** KEYLESS ENTRY ** ** POWER DRIVER SEAT ** ** GREAT FIRST CAR **. 2002 Ford Crown Victoria LX RWD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 4.6L 8-Cylinder SFI SOHC 17/25 City/Highway MPGFor details visit us at www.RaptorAuto.com or give us a call at (260) 203-2137 to get pre-approved or schedule a test drive. Raptor Automotive is family owned and operated with a tight knit team ready to guide you through the buying process from features to financing. We offer a large selection of dependable vehicles that undergo a thorough inspection process. Raptor Automotive is an A+ accredited member of the Better Business Bureau. Find us on Facebook to check out the Raptor Family experience! When you're ready to stop by we're the big Green building on Lima Rd. just south of Dupont Rd. We look forward to seeing you. JOIN THE RAPTOR FAMILY THE DEALS ARE WILD!!! :)Additional costs of state tax title and documentation fee of $199.95 apply.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Ford Crown Victoria LX Sport with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2FAFP74W02X103135
Stock: R2005278A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 78,000 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$7,560
Roland Rich Ford - Delavan / Illinois
2002 Ford Crown Victoria in Spruce Green with 78,000 Miles at Roland Rich Ford in Delavan, IL----------------------------------------Stop by Roland Rich Ford in Delavan, IL to take this 2002 Ford Crown Victoria for a test drive today! This Crown Victoria is rust free, has NEW tires, has a non-smoker gray cloth interior, and is a ONE OWNER vehicle. Call our sales team today at 309-244-8249 with any questions or to schedule your test drive!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Ford Crown Victoria with Rear Bench Seats, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2FAFP73W62X130583
Stock: 7519A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-13-2020
- 126,743 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$4,449
D-Patrick Volkswagen - Evansville / Indiana
2003 Ford Crown Victoria LX Recent Arrival! Luxury Pre-Owned vehicles you can trust. Why Exclusive? We are Evansville’s only certified Audi, BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche and Volkswagen service center. Every luxury vehicle we choose to offer has been serviced by manufacturer-certified master technicians. Get exclusive one owner, local trades and retired company vehicles that have not been sent off, serviced and repaired at a nationwide auction. We are Evansville’s exclusive source for Certified Pre-Owned Audi, BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, and VW. Get luxury for less at D-Patrick Exclusive Pre-Owned *Disclaimer - Price listed does not include a $199 documentation fee, applicable tax, title, tags, license, destination charges, $150 service and preparation, and any dealer installed options. 4 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Bodyside moldings, Bumpers: body-color, Cassette, CD player, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Front anti-roll bar, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Leather steering wheel, Outside temperature display, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Steering wheel mounted A/C controls, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tilt steering wheel, Variably intermittent wipers, Voltmeter. Clean CARFAX. 4D Sedan LX 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 4.6L 8-Cylinder SFI SOHC RWD Brown CALL US TODAY 812-471-7792 and shop online at www.dpat.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Ford Crown Victoria LX with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Multi-Zone Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 2FAHP74W23X134512
Stock: E7780
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 195,785 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,000
World Car Mazda North - San Antonio / Texas
Silver, Light Flint w/Cloth Split Bench w/Cloth Rear Seat.Clean CARFAX.Recent Arrival!Silver 2003 Ford Crown Victoria Standard /Keyless Entry, Power Equipment, Steering Wheel Co StandardSilver, Light Flint w/Cloth Split Bench w/Cloth Rear Seat, **ABS BRAKES**, **POWER DOOR LOCKS**, **POWER WINDOWS**, 16" Steel Wheels w/Deluxe Wheelcovers, 4 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Bodyside moldings, Bumpers: body-color, Cassette, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Dual front impact airbags, Electronic AM/FM Stereo w/Cassette, Front anti-roll bar, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Luxury Cloth Split Bench, Passenger door bin, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Tilt steering wheel, Variably intermittent wipers, and Voltmeter.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Ford Crown Victoria with Rear Bench Seats, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2FAFP73W83X108960
Stock: K108960
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- 65,000 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$7,950
Roland Rich Ford - Delavan / Illinois
LOW MILEAGE! NEW TIRES!!! Come see this 2003 Ford Crown Victoria Standard. It has an Automatic transmission and a Gas V8 4.6L/281 engine. This Crown Victoria has the following options: Tilt steering column, Rear wheel drive, Rear door child safety locks, Pwr door locks, Pwr steering, Rear window defroster, Chrome grille, Front/rear floor mats, Cloth seat trim, Front/rear stabilizer bar. Call our sales team today at 309-244-8249 to schedule a time to come take a test drive at Roland Rich Ford in Delavan, IL! We look forward to working with you!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Ford Crown Victoria with Rear Bench Seats, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2FAFP73W63X172205
Stock: W3358A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 01-01-2013
- 174,255 miles1 Accident, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$2,500
Patriot Chevrolet Buick - Bartlesville / Oklahoma
