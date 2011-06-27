Used 2015 FIAT 500 Consumer Reviews

great little car Cameron , 07/28/2015 Abarth 2dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 5M) 21 of 21 people found this review helpful I've had this for around 8-10 months, so I can't really say much on long term reliability, but its a fun little car. No parking aids on my, but then again whats the point. just aiming it in the general direction is good enough. It's small enough where i can just go "Eh, good enough" and it is. It's a quick car, and still has decent acceleration at 60+ mph. It handles and grips well, is a lot of fun as a daily driver, well at least when there isn't too much traffic. The driving position is quite high, coming from my 98' BMW, but it somehow just adds to the fun. I've seen people complain about the lack of space, and granted, the rear seats kinda suck, but there's more than enough room if you only need to drive yourself or one other person around, not to mention it just is a physically smaller car which I like. If I'm careful, I can get 36-37 mpg between city and highway with traffic, could probably get 38-39 if there wasn't any traffic, but I generally don't bother with it. More fun not worrying about mileage, and even when being rather liberal with the gas it still gets decent mileage. Get's about the same range as my BMW did, I use a higher grade gas, and it still costs ~15$ less to fill up the tank. I think the ride is quite good, though my dad said the BMW felt like a rock (never really noticed myself). It makes a nice sound making it somewhat ridiculous, but not over the top. It's not super loud or anything, but it's enough to put a smile on my face. I couldn't be happier with it, Edit ~2 years later, been reliable enough, it can go through a bit of oil, not a leak, just keep an eye on it. Also fairly easy to modus probably hit the gas more than I should, and I'm almost always in sport mode I get a combined of about 30-31mpg. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Great LITTLE Car Curtis , 04/20/2016 Sport 2dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl 5M) 13 of 13 people found this review helpful If you looking for a sports car this is not what you want. The 500 is efficient, easy to park and peppy with the 5-speed. Plenty of room for 2 and I am a big guy. This little car brakes and drives well. It was not built for acceleration so even with a 5-speed is not fast but adequate. My last car of this size was the Ford Fiesta ST which was more cramped had a horrible ride quality although much faster. The car seems to perform better on premium grade fuel. At a 10 gallon capacity on the tank it will not break your wallet to by better gas and performance is much improved. I had a hick up with the blue tooth system in the car after the install of Apple 9.3 on my phone. I just disconnected the battery cable for 10 minutes and the system reset itself. If you want fun and style this is a great car. Space is limited for more than 2 adults and so is storage. If you need a small car for mostly in town use this a great choice and 2015 brought some great improvements to the dash and radio. I average 36-39 MPG all the time as stated this using premium fuel.

