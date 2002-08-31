Used 1997 Eagle Vision
- Big car that seats 5 comfortably, yet has a performance component unmatched by most faimly sedans.
This is easly one of the best cars I've owned in this class. It is reliable, fast off the line and very comfortable maintenance has been minamal and the handeling is good. It makes me miss my 1969 Chevelle. Although I'm not happy with Chryslers powertrains of late (with the transmission problems they have) I'm hoping for the best from this car.
easily one of the best cars i ever owned. wish that they were still being made. i would own a new one now. got 32 to 34 mpg on the open high way. great car.
I can say that these cars are Fantastic! The 3.5L Makes this car really get up and go! The mileage Is about 25 mpg, And parts for these vehicles are very Inexpensive, It is to bad they do not make them Any more. THE BEST VEHICLE EVER MADE IN USA!!!
I've always liked sedans for their ride and have nothing but compliments for this car. Even after six years this car still has great acceleration and handling. Only two minor problems...power steering pump years ago and hard starting some times (cold). Otherwise, terrific!
|TSi 4dr Sedan
N/A
|MPG
|15 city / 24 hwy
|Seats 0
|4-speed automatic
|Gas
|214 hp @ 5850 rpm
|ESi 4dr Sedan
N/A
|MPG
|17 city / 25 hwy
|Seats 0
|4-speed automatic
|Gas
|161 hp @ 5300 rpm
NHTSA Overall Rating
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|4 / 5
|Passenger
|4 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|4 / 5
|Passenger
|3 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|Not Rated
|Back Seat
|Not Rated
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|Not Rated
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|Not Rated
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
|Not Tested
|Roof Strength Test
|Not Tested
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
|Not Tested
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
0
Is the Eagle Vision a good car?
Is the Eagle Vision reliable?
Is the 1997 Eagle Vision a good car?
How much should I pay for a 1997 Eagle Vision?
The least-expensive 1997 Eagle Vision is the 1997 Eagle Vision ESi 4dr Sedan.
Other versions include:
What are the different models of Eagle Vision?
Used 1997 Eagle Vision Overview
The Used 1997 Eagle Vision is offered in the following submodels: Vision Sedan. Available styles include TSi 4dr Sedan, and ESi 4dr Sedan.
What do people think of the 1997 Eagle Vision?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 1997 Eagle Vision and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 1997 Vision 4.9 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 1997 Vision.
