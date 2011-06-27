  1. Home
2008 Hyundai Santa Fe Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2008 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS 4dr SUV (2.7L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,468$3,621$4,256
Clean$2,309$3,383$3,971
Average$1,990$2,906$3,400
Rough$1,672$2,429$2,830
Sell my 2008 Hyundai Santa Fe with EdmundsShop for a used Hyundai Santa Fe near you
Estimated values
2008 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS 4dr SUV AWD (2.7L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,690$4,135$4,930
Clean$2,516$3,863$4,599
Average$2,170$3,319$3,938
Rough$1,823$2,774$3,278
Sell my 2008 Hyundai Santa Fe with EdmundsShop for a used Hyundai Santa Fe near you
Estimated values
2008 Hyundai Santa Fe SE 4dr SUV AWD (3.3L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,901$4,267$5,018
Clean$2,714$3,986$4,682
Average$2,340$3,424$4,009
Rough$1,966$2,863$3,337
Sell my 2008 Hyundai Santa Fe with EdmundsShop for a used Hyundai Santa Fe near you
Estimated values
2008 Hyundai Santa Fe Limited 4dr SUV (3.3L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,175$4,596$5,378
Clean$2,970$4,293$5,018
Average$2,561$3,688$4,297
Rough$2,151$3,083$3,576
Sell my 2008 Hyundai Santa Fe with EdmundsShop for a used Hyundai Santa Fe near you
Estimated values
2008 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS 4dr SUV AWD (2.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,557$3,702$4,332
Clean$2,392$3,458$4,041
Average$2,062$2,971$3,461
Rough$1,733$2,484$2,880
Sell my 2008 Hyundai Santa Fe with EdmundsShop for a used Hyundai Santa Fe near you
Estimated values
2008 Hyundai Santa Fe SE 4dr SUV (3.3L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,748$4,037$4,745
Clean$2,571$3,772$4,427
Average$2,216$3,240$3,791
Rough$1,862$2,709$3,155
Sell my 2008 Hyundai Santa Fe with EdmundsShop for a used Hyundai Santa Fe near you
Estimated values
2008 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS 4dr SUV (2.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,516$3,753$4,432
Clean$2,354$3,506$4,135
Average$2,029$3,012$3,541
Rough$1,705$2,517$2,947
Sell my 2008 Hyundai Santa Fe with EdmundsShop for a used Hyundai Santa Fe near you
Estimated values
2008 Hyundai Santa Fe Limited 4dr SUV AWD (3.3L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,315$4,819$5,645
Clean$3,102$4,502$5,267
Average$2,674$3,868$4,511
Rough$2,247$3,233$3,754
Sell my 2008 Hyundai Santa Fe with EdmundsShop for a used Hyundai Santa Fe near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2008 Hyundai Santa Fe on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2008 Hyundai Santa Fe with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,309 for one in "Clean" condition and about $3,383 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Hyundai Santa Fe is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2008 Hyundai Santa Fe with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,309 for one in "Clean" condition and about $3,383 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2008 Hyundai Santa Fe, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2008 Hyundai Santa Fe with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,309 for one in "Clean" condition and about $3,383 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2008 Hyundai Santa Fe. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2008 Hyundai Santa Fe and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2008 Hyundai Santa Fe ranges from $1,672 to $4,256, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2008 Hyundai Santa Fe is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.