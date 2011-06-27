Used 2018 Ford C-Max Hybrid Consumer Reviews
My C Max Titanium is a great car!
This is my second c Max...I had a 2013 that I loved but it was totaled by a pickup cutting through 2 lines of traffic to make a u turn on Jan. 2, 2018. Without hesitation, I bought another c Max...my 2013 was totaled but I was not hurt...great safety records and airbags...lots of them protected me! This is a great car...great seating position...high enough to be comfortable getting in and out...great acceleration ...good storage area, mileage, comfy ride both as driver and passengers!
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Amazing car with excellent mileage
I have had my 2018 for about 5 months; my wife has a 2013 SE C-max. Car is very comfortable, extremely quiet, accelerates and handles well (even in high wind). In Phoenix, averaged about 42 mpg in mixed freeway/local driving. Drove long term today for first time. Got 36 mpg driving up through the mountains in AZ, which I thought was good as never got more than 35 in the 2013 (and usually 30-31), but was blown away when I averaged 48 across NM. Only real complaint is that 8” screen with navigation and other features can only be controlled by touch, not by steering wheel controls. Does not have some advanced safety features like automatic braking.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Excellent car
I don’t know why the C-Max hasn’t been more popular in the US, because it is an excellent car. It is true that the mileage is not what it should be. I owned a 2013 C-Max which averaged about 33.5 mpg and I recently traded it in for a 2017 C-Max which is getting about 38 mpg. The car is extremely smooth to drive, is quiet, the interior is finished really well, the acceleration and handling is excellent and is overall it is an excellent car. I have to admit that I tow the car behind my RV and that is why I bought the new C-Max as I had all the towing equiment moved to my new car. The C-Max is one if the few cars that can be flat towed as an automatic. In conclusion, this is one awesome car with one minor flaw, it does not live up to Fords mileage numbers-no big deal. It is still five out of five stars. I would take the C-Max any day over a Prius. I guess that Ford is going to discontinue the C-Max. Well, it looks like they will lose my business in the future with that decision. 7/19/20: Older now, the car is still excellent. Since I want to tow an automatic car behind an RV and Ford no longer makes the C-Max, I will be looking at a Buick Encore GX-so long Ford.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Prius Killer
This is a Prius killer. I had a 2013 and recently traded it in for a 2018 when I found it was being discontinued. 50 more HP than a Prius. Quick, very quiet and smooth. Handles like a sports car. Great steering and road feel. No transition noticed from electric to gas or back again. 2018 has a much better navigation system than my 2013. My trip computer usually says 43-44 in mixed driving. Around town I can get 48-52. Got 60 mpg on one 12 minute trip around town. At 75mpg you can expect 38-39 mpg. Even over 80 it is hard to tell how fast you are going. The car is so quiet, smooth and refined. A Prius feels crude in comparison. 2018 battery warrantee is for 7 years or 80k miles.
- Safety
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
New 2018 CMax
I have now had my 2018 Ford C-Max for one year. I have approximately 10000 miles on it. I have experienced no mechanical problems at all. It drives and handles just as well as our Mercedes for half the price. Around town I average 55 plus mpg. On the highway, approximately 48 mpg. There is plenty of storage when you fold down the rear seats. I have had my oil changed twice since I live in south central Florida due to the high temperatures. I also purchased on line from Ford the ESP extended warranty which was very inexpensive and includes 3 free oil changes. I am very satisfied with my purchase.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the C-Max Hybrid
Related Used 2018 Ford C-Max Hybrid info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Honda CR-V 2006
- Used Kia Soul 2015
- Used Ram 1500 2008
- Used Ram Promaster Cargo Van 2018
- Used Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class
- Used Ram 1500 2005
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2012
- Used Acura TLX 2017
- Used Jaguar F-TYPE
- Used Subaru Forester 2014
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2021 Toyota RAV4 Prime News
- 2020 Volkswagen Atlas
- 2019 Tacoma
- 2019 Forte
- 2021 Toyota Highlander News
- 2020 Aston Martin Vantage News
- 2020 Cadillac Escalade
- 2020 Mazda CX-30
- 2020 Chevrolet Trax
- 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Ford F-350 Super Duty
- 2020 Ford F-450 Super Duty
- 2019 Ford Ranger
- 2019 Ford Taurus
- Ford F-450 Super Duty 2019
- Ford Escape Plug-In Hybrid 2020
- 2020 Ford Transit Cargo Van
- 2019 Ford F-150
- 2020 F-350 Super Duty
- 2020 Fusion Plug-In Hybrid