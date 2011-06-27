Estimated values
2012 Lincoln Navigator L 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,558
|$13,855
|$15,686
|Clean
|$11,021
|$13,199
|$14,907
|Average
|$9,947
|$11,886
|$13,349
|Rough
|$8,873
|$10,572
|$11,791
Estimated values
2012 Lincoln Navigator L 4dr SUV 4WD (5.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,604
|$15,137
|$17,154
|Clean
|$12,019
|$14,420
|$16,302
|Average
|$10,848
|$12,985
|$14,598
|Rough
|$9,677
|$11,550
|$12,894
Estimated values
2012 Lincoln Navigator 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,352
|$14,960
|$17,033
|Clean
|$11,779
|$14,251
|$16,187
|Average
|$10,631
|$12,833
|$14,495
|Rough
|$9,483
|$11,415
|$12,804
Estimated values
2012 Lincoln Navigator 4dr SUV 4WD (5.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,000
|$15,672
|$17,797
|Clean
|$12,396
|$14,929
|$16,913
|Average
|$11,188
|$13,444
|$15,146
|Rough
|$9,980
|$11,958
|$13,378