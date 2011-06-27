  1. Home
  2. Eagle
  3. Eagle Vision
  4. Used 1993 Eagle Vision
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1993 Eagle Vision Features & Specs

More about the 1993 Vision
Overview
See Vision Inventory
See Vision Inventory
Engine TypeGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersV6V6
Combined MPG2119
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/26 mpg16/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)324.0/468.0 mi.288.0/432.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.0 gal.18.0 gal.
Combined MPG2119
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque177 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm221 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine typeGasGas
Base engine size3.3 l3.5 l
Horsepower153 hp @ 5300 rpm214 hp @ 5800 rpm
CylindersV6V6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.4 in.38.4 in.
Front leg room42.3 in.42.3 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.2 in.37.2 in.
Rear leg room38.7 in.38.7 in.
Measurements
Length201.7 in.201.7 in.
Curb weight3290 lbs.3290 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.7 cu.ft.16.7 cu.ft.
Height56.3 in.56.3 in.
Wheel base113.0 in.113.0 in.
Width74.4 in.74.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Bright White
  • Teal Pearlcoat
  • Light Driftwood Satin Glow
  • Radiant Red
  • Mediterranean Blue Satin Glow
  • Black Cherry Pearlcoat
  • Emerald Green Pearlcoat
  • Black
  • Char Gold Satin Glow
  • Metallic Red
  • Teal Pearlcoat
  • Metallic Red
  • Radiant Red
  • Mediterranean Blue Satin Glow
  • Bright White
  • Char Gold Satin Glow
  • Emerald Green Pearlcoat
  • Black
  • Light Driftwood Satin Glow
  • Black Cherry Pearlcoat
See Vision InventorySee Vision Inventory

Related Used 1993 Eagle Vision info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles