Estimated values
1995 Honda Civic del Sol VTEC 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$770
|$1,316
|$1,611
|Clean
|$680
|$1,165
|$1,427
|Average
|$500
|$864
|$1,060
|Rough
|$320
|$563
|$693
Estimated values
1995 Honda Civic del Sol S 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$677
|$1,284
|$1,611
|Clean
|$598
|$1,137
|$1,427
|Average
|$440
|$843
|$1,060
|Rough
|$282
|$549
|$693
Estimated values
1995 Honda Civic del Sol Si 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$740
|$1,305
|$1,611
|Clean
|$654
|$1,156
|$1,427
|Average
|$481
|$857
|$1,060
|Rough
|$308
|$558
|$693