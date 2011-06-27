Estimated values
2018 Ford C-Max Hybrid Titanium 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,063
|$15,448
|$17,097
|Clean
|$13,727
|$15,085
|$16,674
|Average
|$13,056
|$14,358
|$15,829
|Rough
|$12,384
|$13,632
|$14,983
Estimated values
2018 Ford C-Max Hybrid SE 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,316
|$13,795
|$15,542
|Clean
|$12,022
|$13,471
|$15,158
|Average
|$11,434
|$12,822
|$14,389
|Rough
|$10,846
|$12,174
|$13,621