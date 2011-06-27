Used 2013 Ford C-Max Energi Wagon Consumer Reviews

2013 C-Max Energi SEL with all the goodies. dathomir , 06/17/2014 SEL 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) 30 of 30 people found this review helpful Purchased last month (May), one of the last 2013's on the dealers lot and purchased for well below invoice and 0% for 72. Originally was going to purchase a Focus Electric, but with range anxiety and needing more room, the C-Max Energi was the smarter choice. Even with a battery pack in the trunk, can fit a stroller out back, will swallow groceries with ease, and with the rear seats down, a wheelchair will fit. Car sees 80% city driving and 20% freeway, achieving 120 mpge (EV mode) and 53 mpg (hybrid mode). On a 120v charge, range is 26 miles and haven't been to the gas station in over a month! Made the right choice with this car, love it! ****UPDATED REVIEW - 09/02/16**** Close to 2.5 years of ownership and continue to love this car, very fun, handles great, and fairly efficient too. For daily usage regular family usage, plenty of space to haul --My AER (Actual Electrical Range) from a single charged ranges from 23-25 and no hyper milling. --Have taken trips from OC to Santa Cruz to SF (which includes a steep grade and many hills) w/o any issues, average 75 mph, MPG = 37 with EV range leftover and little more than a quarter tank of gas left. This is with wife, 1 year old, luggage, and other stuff packed into the car. On the way back to LA observed 38 MPG. --Trip from OC to San Diego over the summer, saw 40 MPG going down, and 41 MPG on the way back. --Local trips form OC to Santa Monica/Hollywood/Pasadena/Costa Mesa, etc observed 53 - 57 MPG. --Current Lifetime MPG = 150.2. Haven't looked at Lifetime MPGe number so will update this later. --Car is driven in pure EV 85% of the time since purchased. Gas station visits are anywhere from 3-4 months between fill-ups. NEGATIVES - not very many but interior wise, door card for front doors feel flimsy and squeaks when pushed in. Car is still under warranty, so will take it for that. ****UPDATED REVIEW - 10/16/19**** --still a wonderful car. Current mileage = 50,972. --commute has changed slightly since last update. --installed Level 2 charging at home. --AER now ranges from 16-18, getting about 4.1 - 4.3 kWh from empty to full charge before gas engine kicks in. --est. HVB capacity 76% thus has degraded about 24%. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Report Abuse

Great Car, Much Better Than Hoped For barco1 , 03/08/2013 15 of 15 people found this review helpful Have 2000 miles on the car so far and loving it. Big pluses: seats are very supportive and comfortable. Driving is nimble and quick, dare I say sportscar like? Driving country roads is quite fun. Freeway driving is great; I'd have no problem taking this on a long road trip. Driving in all electric mode has a great feeling to it, hard to describe, but there is a direct response to it, not sluggish at all. I plug it into a normal outlet at night, fully charged every morning. So far, combined MPG is 51, and I do not have driving habits that promote good mileage. Only major drawback is the fact the back storage is not flat when the back seats are down, due to the batteries. Report Abuse

Not your typical daily commuter golfpilot , 05/01/2014 15 of 15 people found this review helpful I don't have a set drive to work. I travel all over the bay area with distances from 5 to 100 miles. I find myself often running a 25 mile loop ending with a steep uphill quarter mile grade with about 5% battery left. I live in Northern California where the weather is extremely mild and I use the air conditioner less than 5% of the time. The air conditioner sucks the battery up. I would not like this car if I needed it. My overall time spent with the car I am averaging 120mpg. My electricity is free. I also have a Volt. The volt is more efficient between 25 and 110 miles. I have found the C-max's ICE is a little more efficient. Report Abuse

LOVE LOVE LOVE my C-Max Energi rlt7020 , 04/25/2013 15 of 15 people found this review helpful Stepped out of an '11 Prius lift gate into the C-Max Energi. No comparison. Build quality on the Energi is superb, not the tin can experience I left behind. Don't get me wrong; the Pri was a great car, but this car should have a Lincoln badge on it. C-Max feeds data and info to me I have craved. I've learned to finesse the pedal to maximize range & you will, too. More mass with this car equals better coasting and a solid solid feel. I catch myself having qualms about being in a mini-SUV b/c of the higher seating position, then remind myself 'it's OK' - the seating position and view is awesome. Interior quality is upscale. I thank Ford for giving us in the USA a taste of the European Focus. Report Abuse