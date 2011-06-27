Used 2014 FIAT 500 Hatchback Consumer Reviews
ABSOLUTE WORST Car I Have Ever Owned
Purchased a 2014 Fiat 500 Lounge April 2015 about 1 week after purchase I was going up a hill had stopped at a stop sign, after the stop I accelerated and the car although in drive would not go forward and just drifted back. I had to wait for traffic to go around me and then drift backward down the hill until i drifted backward into a driveway then drifted forward in drive down the hill until the transmission engaged back into drive. Over the next 2 months the transmission failed to engage 3 more times each a under different circumstances and each of those times when the transmission did engage the car lunged forward. Each time this happened there was someone in the car with me and once someone else was driving. I took my car to the dealer and was told they could find no issues. The problem continued so I called Fiat who advised I take it back to the dealer which I did and the dealer advised again no issues and had a tech from Fiat come into look at it and again they found nothing. Fiat said there was nothing they could do. The car is DANGEROUS, I also called Chrysler and got the same results. Neither FIAT or CHRYSLER was of any assistance and offered no solution perhaps replacing with another car or something, anything ..not that I want another but at least an offer to rectify the situation. DO NOT PURCHASE A FIAT car is unsafe and Fiat & Chrysler customer service is the worst I have ever had to deal with.