Patriot Chevrolet is open for business in beautiful Bartlesville, OK! Patriot has the BEST prices, BEST selection, and BEST service in Oklahoma! Every customer can receive our internet price!! Most customers will qualify for additional rebates that are conditional to each customer and could be up to an additional $7,250 based on availability, qualifications, and make/model. We average an extra $2,102.73 in found rebates for our customers! ** VOTED BEST IN BARTLESVILLE **, ** ALLOY WHEELS. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Champagne 2003 Ford Crown Victoria LX RWD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 4.6L 8-Cylinder SFI SOHC Come see us on Highway 75 in Bartlesville, USA for the deal of a lifetime! We will not be undersold on any pre-owned car, truck, or SUV! Remember, our low overhead means we have lower prices! Avoid the big city hassle and come enjoy the small-town atmosphere with big city selection! Come see your friends in Bartlesville today! Or visit our digital showroom at www.BartlesvilleChevy.com today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Ford Crown Victoria LX with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Multi-Zone Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 2FAFP74W03X124603
Stock: PC2495AB
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-17-2020
- 136,915 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$5,290
Bob Rohrman Hyundai - Lafayette / Indiana
All Maintenance Up To Date!!, EXSTENSIVLEY RECONDITIONED!!!, GOING FAST. DONT MISS OUT ON THIS SUPER 2004 Ford Crown Victoria, Local Trade, Low Miles at only just 136915, Premium Audio, Premium Wheels, Security System, Steering Wheel Controls, STILL SMELLS LIKE NEW. Clean CARFAX. 2004 Ford Crown Victoria RWD LX Vibrant White Clearcoat 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive Bob Rohrman Hyundai Genesis in Lafayette, IN specializes in meeting our customers needs for not only New and Pre-Owned Hyundai, but a full line up of Toyota, Honda, Scion, Lincoln, Nissan, Subaru, Mitsubishi, Buick, Kia, Chevy, Ford. Some cars under 10k and even 5k. We have Indiana's largest selection of Tucson, SanteFe, Elantra, Genesis, Genesis Coupe, Accent, Sonata, Azera and Veracruz. Our experienced sales staff is eager to share its knowledge and enthusiasm with you. We encourage you to browse our online inventory, schedule a test drive and investigate financing options.Come visit us at 304 Sagamore Parkway N. Lafayette, Indiana. Across from the Home Depot, at Bob Rohrman Hyundai-Genesis. Vehicle may not have all options as described due to automated process.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Ford Crown Victoria LX with Rear Bench Seats, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2FAFP74W34X131479
Stock: U4016A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 115,196 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$9,995
Riverside Chevrolet Buick GMC - South Pittsburg / Tennessee
Home of the Lifetime Warranty!, **NO-HASSLE EASY PRICING **. Clean CARFAX. 2004 Ford Crown Victoria LX RWD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 4.6L 8-Cylinder SFI SOHC Home Of The Lifetime Waranty!! Must be 8 model years or newer and under 100k miles to qualify. * See Dealer for details.*
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Ford Crown Victoria LX with Rear Bench Seats, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2FAFP74W54X147442
Stock: P21919A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- 120,501 miles
$1,999
Aberdeen Chrysler Center - Aberdeen / South Dakota
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Ford Crown Victoria with Rear Bench Seats, Power Driver Seat.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2FAFP74W24X136060
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 120,115 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Rental Use
$5,990
Grebner Motors - Kewanee / Illinois
This used 2006 Ford Crown Victoria in KEWANEE, ILLINOIS is worth a look. Even though it is older than ten years, it still drives in a class of its own. The 2006 Ford Crown Victoria offers drivers Sirius XM, CD Player, Cruise Control, Keypad Entry and Cloth Seats. The 8 cylinder Silver car will feel quick and responsive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Ford Crown Victoria LX with Rear Bench Seats, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2FAFP74WX6X149870
Stock: 30008B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-22-2020
- 39,712 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$10,995
MB Motorsports - Asbury Park / New Jersey
ONE OWNER, CLEAN CARFAX!! LUXURY CIVILIAN MODEL!NEARLY NEW - 150 Pt Inspection - 3 Month Powertrain Warranty - Certified Service Contracts
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Ford Crown Victoria LX Fleet with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Post-collision safety system.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2FABP7EV0BX166000
Stock: BX166000
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 58,213 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$4,495
Wayne Ford - Wayne / New Jersey
Our 2011 Ford Crown Victoria LX Sedan in Black Clearcoat is a classic, with luxury features to spare. Powered by a 4.6 Liter Flex Fuel V8 generating 239hp while connected to the agile 4 Speed Automatic transmission to make passing superb. As you drive this Rear Wheel Drive Ford, you can earn up to 24mpg on the open road while turning heads with the 17-inch wheels.Inside this LX, a simplistic cabin with classy luxuries awaits you. Settle into the supportive seats to enjoy the spacious cabin filled with simulated wood trim, cruise control, a leather-wrapped steering wheel,air conditioning, power windows/locks, and the impressive AM/FM audio.Ford keeps you out of harm's way with plenty of safety equipment. Electronic brakeforce distribution, four-wheel ABS, tire pressure monitoring, child safety door locks, post-collision safety system, child seat anchors, and plenty of airbags are on your team. There's no better time than now to own this Crown Victoria LX! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Ford Crown Victoria LX Fleet with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Post-collision safety system.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2FABP7EV8BX143127
Stock: 20T-314A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
