1996 Eagle Vision 4 Dr TSi Sedan
Edmunds' Expert Review

  • Pros
  • Cons
  •  
  • Big car that seats 5 comfortably, yet has a performance component unmatched by most faimly sedans.

Vehicle overview

Chrysler's LH-series of sedans has redefined the traditional American sedan. The Chrysler Concorde emphasizes the luxury portion of the equation, while the Dodge Intrepid has mid-America squarely within its gunsight grille. Eagle's Vision is designed to appeal to those of us who want a dash of flair and sophistication in our family haulers. It is the most sporting and European of the trio, with a distinctive look all its own. However, if Chrysler's sales charts are any evidence, there are few takers for this recipe in the marketplace.

Product planners gave enthusiast drivers a good reason to buy a Vision in 1996. The Vision TSi is equipped with a driver-controlled, four-speed shiftable transmission called Autostick. An auto manual transmission similar to Porsche's Tiptronic, Autostick allows the transmission to operate in two modes. It will operate in a regular Drive mode, with the transmission automatically shifting the gears, or the driver can manually shift the transmission with the Autostick engaged. Drop the stick into the lowest shifter position, and then flick the stick to the left for downshifts and to the right for upshifts, all without lifting your foot off the accelerator. Despite the innovative Autostick, decent performance and fairly attractive looks, the Vision continues to be a sales loser. Now that Autostick is available in more Chrysler products, we expect sales to drop even lower for the unpopular Vision.

It's too bad the Vision doesn't sell, because it's a great car. Perhaps the jutting grille with its big bird's beak emblem puts potential customers off. Maybe the Eagle division, formed in 1988, hasn't developed the brand image necessary to move the merchandise. Could be that people don't think car' when told to drop by their local Jeep-Eagle dealership for a test drive. No matter. Eagle has been heavily advertising the Vision to get the car noticed. It seems that pitchman Greg Kinnear has been getting more mileage out of these ads than Eagle has.

The changes to the Eagle Vision in 1997 are limited to new colors, a better base stereo and an option that will allow ESi drivers the chance to experience the 3.5-liter V6 power currently limited to the TSi.

Vision offers rakish styling, a long list of standard features, and more interior room than all of its competition. It handles very much like its LH brethren, which is to say, extraordinarily well for a big sedan. We think the Vision is a logical choice for sedan buyers who want a little pizzazz in their daily commute, and sales types are likely to wheel and deal more aggressively than the boys at the Dodge or Chrysler dealer to get the slow-selling Vision onto highways and into driveways.

1997 Highlights

The 3.5-liter engine, formerly exclusive to the TSi, is now available on the ESi. Automatic transmission refinements are intended to improve shifting. Eagle Vision ESi gets an improved stereo. A new color, Deep Amethyst Pearl, is now available.
Used 1997 Eagle Vision pricing

1997 Eagle Vision price drops

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1997 Eagle Vision.

Average user rating: 4.9 stars based on 9 total reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

4.875 out of 5 stars, Good Fast Car
Bob M,

This is easly one of the best cars I've owned in this class. It is reliable, fast off the line and very comfortable maintenance has been minamal and the handeling is good. It makes me miss my 1969 Chevelle. Although I'm not happy with Chryslers powertrains of late (with the transmission problems they have) I'm hoping for the best from this car.

5 out of 5 stars, a great car, beats ever new model of other makes
n5061m,

easily one of the best cars i ever owned. wish that they were still being made. i would own a new one now. got 32 to 34 mpg on the open high way. great car.

5 out of 5 stars, BEST CAR EVER MADE IN THE USA
rgfrit,

I can say that these cars are Fantastic! The 3.5L Makes this car really get up and go! The mileage Is about 25 mpg, And parts for these vehicles are very Inexpensive, It is to bad they do not make them Any more. THE BEST VEHICLE EVER MADE IN USA!!!

5 out of 5 stars, Hi Performance Sedan
Mike G,

I've always liked sedans for their ride and have nothing but compliments for this car. Even after six years this car still has great acceleration and handling. Only two minor problems...power steering pump years ago and hard starting some times (cold). Otherwise, terrific!

Write a review

See all 9 reviews

Features & Specs

TSi 4dr Sedan features & specs
TSi 4dr Sedan
MPG 15 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
214 hp @ 5850 rpm
ESi 4dr Sedan features & specs
ESi 4dr Sedan
MPG 17 city / 25 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
161 hp @ 5300 rpm
See all Used 1997 Eagle Vision features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.

Frontal Barrier Crash RatingRating
OverallNot Rated
Driver4 / 5
Passenger4 / 5
Side Crash RatingRating
OverallNot Rated
Side Barrier RatingRating
OverallNot Rated
Driver4 / 5
Passenger3 / 5
Combined Side Barrier & Pole RatingsRating
Front SeatNot Rated
Back SeatNot Rated
RolloverRating
RolloverNot Rated
Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating

The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.

Side Impact TestNot Tested
Roof Strength TestNot Tested
Rear Crash Protection / Head RestraintNot Tested
IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
Moderate Overlap Front Test
0
FAQ

Is the Eagle Vision a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 1997 Vision both on the road and at the track. You probably care about Eagle Vision fuel economy, so it's important to know that the Vision gets an EPA-estimated 18 mpg to 20 mpg, depending on the configuration. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the Vision has 16.6 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Eagle Vision. Learn more

Is the Eagle Vision reliable?

To determine whether the Eagle Vision is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Vision. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Vision's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

Is the 1997 Eagle Vision a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 1997 Eagle Vision is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 1997 Vision is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more

How much should I pay for a 1997 Eagle Vision?

The least-expensive 1997 Eagle Vision is the 1997 Eagle Vision ESi 4dr Sedan. Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $0.

Other versions include:

    Learn more

    What are the different models of Eagle Vision?

    If you're interested in the Eagle Vision, the next question is, which Vision model is right for you? Vision variants include TSi 4dr Sedan, and ESi 4dr Sedan. For a full list of Vision models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

    More about the 1997 Eagle Vision

    Used 1997 Eagle Vision Overview

    The Used 1997 Eagle Vision is offered in the following submodels: Vision Sedan. Available styles include TSi 4dr Sedan, and ESi 4dr Sedan.

    What do people think of the 1997 Eagle Vision?

    Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 1997 Eagle Vision and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 1997 Vision 4.9 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 1997 Vision.

    Edmunds Expert Reviews

    Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 1997 Eagle Vision and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 1997 Vision featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

    Our Review Process

    This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

    We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