Awesome little commuter/city car b-Row , 08/01/2016 C Abarth 2dr Convertible (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 5M) 13 of 13 people found this review helpful I got mine used. Fiat's rather undeserving reputation for poor quality works out for those of us buying used. Car was probably 33000 with every single option available new and I picked it up for 14000 with 15k miles and 2 years old. So, not the car you want to absorb initial price on. Even if the price stayed strong like a honda, 33k would be a bit much for a car this size and power. A great MX-5 could be had for less than that. PRACTICALITY- It can seat 4 as long as they're all middling size. I'm 6'3" and can fit my teen children and wife in there. Not for long, but it can be done. Not much cargo space on the cabriolet, but enough to do a grocery run without putting the seats down. Gets good fuel mileage without giving up power. INTERIOR AMENITIES- Beats Audio is pretty great. I've owned a lot of cars and this has the best stereo ever. I thought the HK in the Mini S was nice. No where near. Controls are simple. Not many options. Has an easy to access menu in the gauge cluster to adjust beeps and DRL etc. Instant and trip MPG. Normal car computer stuff. Bluetooth is lacking. Technically you can use it to connect phone calls. But NO BT STREAMING AUDIO to the stereo. Unforgivable. Does have the requisite USB and 1/8" jack though. Seats (leather) are comfortable. Height adjustable (a la VW). Passengers complain about the rear headrests. The rear seats are almost perpendicular to the ground and the headrests stick out in front of them. You pretty much have to lean forward. BUT... technically its for safety. Safe isn't always comfortable. The arm rest is only on the drivers seat and is perfect for me. My wife considers it to be too high (she's short). It can be stowed if it bothers you. Seats are bolstered but not straight jacket. You sit high for a sports car.... but its not a sports car. Its a hot hatch. Good visibility. you never notice how small the car is till you park it or squeeze by into the turn lane that's almost blocked. DRIVABILITY- I came out of a mk6 GTI most recently. The GTI was almost too perfect. It lacked fun. You had to bring it to a track to get "on the edge" safely. The abarth isn't an "est" car. Its not the fastest, not the best in corners, its not the most powerful. What it lacks in power and skid pad and rapid weight transfer, it makes up for in spades with FUN. It must be driven on the edge. You don't sit back and marvel at your speed through the turn. You earn it. It handles better than most things on the road and anything in its class, but it doesn't beat your brains out on rough roads. It has a very sophisticated shock absorber that lets it soak up bumps and still perform. The shifter is spot on. Some call it sloppy. It doesn't offer a lot of feed back, but I've NEVER missed a shift. Only thing weird about it is that it will let you try to put it in reverse if you forget its only a 5 speed and try to grab 6th. When you come to a stop in a 3 point turn, if you quickly shift from forward to reverse you might hear it grind as the transmission spins very freely. The ASC is VERY intrusive when "all the way on". Starting from a green light can find you bogging down if you try to start quickly at all. The tiny firm tires try to spin on intersection rubble and the ASC/TSC kicks in and cuts the throttle all but completely. I generally drive it on "1 push". That is. Tapping the ASC controls put it in a "sport" mode. It allows a bit of wheel spin and will let you performa an "L" turn with the hand brake before it stops you. It still assists if you start sliding around a corner, or stab the brakes too hard out of a dip. Push and hold the ASC button for 5 seconds and you're in track mode. Full off as far as I can tell. Smoke the tires, pull J turns, drift through chicanes, spin backwards into the gravel or trees. Not a great idea for the road, but kicks butt on the auto cross circuit. The ASC has saved me a couple times. It has my trust. The noise... OH the noise. Pops and crackles. Pull away from the drive up window and you hear the turbo spin up. Build full boost at anything below maximum torque curve and let off to a satisfying after fire. The car has NO MUFFLER! Catalytic converter into down pipe, into a small flex converter---- 6 feet of straight pipe, T to the 2 outlets. Its obnoxious in confined spaces. On the road its not even noticeable. No drone, just a very european crackle. Blip the throttle between shifts. Sounds race car. The pedal box is perfect. My wife automatically learned to heel toe. She had never even heard the term before. It just comes naturally in the 500. "I can brake and rev match without taking my foot off the brake". Its amazing. The steering is responsive but not heavy. The steering is responsive but not heavy. The steering wheel could be better. I can't find a perfect place for my hands. It wants you to be at 10&2 but I prefer a 9&3. The car has a bit of body flex and body lean, but nothing dramatic.

Charlie Brown Joel Rice , 02/06/2016 Pop 2dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl 5M) 36 of 41 people found this review helpful Last I posted was back in 2014 when I bought the fiat 500 pop for $17,000. Three years later I still have He same love/hate relationship with my car. Let's talk about the cons first, 1. Cup holder are not practically laid out in the front of the car two large drinks cannot sit next to each other. 2. Car feels a bit under powered, however if you drive the automatic in the standard mode it does much better! You can buy the Abarth and have more power, but if you have a pop like me just switch from auto to the standard mode and you will be fine. I tinted my windows to limo tint, it makes a huge difference in the summmer! I don't have to run my AC on high, which allows me to conserve on fuel. Let's talk about the positives! 1. Small and economical I can park anywhere I want, people let me in to traffic because I'm small, and people like to smile because they think the car is cute. 2. There are many color options, and this car is customizable for those who like to tune their engines and lower their cars. 3. Gas mileage is decent I average anywhere between 28-34 depending on where I'm driving and the conditions of the road. 4. Maintenance, is awesome the only things I have replaced on my fiat has been the battery, left headlight and left tail light. In three years that's pretty good! I use full synthetic oil, and only put cheveron gas in my car. 5. Room in the car is enough for daily life, I wouldn't say the car is family friendly for those who have larger families, however my wife, daughter and I fit in here comfortably. I hope this helps you in deciding if the fiat 500 is a good juice for you. I'm glad I bought mine, and I would do it again!