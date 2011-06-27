Used 2016 Ford C-Max Energi SEL Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$31,770
|Engine Type
|Hybrid
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|Front wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Combined MPG
|38
|Total Seating
|5
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$31,770
|Drive type
|Front wheel drive
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$31,770
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|0/0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|14.0 gal.
|Combined MPG
|38
|Fuel type
|Electric fuel
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$31,770
|Torque
|129 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
|Base engine size
|2.0 l
|Horsepower
|188 hp @ 6000 rpm
|Valves
|16
|Base engine type
|Hybrid
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$31,770
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|Turn signal mirrors
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|3 rear headrests
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakes
|yes
|Packages
Starting MSRP
$31,770
|Equipment Group 302A
|yes
|Equipment Group 303A
|yes
|Equipment Group 300A
|yes
|Equipment Group 301A
|yes
|Exterior Protection Package
|yes
|Interior Protection Package
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$31,770
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|speed sensitive volume control
|yes
|auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|satellite radio satellite radio
|yes
|6 Months of provided satellite radio service
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|mast antenna
|yes
|radio data system
|yes
|6 total speakers
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$31,770
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|overhead console with storage
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|keyless ignition
|yes
|Climate control
|yes
|turn signal in mirrors
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|rear parking sensors
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|leather and simulated alloy steering wheel
|yes
|electric power steering
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|yes
|front door pockets
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$31,770
|hands-free entry
|yes
|4 one-touch power windows
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$31,770
|Stainless Steel Door-Scuff Plates
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$31,770
|clock
|yes
|compass
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$31,770
|bucket front seats
|yes
|multi-level heating driver seat
|yes
|Front leg room
|43.1 in.
|leather
|yes
|Front head room
|41.0 in.
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|multi-level heating passenger seat
|yes
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|55.9 in.
|8 -way power driver seat
|yes
|4 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|Front hip room
|54.3 in.
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$31,770
|Rear head room
|39.4 in.
|Rear hip Room
|51.9 in.
|Rear leg room
|36.5 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|55.2 in.
|rear ventilation ducts
|yes
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|folding center armrest
|yes
|Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$31,770
|Full Vehicle Car Cover
|yes
|Panoramic Fixed Glass Roof
|yes
|Charge Port Door Graphic
|yes
|Charge Cord Bag
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$31,770
|Maximum cargo capacity
|42.8 cu.ft.
|Length
|173.6 in.
|Curb weight
|3859 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|19.2 cu.ft.
|Height
|63.8 in.
|EPA interior volume
|118.9 cu.ft.
|Wheel base
|104.3 in.
|Width
|72.0 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$31,770
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$31,770
|All season tires
|yes
|17 in. wheels
|yes
|P225/50R17 tires
|yes
|painted alloy wheels
|yes
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$31,770
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$31,770
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Hybrid Component
|8 yr./ 100000 mi.
|Roadside
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
