Estimated values
2008 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS 4dr SUV (2.7L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,468
|$3,621
|$4,256
|Clean
|$2,309
|$3,383
|$3,971
|Average
|$1,990
|$2,906
|$3,400
|Rough
|$1,672
|$2,429
|$2,830
Estimated values
2008 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS 4dr SUV AWD (2.7L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,690
|$4,135
|$4,930
|Clean
|$2,516
|$3,863
|$4,599
|Average
|$2,170
|$3,319
|$3,938
|Rough
|$1,823
|$2,774
|$3,278
Estimated values
2008 Hyundai Santa Fe SE 4dr SUV AWD (3.3L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,901
|$4,267
|$5,018
|Clean
|$2,714
|$3,986
|$4,682
|Average
|$2,340
|$3,424
|$4,009
|Rough
|$1,966
|$2,863
|$3,337
Estimated values
2008 Hyundai Santa Fe Limited 4dr SUV (3.3L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,175
|$4,596
|$5,378
|Clean
|$2,970
|$4,293
|$5,018
|Average
|$2,561
|$3,688
|$4,297
|Rough
|$2,151
|$3,083
|$3,576
Estimated values
2008 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS 4dr SUV AWD (2.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,557
|$3,702
|$4,332
|Clean
|$2,392
|$3,458
|$4,041
|Average
|$2,062
|$2,971
|$3,461
|Rough
|$1,733
|$2,484
|$2,880
Estimated values
2008 Hyundai Santa Fe SE 4dr SUV (3.3L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,748
|$4,037
|$4,745
|Clean
|$2,571
|$3,772
|$4,427
|Average
|$2,216
|$3,240
|$3,791
|Rough
|$1,862
|$2,709
|$3,155
Estimated values
2008 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS 4dr SUV (2.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,516
|$3,753
|$4,432
|Clean
|$2,354
|$3,506
|$4,135
|Average
|$2,029
|$3,012
|$3,541
|Rough
|$1,705
|$2,517
|$2,947
Estimated values
2008 Hyundai Santa Fe Limited 4dr SUV AWD (3.3L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,315
|$4,819
|$5,645
|Clean
|$3,102
|$4,502
|$5,267
|Average
|$2,674
|$3,868
|$4,511
|Rough
|$2,247
|$3,233
|$3,754